Deals signed to train Saudi pharmacists

Six to eight undergraduate, internship and graduate male and female students from each university will receive training at Merck. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2020
SPA

  • The agreements aim to train Saudi pharmacists and provide an opportunity for academic staff at both universities to undertake joint research projects
JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) and Umm Al-Qura University each signed an agreement with German pharmaceutical company Merck, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The agreements aim to train Saudi pharmacists and provide an opportunity for academic staff at both universities to undertake joint research projects.
The agreements were co-signed by the deans of pharmacy at KAU and Umm Al-Qura — Dr. Hani Zakaria Asfour and Dr. Faisal bin Atiq Al-Maliki, respectively — and Merck’s country manager in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Haitham Habashi.
Six to eight undergraduate, internship and graduate male and female students from each university will receive training at Merck.
Al-Maliki said the agreements are a qualitative leap in the field of pharmaceutical training. He added that they come within the framework of partnerships between the public and private sectors, and are a continuation of Merck’s initiatives to serve the Saudi community and train local talents.
Al-Maliki said Umm Al-Qura attaches great importance to its agreement with Merck, adding that the university “believes that the private sector is a major partner in its success.” 

Deal signed to provide housing solutions to retirees in Saudi Arabia

Under the deal, the Sakani program will offer services of a real estate consultant at the PPA and recommend solutions to retired employees of the agency. (SPA)
  • The new program will benefit those current and former employees of the public and private sectors who are registered with the ministry’s Masakeen program
RIYADH: Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail and Public Pension Agency (PPA) Gov. Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas on Monday signed an agreement to provide
housing solutions to retired PPA employees.
The new program will also benefit those current and former employees of the public and private sectors who are registered with the ministry’s Masakeen program, which offers funds to eligible members.
Under the deal, the Sakani program will offer services of a real estate consultant at the PPA and recommend solutions to retired employees of the agency to help them own a house. 

