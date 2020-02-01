You are here

Chinese regions unveil credit support for virus-hit firms

Reuters

  • China reported that growth slowed to a near 30-year low of six percent in the fourth quarter
  • Analysts at Nomura believed the virus outbreak could cut China's first-quarter economic growth by two percentage points
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Financial regulators in Guangdong province in southern China, Chengdu and Beijing have unveiled detailed measures to support firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak amid worries about a sharper economic slowdown.
The banking and insurance regulator in Guangdong, China's export hub, has pledged to provide support for firms in retail, wholesale, catering, logistics, transportation and tourism sectors that have been hit by the outbreak.
Banks and other financial institutions in Guangdong need to take measures such as delaying loan repayment deadlines and cutting interest rates to help firms, the regulator said in a statement.
The regulator also pledged to provide more credit lines and simplify the credit approval process for such firms.
In Chengdu, the capital of southwestern province of Sichuan, the local branch of the central bank called on securities firms to ask listed companies to disclose relevant information about the epidemic in line with laws and regulations, to keep communication lines open with investors and prevent speculation or misinterpretation of policy.
It also encouraged investors to rationally and objectively analyse the impact of epidemic and adhere to the concept of long-term value investing.
The regulator in Beijing has taken steps to support services firms hurt by the epidemic, telling banks to lower interest rates appropriately and debt-clearing firms to acquire non-performing assets from struggling firms.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has urged banks not to cut off lending to firms facing difficulties and encouraged banks to reduce loan rates for firms hit by the outbreak.
China's economic growth may drop to five percent or even lower due to the coronavirus outbreak, possibly pushing policymakers to introduce more stimulus measures, a government economist has said.
China reported that growth slowed to a near 30-year low of six percent in the fourth quarter.
Analysts at Nomura believed the virus outbreak could cut China's first-quarter economic growth by two percentage points.
"We expect more detailed measures in coming days. RRR cuts, rate cuts, various lending facilities, and open market operations all are possible options," they said in the report. "We believe the PBOC (central bank) may also roll out some targeted credit easing measures, to help corporates and households that are likely to suffer more from the virus outbreak."

LONDON: A coronavirus outbreak in China could cut oil demand by over 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year and drag on oil prices already beleaguered by oversupply, analysts and traders say.

The blow — equivalent to the capacity of a large oil refinery — will land mostly on demand for jet fuel in China, both the world’s top oil importer and one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, as strict travel curbs limit domestic travel and international carriers shun the country.
“As preventive measures focus mainly on aviation and public passenger transport, jet fuel will be the most susceptible ... for Q1 2020, China’s oil demand could be reduced by over 250,000 bpd,” said Yujiao Lei of Wood Mackenzie, and the energy consultancy lowered its forecast for world oil demand by 500,000 bpd for the same period.
“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak will likely be a one-off event, with its effect on oil demand focusing mainly on jet demand principally in China and to a lesser degree in East and Southeast Asia,” she added.
The virus has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic and killing 213 people — all of them in China.
Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs while global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.
Consultancy JLC said Chinese refinery activity had plunged by 15 percent in the last week, and a Chinese international trade agency said on Friday it would offer force force majeure certificates for firms unable to meet contracts due to the virus.
The virus scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide.
Asian refining margins for jet fuel languished close to their lowest in 2-1/2-year, while asking prices for crude varieties from as far afield as Angola, once coveted in the Chinese market, fell to their lowest levels in around a year.
FGE energy estimated as much as 840,000 barrels per day in February, but the market appeared braced for an impact on the wider economy should efforts to contain the sickness fail.
“As the peak of the contagion has yet to materialize much uncertainty remains on the impact on China’s economy and global growth,” Fitch Solutions Macro Research wrote in a note.
“The impact on China’s economy will be material the longer the virus takes to abate.”

