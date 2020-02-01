You are here

Sofia Boutella stuns at pre-BAFTA bash

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella attends the dunhill x Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA dinner. Getty
Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella was the picture of elegance as she attended the Dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA dinner at Alfred Dunhill’s Bourdon House in London's Mayfair district this week.

The “Atomic Blonde” star commanded attention in an ethereal white couture gown from Parisian label Julie de Libran as she mingled with fellow actors Imogen Poots and James Norton ahead of the 73rd British Academy Film Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The sleeveless design boasted an antique-looking jewel that decorated the plunging décolleté and a thin, dainty chain around the waist.

When it came to her hair, the dancer-turned-model-turned-actress raked her chestnut lengths into a low-hanging ponytail secured at the nape of her neck, showcasing her bangs that have become something of a beauty signature. The hairstyle played well with her minimal makeup, save for a deep burgundy lip.




The “Atomic Blonde” star wore a Julie de Libran couture gown for the pre-ceremony event. Instagram

Boutella, whose career changed course once she landed the part of the alien warrior Jaylah in 2016’s “Star Trek: Beyond,” has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent weeks, rarely making public appearances, likely because she was busy on set of  the not-yet-released “Prisoners of the Ghostland” alongside her co-stars Nicholas Cage and Ed Skrein.

However, with awards season in full swing, we can expect to see more major style moments from the Algiers-born, Paris-bred actress, who was recently invited to be a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The most anticipated night in British film, the 2020 BAFTAs is nearly upon us, set to take place on Sunday. This year’s edition of the ceremony will be hosted by Irish comedian Graham Norton and will be attended by nominees Adam Driver, Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper.

Meanwhile, presenters at the 2020 BAFTAs include “Star Wars” actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Olivia Colman, Rebel Wilson, Hugh Grant, Zazie Beetz and Joe Alwyn, among others.

 Viewers can also expect an appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, presenting the academy's highest accolade, the Fellowship, to American film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day

Feb. 1 is World Hijab Day. (Instagram/@stephaniekurlow)
DUBIA: Feb. 1 is World Hijab Day and in honor of the occasion we celebrate the trailblazing hijab-wearing athletes, models, musicians and politicians breaking the mold.

Halima Aden

(Photo: Instagram/@halima)

The Somali-American model, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, made headlines as the first hijab-wearing model when she made her runway debut at the Yeezy Season 5 show in 2016.

Nura Afia

(Photo: Instagram/nuralailalov)

In 2016, CoverGirl named Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia an ambassador for the new So Lashy! BlastPro Mascara, making her not only the first hijab-wearing woman, but the first Muslim figure, to star in a campaign for the beauty brand.

Ghaliaa Chaker

(Photo: Instagram/@ghaliaaofficial)

Based in the UAE's  Al-Ain, the rising Syrian star began performing in talent shows across the emirate before relocating to Dubai to pursue her singing career.

Ibtihaj Muhammad

(Photo: Instagram/@ibtihajmuhammad)

During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American athlete to compete in the games wearing a hijab.

Stephanie Kurlow

(Photo: Instagram/@stephaniekurlow)

Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephanie Kurlow first rose to prominence as the world’s first hijab-wearing ballerina.

Ilhan Omar

(Photo: Instagram/@repilhan)

The 37-year-old Democrat became the first African refugee and hijab-wearing woman to serve in Congress after beating out five other candidates in 2018’s primary race to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

World Hijab Day

