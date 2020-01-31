You are here

  • Home
  • Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan — a witness to authenticity and legacy 

Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan — a witness to authenticity and legacy 

1 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
2 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
3 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
4 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
5 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
6 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
7 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
8 / 8
Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, leather goods, clothing and weapons. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/brrma

Updated 31 January 2020
Arab News

Jabal Tallan Museum in Jazan — a witness to authenticity and legacy 

  • The Jazan Mountains are host to more than 54,000 coffee trees farmed by 600 farmers, annually producing 300 tons of their beans
  • Al-Dayer province is a major tourist destination in Jazan
Updated 31 January 2020
Arab News

AL-DAYER: Owned by Gebran Al-Alaili Al-Maliki, Jabal Tallan Museum is a milestone in the cultural and tourism movement sweeping the mountainous provinces of Jazan region.
Although it is a private museum, it contains 8,000 rare artifacts, showcasing the legacy of the past.
The one-story, round-shaped museum features a number of coffee tools, cooking utensils, some leather goods, women’s clothing, a collection of ancient weapons used in wars and some stone tools.
During the coffee festival annually held by the province, a large turnout of visitors flock to the pavilion eager to learn about the artifacts, which include many pots and agricultural tools, as well as daggers and household mattresses used by past inhabitants of the mountain.
The owner of the museum said that it took him 32 years to collect his artifacts in an attempt to preserve the relics of the mountain sector of Jazan, which nearly disappeared.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Dayer Bani Malek province in the Jazan region is characterized by its stone castles and fortresses and agricultural terraces that produce the finest coffee.
It is also home for the first football field carved from the rock, making the province an important touristic and economic hub.
Castles and stone forts housing artifacts and rock inscriptions are spread across the peaks and in the flanks of the mountains of the province.
These installations were built in a unique design and rare geometric form, some of which date back to the pre-Islamic era.
Al-Dayer province is also specialized in cultivating coffee trees that produce high quality Khoulani coffee, one of the world’s finest varieties.
The Jazan Mountains are host to more than 54,000 coffee trees farmed by 600 farmers, annually producing 300 tons of their delicious beans.
The province celebrates its coffee trees by holding a festival attended by the governor of the region, some officials and people interested in coffee from around the world.
Al-Dayer province is a major tourist destination in Jazan thanks to its wonderful views, charming nature and appealing high-peaked green mountains.
It is the largest mountain province of Jazan, with a population of about 100,000 spread across 420 villages.

Topics: Jazan jabal tallan museum

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Jazan’s coffee bean production expected to reach 300 tons in 2020

Saudi envoy, UN official review efforts to end Syria conflict

Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi envoy, UN official review efforts to end Syria conflict

Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, met the deputy special envoy of UN secretary-general for Syria, Khawla Matar, in New York on Friday.

During the meeting, they reviewed UN efforts to end the conflict in Syria.

Al-Mouallimi highlighted Saudi support for efforts aimed at a political solution and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Syrian people.

On Thursday, Al-Mouallimi met Daryl Mundis, the registrar of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, to discuss the tribunal’s anti-terror investigations.

The Saudi envoy also met Rabab Fatima, the newly appointed permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN. They reviewed joint cooperation between the Kingdom and Bangladesh and discussed the humanitarian crisis facing the Muslim Rohingya minority  in Myanmar.

 

Topics: Syrian War

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends vital aid to Pakistan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia donates $1 million to UN Alliance of Civilizations

Latest updates

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand
Exxon Mobil quarterly profit falls 5.2 percent on weak refining and chemical margins
Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official
Children ‘hit hardest by violence in Syria’, advocacy group reports
French navy identifies Turkish vessel accompanying cargo ship carrying armored vehicles to Tripoli

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.