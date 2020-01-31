You are here

Perez shoots second 65 to lead former university teammate Green in Saudi International

Victor Perez in action in round two of the Saudi International. (Getty Images
Gavin Green in action in round two of the Saudi International. (Getty Images)
Martin Kaymer in action in round two of the Saudi International. (Getty Images
Graeme McDowell in action in round two of the Saudi International. (Getty Images)
Updated 31 January 2020
AFP

  • Frenchman Perez, who came second in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last month, moved to 10-under par at the halfway stage
  • Germany’s Martin Kaymer, a former world number one, had the best card of the day, a six-under par 64
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Victor Perez followed his opening-round 65 with another on Friday to take a one-shot lead over his university roommate Gavin Green in the Saudi International.
Frenchman Perez, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year and came second in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last month, moved to 10-under par at the halfway stage.
The 27-year-old’s former University of New Mexico teammate Green, playing in the tougher afternoon session, followed his opening round 64 with a three-under par 67.
Perez started on the 10th and made four birdies in his first nine holes. He then traded two birdies with bogeys before draining a 20-footer birdie putt on the difficult par-4 ninth.
“Very pleased with the second round,” said Perez. “I think it was important to keep the hammer down after an unexpected 65 in the wind yesterday. I think those were definitely the tougher conditions.
“This is the round where you have to try to take as much advantage as you can and put some points on the board, and obviously in a very good position for tomorrow.”
Malaysian Green found all 18 greens in regulation despite playing in the windy afternoon conditions. However, as in his opening round, he made two three-putts for bogeys.
“I’m pleased with it for sure. A bit like yesterday, I had two three-putts, and hit 18 greens,” said the 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion.
“The wind picked up and conditions were a lot harder. The last few holes were like, whoa, almost a three-club wind. But I just hung in there and kept hitting nice shots.”
“Playing with Victor tomorrow, I think it will be fun. It’s just like college days again.”
Overnight co-leader Graeme McDowell could not take advantage of playing early in calm conditions, adding a 68 to his first round 64 to sit eight under, one ahead of Italian Renato Paratore who shot 65.
Northern Irishman McDowell said a slow-play warning after he gave an interview to one of the tournament broadcasters while walking down the fairway distracted him.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson was five back after shooting 68, while world number one Brooks Koepka sits back in 38th at one-under following his 69.
Among those who missed the cut in the $3.5 million event were world number 12 Patrick Reed and England’s Lee Westwood, who recently won in Abu Dhabi.
Germany’s Martin Kaymer, a former world number one, had the best card of the day, a six-under par 64 that helped him climb 76 places to tied 18th.

NBA to honor late basketball star Bryant with new All-Star Game format

Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

NBA to honor late basketball star Bryant with new All-Star Game format

  • Changes will see every quarter raise money for charity, community organizations
Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The NBA has announced a new format for the 2020 All-Star Game to raise money for charity and honor basketball star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash last week.

The changes are designed to increase the level of competition throughout the game, provide additional excitement at the finish, and make the outcome of every quarter count for charity.

A new fourth-quarter format will be introduced in memory of Los Angeles Lakers great Bryant, who earned 18 NBA All-Star selections and a joint-record four NBA All-Star Game MVP awards.

Additional plans to honor the 41-year-old player (who with his daughter Gianna was among nine people killed in the air disaster) during the upcoming All-Star Game in Chicago, will be announced at a later date.

In the 69th NBA All-Star Game both teams – captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James – will compete to win each of the first three quarters, all of which will start at 0-0 and will be 12 minutes long.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a final target score set by taking the leading team’s total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points – the 24 representing Bryant’s jersey number for the final 10 seasons of his NBA career.

The teams will then play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the final target score will win the NBA All-Star Game. For instance, if the cumulative score of the first three quarters is 100-95, the final target score would be set at 124 points. To win the NBA All-Star Game, the team with 100 points would need to score 24 points in the fourth quarter before the team with 95 points scores 29 points, and vice versa.

With no minimum or maximum time on the clock in the fourth quarter, the NBA All-Star Game will end with a made basket or a made free throw.

As part of NBA All-Star 2020, more than $1 million will be contributed to Chicago community non-profit organizations through NBA Cares outreach efforts. These will culminate during the NBA All-Star Game when each team will play for a Chicago-based charity beneficiary, as selected by Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and James of the LA Lakers.

The community organization selected by the winner of each of the first three quarters will receive $100,000 – a total of $300,000 donated to charity for those three quarters.

The winner of each of the first three quarters will be the team with the higher score at the end of the 12-minute quarter. The winning team in the NBA All-Star Game (i.e., the team that reaches the final target score first) will earn $200,000 for its community organization.

If the first or second quarter ends in a tie, the $100,000 charity award for that quarter will be added to the next quarter’s award. If the third quarter ends in a tie, the $100,000 charity award for that quarter will be added to the award of the team that wins the NBA All-Star Game.

If one team wins each of the first three quarters and reaches the final target score first, $500,000 will be donated to the winning team’s charity and $100,000 will be donated to the losing team’s charity.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago and will reach fans in more than 200 countries in 40 languages.

