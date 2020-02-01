Gigi Hadid named a panelist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

You are here

Gigi Hadid joins industry experts on the 2020 LVMH Prize Jury. (File/AFP)
  • Though much younger than the other inductees, Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table
DUBAI: In December, LVMH opened its applications for the LVMH Prize 2020 for Young Fashion Designers and over the weekend, the company revealed the panel of jurors who will be choosing the finalists.

Joining the expert committee for the seventh edition of the award is part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid. She will help select the winning designers alongside other big names and industry insiders from the worlds of fashion and commerce, including British Vogue Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Irish activist Sinead Burke, Moda Operandi co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo and entrepreneur Caroline Daur. The panel now counts a total of 68 experts.

The 24-year-old will also act as an ambassador for the prize’s showroom in February, where the semifinalists will show their collections to the panel made up of industry heavyweights.

“They are witnesses and essential actors of fashion,” said Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, of the nine new panelists in a statement. “Their vision helps to discover the most promising talents. I would like to thank them warmly for their loyalty and commitment to our cause.”



7TH EDITION OF THE LVMH PRIZE FOR YOUNG FASHION DESIGNERS: MEET THE EXPERTS The @lvmhprize is pleased to announce the members of the panel of Experts - creatives, influencers and visionaries of the industry - who will have the prestigious task of selecting this year's finalists. _ The new Experts are: Sinéad Burke - @thesineadburke Ronnie Cooke Newhouse - @ronnie.cooke.newhouse Caroline Daur - @carodaur Jo Ellison - @jellison22 Leaf Greener - @leaf_greener Gigi Hadid - @gigihadid Ibrahim Kamara - @ibkamara Natalie Kingham - @nataliekingham Lauren Santo Domingo - @thelsd _ The semi-final will be held in Paris, on February 27th and February 28th at the LVMH Headquarters on 22 avenue Montaigne. The committee of international Experts will select, amongst the 20 semi-finalists, the 8 designers who will participate in the Prize Finale on June 5th, 2020 at the @fondationlv. #LVMHPrize2020 #LVMH

Though much younger than the other inductees, Hadid no doubt has plenty of experience to bring to the table as she helps judge a pool of talented, burgeoning designers. Indeed, Hadid has come a long way since her runway debut at Desigual’s Fall 2014 show six years ago. Today, the Palestinian-Dutch model boasts an impressive fashion CV.

In addition to being one of the most sought-after fashion stars, the California-bred model, who was crowned International Model of the Year in 2016, has closed and opened runways for prestigious fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns from Prada to Chanel, landed covers of prestigious publications the world over and helped design collections with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue Eyewear.

The winner, decided by the jury, will take home a cash prize of $330,000, a “one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, in all fields of expertise” and the chance to work at one of the many prestigious brands under the LVMH umbrella for a year, which includes Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and more.

Topics: Gigi Hadid LVMH Prize

Sofia Boutella stuns at pre-BAFTA bash

French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella attends the dunhill x Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA dinner. Getty
Updated 01 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella was the picture of elegance as she attended the Dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA dinner at Alfred Dunhill’s Bourdon House in London's Mayfair district this week.

The “Atomic Blonde” star commanded attention in an ethereal white couture gown from Parisian label Julie de Libran as she mingled with fellow actors Imogen Poots and James Norton ahead of the 73rd British Academy Film Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The sleeveless design boasted an antique-looking jewel that decorated the plunging décolleté and a thin, dainty chain around the waist.

When it came to her hair, the dancer-turned-model-turned-actress raked her chestnut lengths into a low-hanging ponytail secured at the nape of her neck, showcasing her bangs that have become something of a beauty signature. The hairstyle played well with her minimal makeup, save for a deep burgundy lip.

The “Atomic Blonde” star wore a Julie de Libran couture gown for the pre-ceremony event. Instagram

Boutella, whose career changed course once she landed the part of the alien warrior Jaylah in 2016’s “Star Trek: Beyond,” has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent weeks, rarely making public appearances, likely because she was busy on set of  the not-yet-released “Prisoners of the Ghostland” alongside her co-stars Nicholas Cage and Ed Skrein.

However, with awards season in full swing, we can expect to see more major style moments from the Algiers-born, Paris-bred actress, who was recently invited to be a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The most anticipated night in British film, the 2020 BAFTAs is nearly upon us, set to take place on Sunday. This year’s edition of the ceremony will be hosted by Irish comedian Graham Norton and will be attended by nominees Adam Driver, Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper.

Meanwhile, presenters at the 2020 BAFTAs include “Star Wars” actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Olivia Colman, Rebel Wilson, Hugh Grant, Zazie Beetz and Joe Alwyn, among others.

 Viewers can also expect an appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, presenting the academy's highest accolade, the Fellowship, to American film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Topics: Sofia Boutella

