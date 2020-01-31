You are here

Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed

The hanging of four men scheduled for Saturday for a notorious gang-rape and murder on a Delhi bus in 2012 has been postponed “until further orders.” (File/AFP)
Updated 31 January 2020
AFP

  • The brutal attack on Jyoti Singh sparked weeks of demonstrations
  • It also shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence and the plight of women in India
NEW DELHI: The hanging of four men scheduled for Saturday for a notorious gang-rape and murder on a Delhi bus in 2012 has been postponed “until further orders,” a court ordered on Friday.
The brutal attack on Jyoti Singh sparked weeks of demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence and the plight of women in India.
Four men were convicted in 2013 and were due to be hanged simultaneously on Saturday at 6:00 am in India’s first execution since 2015.
A fifth, the suspected ringleader, was found dead in jail in a suspected suicide, while a 17-year-old accomplice spent three years in a juvenile detention center.
The delay was because one of the men still has the option of a final legal appeal. Another has filed a “mercy petition” with the Indian president which is outstanding.

Pakistan halts China flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan halts China flights amid coronavirus outbreak

  • So far there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Pakistan, however four Pakistani students in China have been confirmed as infected
  • Some 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistanis are living in China, while more than 500 Pakistani students are in virus-hit Wuhan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday temporarily suspended all direct flights with China, after a global health emergency was declared over the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 200 people.
"We have suspended all the direct flights to and from China with immediate effect till February 02," Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), he told AFP.
The spokesperson didn't comment on the reason for the flight suspensions. A decision on whether flights will be resumed will be made on Sunday.
The three airlines affected are Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air China and China Southern Airlines, Khokhar said.
"We have received a notification from civil aviation authority regarding the flight suspension to China, since it is a decision from the regulatory body we will obey its directions," said PIA spokesman Aamir Memon.
So far there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Pakistan, however four Pakistani students in China have been confirmed as infected.
Some 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistanis are living in China, while more than 500 Pakistani students are in virus-hit Wuhan, according to officials.
The foreign ministry told reporters on Thursday that there were no immediate plans to evacuate Pakistani citizens from China.
Separately, Zafar Mirza, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on heath, told a press conference: "We don't want to make any emotional decision which could bring this disease to Pakistan, we will take a rational decision on appropriate time."

Meanwhile, India on Friday said it had banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid the outbreak.
 

