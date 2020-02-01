You are here

Woman says Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping her

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs New York Criminal Court after his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Jan. 31, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
AP

  • The 34-year-old woman’s testimony is a pivotal moment in the rape case against Harvey Weinstein
  • A conviction could put the once-powerful movie producer behind bars for the rest of his life
NEW YORK: A key accuser in Harvey Weinstein’s trial testified Friday that he raped her twice, once bellowing, “You owe me!” as he dragged her into a bedroom.
The first time, the heavyset Hollywood tycoon trapped her in a New York hotel room in March 2013, and angrily ordered her to undress as he loomed over her, and then raped her, she told jurors.
Still, she kept in touch, sending him flattering emails, because “his ego was so fragile,” she said, and it “made me feel safe, worshipping him in this sense. … I wanted to be perceived as innocent and naive.”
Then, eight months later at a Los Angeles hotel where she worked as a hairdresser, she told Weinstein that she was dating an actor, she said.
“You owe me one more time!” he screamed, she told jurors. She said she begged him not to take off her clothes, but he said, “I don’t have time for games” and ripped off her pants before pushing her legs apart and raping her.
Afterward, she said, she crawled into the bathroom, her eyes red and swollen from tears, and worried that he’d get angry if he knew she was crying.
“OK, now go have your relationship,” he told her, according to her testimony. His apology: “I just find you so attractive, I couldn’t resist.”
The 34-year-old woman’s testimony, which is set to continue Monday,is a pivotal moment in the rape case against the once-powerful movie producer who became one of the #MeToo movement’s top targets. He is charged in New York with the March 2013 rape and also sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi, a former “Project Runway” production assistant, in 2006. A conviction could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
Weinstein, 67, has insisted that any sexual encounters were consensual. His lawyers aim to raise doubts about the rape accuser’s credibility by seizing on her complicated history with the former film producer.
The defense says the woman sent Weinstein warm emails that said things like “Miss you, big guy.” Not once, in more than 400 messages between the two, did the woman accuse Weinstein of harming her, his lawyers have said.
Asked by a prosecutor to describe Weinstein’s body, the woman said that when she first saw him naked, she noticed “extreme scarring” on his stomach and thought he had characteristics of both male and female genitalia.
“When I first saw him, I was filled with compassion, absolute compassion,” she said, adding, “It seemed his anger came from a place of pain.”
As he left the courtroom, Weinstein was asked if the description of body was accurate.
“Yeah, perfect,” he said, sarcastically. One of Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, said it wasn’t accurate.
Asked why she didn’t break off contact with Weinstein at the first sign of trouble, the woman testified she didn’t want to offend him. But defense lawyer Donna Rotunno asked whether it was really because the woman “wanted to benefit from the power he had.”
The woman responded that her relationship with the then-married Weinstein was more complicated than that.
The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of sexual assault accusers without their consent. It is withholding name of the rape accuser because it isn’t clear if she wishes to be identified publicly.
The woman testified that she met Weinstein at a party in late 2012 or early 2013 after she moved from Washington state to Los Angeles to pursue acting.
The producer behind such Oscar-winning films as “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction” offered to help her, she said, asking her to meet him at a bookstore to learn about movie-business history.
“I thought it was a blessing,” she said.
Later, what she thought was a professional dinner at a Los Angeles hotel ended up in his suite, she testified. She said she thought Weinstein just wanted to avoid public attention, but he pressured her into giving him a massage on the bed with his shirt off.
At another point, he invited her and friend to a hotel suite to give them a script after telling them he wanted to cast them in a vampire film, the woman said.
“Oh, no. I know what that means,’’ she said she told him. “And he laughed at me and said, ‘I am a harmless old man.’”
Weinstein started undressing, went into a bedroom and called for her. When she went to find out what he wanted, he grabbed her arm, closed the door and started “trying to kiss me like crazy,” she said.
She said she tussled with him, and he grew increasingly angry and said: “I’m not letting you leave until I do something for you.” He then performed oral sex on her, she told jurors, her voice breaking.
She said she feigned orgasm to extricate herself from the encounter but later started having “non-forcible” oral sex with Weinstein.
“I was confused after what happened and I made a decision to be in a relationship with him,” she said. While she wasn’t sexually attracted to Weinstein, she felt compassion for him and wanted his approval, she added.
But the relationship quickly turned “degrading,”she said. Weinstein could be charming, but “if he heard the word `no,’ it was like a trigger for him,” she said.
The first rape happened after she agreed to meet Weinstein for breakfast with friends, she said. She was upset when he checked into a New York hotel where she was staying, she said, but she accompanied him to his room to tell him off in private.
Instead, the producer held the door shut, barked at her to undress and “stood over me until I was completely naked,” she told jurors.
Then he went into another room, emerged naked and raped her, she testified. Afterward in a bathroom, she found a needle in a trash can, she said, and believed, after some research, that he had injected himself with an erection-inducing drug.

Despite being born with no arms, Jessica Cox flies aircraft — with her feet

Photos/Jessica Cox Motivational
Updated 01 February 2020
Roger Harrison

Despite being born with no arms, Jessica Cox flies aircraft — with her feet

  • Cox emphasized that her approach to life is not adapting the world to your needs, but adapting yourself to the world
Updated 01 February 2020
Roger Harrison

RIYADH: The world’s first licensed armless pilot, Jessica Cox was invited to speak at the Saudi Aviation Club’s recent Sun and Fun Airshow near Riyadh.

She was born without arms due to a rare birth defect, but despite her disability, she flies aircraft — with her feet.
Born in Sierra Vista, a small town in southern Arizona, she encountered discrimination from a young age due to her disability.
“There was discrimination at school, discrimination in public,” she said. “Most children get picked on at some time; it affected me in my younger years, and the only way of letting it out was tantrums. I was just frustrated.”
Cox said she “used to kick her siblings a lot.” To channel that energy, her mother introduced her to taekwondo.  
The discipline of the martial art attracted Cox, who immediately capitalized on her unusual ability with her legs and feet.
Four years later, she was the first person ever without arms to achieve black belt rank. She still practices taekwondo 25 years later, and is a second-degree black belt.
“Every time you got a higher belt, it was a significant level of achievement. It gave me confidence,” she said.
“I was a bit of a perfectionist child; when I started something I finished it. Determination had set in, developed out of necessity.”
Despite her fear of flying, her dreams of doing so started as a young girl. “I’d sit on a swing in the playground and wonder what it would be like to fly above the clouds,” she said.  
At school Cox was a grade A student, particularly in maths and science, and eventually graduated with a degree in psychology and communications.
“I just knew I was going to apply it to being a speaker. It was set in stone some time during college,” she said. “That’s really when flying came in.”
At a speaking engagement in Tucson, a fighter pilot offered her a cockpit ride in a private aircraft.

In 2019, Tim Treat, a Nevada pilot who described himself as a fan of Jessica Cox, donated the plane to her organization, Rightfooted Foundation International. It was a magical moment, she says, because she had been renting planes for 10 years. (Photos/Jessica Cox Motivational Services)

“When I was up and above the clouds, looking down, I realized my childhood dream was possible,” Cox said.
“At that moment, I promised myself I’d commit to becoming a certified pilot, whatever it took.”
The reaction to her decision varied; nonpilots wondered what on earth she was doing, but pilots were very encouraging.
However, it was unclear how the regulatory authorities would handle, and react to, a student with no arms. It was also unclear what type of airplane would suit her.
But because Cox had a full driver’s licence, the medical was bypassed, and there was already a precedent with a student who had polio and flew a modified aircraft. Moreover, Cox was determined to adapt to any aircraft.
She met the pilot instructor who had experience with the student with polio. The instructor saw no problem training her.  

The first challenges were mundane: How to put on a seatbelt and headphones without arms. At the Sun and Fun Airshow, Cox held the audience spellbound as she deftly did both with her feet.
The paperwork qualifications presented no difficulty to her due to her science and maths skills.
Then came the proof of concept. As she sat with the controls in front of her, engine turning and facing a mile of tarmac, “I prayed,” she said.  
“It was overwhelming, but I approached it as I did previous challenges, by breaking it down into what exactly the challenge is, what needs to be done and how can I achieve it.”
As the wheels left the ground, Cox felt a sense of relief and achievement. “You go through all the anticipation that leads up to the moment, and then it’s done! I knew then I could do it.”
After the first few hours of training, she transferred her learning to an unmodified 1946 ERCO Ercoupe, an aviation classic. “That’s when I consider that the serious training began,” she said.

In 2019, Tim Treat, a Nevada pilot who described himself as a fan of Jessica Cox, donated the plane to her organization, Rightfooted Foundation International. It was a magical moment, she says, because she had been renting planes for 10 years. (Photos/Jessica Cox Motivational Services)

Cox emphasized that her approach to life is not adapting the world to your needs, but adapting yourself to the world.
For example, she drives an unmodified car, and when competing in taekwondo, she declines to compete in the disabled category. And she wins.
She continued flying by renting aircraft wherever and whenever she could. In August 2019, she turned up at her aero club, of which she was president, to rent a plane. But there was an issue with it so it was unavailable to fly.
Frustrated, she called Barnstormers, a well-known source of used aircraft, and began getting details of aircraft for sale to replace the club plane. She found another Ercoupe and it seemed perfect.
While mulling over the details, a week later she received a phone call. “I’d like you to have the plane,” Cox was told. “I can’t ask you to pay for it. I’m going to give it to you.”
Tim Treat, a Nevada pilot who described himself as a “retired fan” of Cox, donated the plane to her organization, Rightfooted Foundation International.
It was a magical moment, she said, because she had been renting planes for 10 years. “I never ever thought I’d have one given to me for the foundation,” she said. Treat said: “I knew it was the right thing to do, just give it to her.”
Cox, who has brought hope and inspiration to thousands, said: “If there’s a challenge or problem, solve it by thinking outside the shoe.”

