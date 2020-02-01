You are here

  • Home
  • Draghi defends ECB record on critics’ home turf

Draghi defends ECB record on critics’ home turf

The former President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4x95

Updated 01 February 2020
AFP

Draghi defends ECB record on critics’ home turf

  • Former European Central Bank chief receives Germany’s highest honor
Updated 01 February 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi on Friday received Germany’s highest honor, defending his record after the award again fanned the flames of criticism of his easy-money policy.

Presenting the Federal Order of Merit at a Berlin ceremony, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Draghi had “rendered outstanding service to Europe, and — I say this very deliberately — performed a great service for my country.”
“In stormy times when you yourself were often exposed to the wind, you kept the euro and the EU together.”
News the Italian economist would receive the medal prompted attacks from familiar quarters over his policies of low rates and “quantitative easing” (QE) — mass bond-buying to flood the banks with cheap money.
Tabloid-style daily Bild blasted Draghi as a man who “deprived millions of German savers of their interest payments.”
In his acceptance speech, Draghi painted his actions as part of a Europe-wide “stability culture,” drawing also from Germany, “the country which stands at the heart of Europe.”
That meant “a deep-rooted respect for the law, the rules and one’s mandate ... (that was) certainly a guiding principle of my presidency,” he insisted.
A YouGov poll commissioned by business daily Handelsblatt found 60 percent of respondents did not agree Draghi should be honored.
When Draghi lowered interest rates again last September, Bild had dubbed him “Count Draghila sucking our accounts dry,” altering a photo to show him with fangs and a cape.
“Of course it is possible to criticize an independent central bank and its actors. But please, in a fact-based debate with respect and decency,” Steinmeier said.
“I hope we will be able to overcome misunderstandings ... between the ECB and the German public sphere.”
Outside Germany, Draghi remains widely credited with saving the euro, notably with his 2012 promise to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the single currency at the height of its sovereign debt crisis.
Under Draghi’s 2011-19 tenure, the ECB bought more than €2.6 trillion ($2.9 trillion) of bonds in a quantitative easing asset purchase scheme and pushed interest rates to historic lows.
The measures are designed to boost the supply of credit in the eurozone economy, stimulating growth and pushing inflation toward the ECB’s target of just below two percent.

Mario Draghi has rendered outstanding service to Europe, and — I say this very deliberately — performed a great service for my country.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German president

But in Germany, where many prefer to save for retirement rather than buy a home, the knock-on effects of slashing risk-free interest income on savings accounts were felt especially painfully.
“His monetary policy may have benefited some countries in southern Europe. But it did not benefit the eurozone and certainly not Germany,” conservative MP Axel Fischer told Bild.
While he on Friday thanked German leaders like Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel — also in the audience — for their roles holding Europe together, Draghi did little to endear himself to the ECB’s host country while in office.
The 72-year-old did not learn German during his time in Frankfurt — unlike new chief Christine Lagarde, who said she took up study of the language immediately.
Lagarde also charmed locals by making a high-profile appearance at the city’s new year’s festivities this month, something
Draghi never did.
Both Draghi and Steinmeier also highlighted the job falling on leaders like Merkel and Lagarde of extending and deepening Europe’s economic and monetary union to make it resilient to future crises.
“You always named the challenges clearly,” Steinmeier told Draghi.
“Monetary policy can only be one input to successful economic and financial policy. The decisive political decisions must be taken by elected governments.”
Eurozone member states continue to debate issues like building up a common budget capacity, bank deposit insurance and other fundamental features of single currency areas.
“We need different policy areas to cooperate and to be mutually reinforcing,” Draghi said, echoing his repeated calls while in office for governments — including Berlin — to complement the ECB’s monetary stimulus with tax and spending policy and structural reforms.

Topics: European Central Bank (ECB)

Related

Business & Economy
Exxon Mobil quarterly profit falls 5.2 percent on weak refining and chemical margins
Business & Economy
Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

A number of airlines have halted or reduced flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. (Reuters)
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

  • Disease scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

LONDON: A coronavirus outbreak in China could cut oil demand by over 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year and drag on oil prices already beleaguered by oversupply, analysts and traders say.

The blow — equivalent to the capacity of a large oil refinery — will land mostly on demand for jet fuel in China, both the world’s top oil importer and one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, as strict travel curbs limit domestic travel and international carriers shun the country.
“As preventive measures focus mainly on aviation and public passenger transport, jet fuel will be the most susceptible ... for Q1 2020, China’s oil demand could be reduced by over 250,000 bpd,” said Yujiao Lei of Wood Mackenzie, and the energy consultancy lowered its forecast for world oil demand by 500,000 bpd for the same period.
“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak will likely be a one-off event, with its effect on oil demand focusing mainly on jet demand principally in China and to a lesser degree in East and Southeast Asia,” she added.
The virus has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic and killing 213 people — all of them in China.
Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs while global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.
Consultancy JLC said Chinese refinery activity had plunged by 15 percent in the last week, and a Chinese international trade agency said on Friday it would offer force force majeure certificates for firms unable to meet contracts due to the virus.
The virus scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide.
Asian refining margins for jet fuel languished close to their lowest in 2-1/2-year, while asking prices for crude varieties from as far afield as Angola, once coveted in the Chinese market, fell to their lowest levels in around a year.
FGE energy estimated as much as 840,000 barrels per day in February, but the market appeared braced for an impact on the wider economy should efforts to contain the sickness fail.
“As the peak of the contagion has yet to materialize much uncertainty remains on the impact on China’s economy and global growth,” Fitch Solutions Macro Research wrote in a note.
“The impact on China’s economy will be material the longer the virus takes to abate.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official
Business & Economy
Record $4 billion Airbus fine draws line under ‘pervasive’ bribery

Latest updates

Alleged leader of Iraqi Al-Qaeda group arrested in Arizona
Trump’s expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries
Woman says Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping her
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate blocks witnesses
China reports 259 people have died of new virus; 11,800 sick

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.