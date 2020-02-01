You are here

  • Home
  • Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

A number of airlines have halted or reduced flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cyhab

Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

  • Disease scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

LONDON: A coronavirus outbreak in China could cut oil demand by over 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year and drag on oil prices already beleaguered by oversupply, analysts and traders say.

The blow — equivalent to the capacity of a large oil refinery — will land mostly on demand for jet fuel in China, both the world’s top oil importer and one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, as strict travel curbs limit domestic travel and international carriers shun the country.
“As preventive measures focus mainly on aviation and public passenger transport, jet fuel will be the most susceptible ... for Q1 2020, China’s oil demand could be reduced by over 250,000 bpd,” said Yujiao Lei of Wood Mackenzie, and the energy consultancy lowered its forecast for world oil demand by 500,000 bpd for the same period.
“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak will likely be a one-off event, with its effect on oil demand focusing mainly on jet demand principally in China and to a lesser degree in East and Southeast Asia,” she added.
The virus has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic and killing 213 people — all of them in China.
Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs while global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.
Consultancy JLC said Chinese refinery activity had plunged by 15 percent in the last week, and a Chinese international trade agency said on Friday it would offer force force majeure certificates for firms unable to meet contracts due to the virus.
The virus scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide.
Asian refining margins for jet fuel languished close to their lowest in 2-1/2-year, while asking prices for crude varieties from as far afield as Angola, once coveted in the Chinese market, fell to their lowest levels in around a year.
FGE energy estimated as much as 840,000 barrels per day in February, but the market appeared braced for an impact on the wider economy should efforts to contain the sickness fail.
“As the peak of the contagion has yet to materialize much uncertainty remains on the impact on China’s economy and global growth,” Fitch Solutions Macro Research wrote in a note.
“The impact on China’s economy will be material the longer the virus takes to abate.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official
Business & Economy
Record $4 billion Airbus fine draws line under ‘pervasive’ bribery

India’s growth slows to 5% as New Delhi vows revival

Employees stage a demonstration in Amritsar on Friday during a nationwide bank strike, adding to the economic challenges facing the Indian government. (AFP)
Updated 01 February 2020
AFP

India’s growth slows to 5% as New Delhi vows revival

  • India needs to create jobs for the 1.2 million new entrants to the labor market every month but unemployment levels have hit a four-decade high
Updated 01 February 2020
AFP

MUMBAI: India’s economy grew 5 percent last year, its slowest expansion since the 2008 global financial crisis, official data showed on Friday, underlining the challenges facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
But New Delhi said it expected a recovery this year, pegging growth at 6.0 to 6.5 percent for the financial year 2020-21, as officials published an annual economic survey ahead of the full budget which will be released on Saturday.
“Weak global growth impacting India as well as investment slowdown due to financial sector issues had led to growth dropping to a decade-low in current fiscal,” the report said.
At 5 percent annual growth was sharply below the 7 percent forecast in the survey a year earlier and the slowest increase since 2008, when the economy expanded by just 3.8 percent.
Asia’s third-largest economy is facing strong headwinds with a contraction in investments and manufacturing, and growth for the September-ended quarter coming in at 4.5 percent, the lowest in six years.
India needs to create jobs for the 1.2 million new entrants to the labor market every month but unemployment levels have hit a four-decade high.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of reforms last year including corporate tax rate cuts and an injection of funds into a nationwide infrastructure project.

NUMBER

1.2 million - India needs to create jobs for the 1.2 million new entrants to the labor market every month but unemployment levels have hit a four-decade high.

The report urged the government to relax its fiscal deficit target —  currently 3.3 percent of the GDP — to spark a revival.
India must spend about $1.4 trillion on infrastructure projects by 2025 to achieve its previously announced target of a $5 trillion economy, it said, adding that New Delhi needed to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start new businesses.
“The government must use its strong mandate to deliver expeditiously on reforms, which will enable the economy to strongly rebound in 2020-21,” it said.
After a shock cash ban in 2016 which saw most high-value bank notes withdrawn from circulation, a botched nationwide tax rollout and a liquidity crisis in the shadow banking sector, the government is struggling to generate revenues and received a $24 billion windfall from the central bank last August.
New Delhi on Monday announced plans to sell its 100 percent stake in debt-crippled national carrier Air India after an earlier push to sell part of the airline found no takers.
The government has also eased restrictions on foreign investment in four key sectors, including coal mining, in an effort to attract more capital from abroad.

Topics: India

Related

Business & Economy
Draghi defends ECB record on critics’ home turf
Business & Economy
Exxon Mobil quarterly profit falls 5.2 percent on weak refining and chemical margins

Latest updates

Alleged leader of Iraqi Al-Qaeda group arrested in Arizona
Trump’s expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries
Woman says Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping her
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate blocks witnesses
China reports 259 people have died of new virus; 11,800 sick

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.