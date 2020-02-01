Deals signed to train Saudi pharmacists

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) and Umm Al-Qura University each signed an agreement with German pharmaceutical company Merck, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The agreements aim to train Saudi pharmacists and provide an opportunity for academic staff at both universities to undertake joint research projects.

The agreements were co-signed by the deans of pharmacy at KAU and Umm Al-Qura — Dr. Hani Zakaria Asfour and Dr. Faisal bin Atiq Al-Maliki, respectively — and Merck’s country manager in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Haitham Habashi.

Six to eight undergraduate, internship and graduate male and female students from each university will receive training at Merck.

Al-Maliki said the agreements are a qualitative leap in the field of pharmaceutical training. He added that they come within the framework of partnerships between the public and private sectors, and are a continuation of Merck’s initiatives to serve the Saudi community and train local talents.

Al-Maliki said Umm Al-Qura attaches great importance to its agreement with Merck, adding that the university “believes that the private sector is a major partner in its success.”