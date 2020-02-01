You are here

Saudi habitat ‘hotspot’ in line for global protection

The islands will be the first site in Saudi Arabia to be on the UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere World Network of Reserves. It is a unique hotspot for marine and terrestial biodiversity.
The islands will be the first site in Saudi Arabia to be on the UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere World Network of Reserves. It is a unique hotspot for marine and terrestial biodiversity. (Photos/Supplied)
The islands will be the first site in Saudi Arabia to be on the UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere World Network of Reserves. It is a unique hotspot for marine and terrestial biodiversity. (Photos/Supplied)
The islands will be the first site in Saudi Arabia to be on the UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere World Network of Reserves. It is a unique hotspot for marine and terrestial biodiversity. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 01 February 2020
Ruba Obaid

  • UNESCO looks to safeguard Farasan Islands’ rare wildlife, biodiversity
JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Preservation Society (SHPS) has recently begun its documentation project to register the Kingdom’s Farasan Islands on the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

The documentation process takes about 10 months, and includes gathering information, photo-reportage, and completing all the file requirements to be submitted to UNESCO by the end of September this year.
The Farasan Islands are a unique global hotspot for marine and terrestrial biodiversity and a global priority for conservation (maintenance of genetic resources in national populations of plant or animal species).
“This step is concerned with highlighting the Farasan Islands’ environmental and biological uniqueness,” SHPC General Manager Abdulrahman Alieedan told Arab News.
Alieedan added that it also highlights the sustainable interrelationships between the community and the area’s natural ecosystems, including the socioeconomic processes, heritage and culture.
The Farasan Islands consist of over 170 low-lying islands and islets though the two largest have small hills, gullies and craggy coastal cliffs.
“It is distinguished as a natural reserve containing diverse geological and environmental formations and rare wildlife in the Arabian Peninsula,” Alieedan added.
The islands will be the first site in Saudi Arabia to be on the UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere  (MAB) World Network of Reserves. According to Alieedan, the Farasan Islands registration project began on Jan. 20, 2020, in accordance with a royal endorsement.
The islands lie 40-90 km offshore from Jazan on the Kingdom’s southwest coast. The protected area covers 5,408 sq. km and has been protected since 1989 by the Saudi Wildlife Authority (SWA).
The protected area has the greatest combined marine and terrestrial biological diversity of any site in the Red Sea region, and is managed by a team of more than 50 full- and part-time staff.
The teamwork is carried out in collaboration with technical and research centers and SWA departments, especially in regard to environmental research and ecological monitoring.
About 12,000 people live on the main island of Farasan, and work for the government, or in marine fisheries and domestic tourism.
Farasan has the most important and significant natural habitats in the Red Sea region, with exceptionally rich wildlife for a small territory. According to UNESCO, it is a global hotspot and a conservation priority, and includes threatened species of outstanding value.

FASTFACT

• The protected area covers 5,408 sq. km and it enjoys high-level legal protection since 1989 provided by the board of governors of the Saudi Wildlife Authority.

• It contains the most important and significant natural habitats that reflect the biological diversity of the Red Sea region.

• The Farasan Islands are made up of more than 170 islands and islets.

The islands are home to the Arabian gazelle and the uninhabited islands are important breeding sites for seabirds, migratory birds and shorebirds. They support high concentrations of greater flamingo, pink-backed pelican, Eurasian spoonbill, white-eyed gull, Saunders’s and little tern, crab-plover and osprey.
The surrounding seas contain a wide diversity of corals, mollusks, crustaceans, and reef fishes; this includes more than 230 fish species, 50 species of coral, and a significant number of species from other taxa as well as charismatic species such as dolphins, whales, dugong, green and hawksbill turtles.
MAB is an intergovernmental scientific program launched in 1971 that aims to establish a scientific basis for the improvement of relationships between people and their environments.
Working on each MAB site is a huge project since the program requires a profound study that combines the natural and social sciences, economics and education.
MAB’s purpose is to improve human livelihoods and the equitable sharing of benefits, and to safeguard natural and managed ecosystems, thus promoting innovative approaches to economic development that are socially and culturally appropriate, and environmentally sustainable.
Currently, the World Network of Biosphere Reserves counts 701 sites in 124 countries all over the world, including 21 transboundary sites.
“SHPS has been assigned to this project due to its accumulated experience in documenting and recording the country’s heritage with UNESCO in partnership with the Ministry of Culture,” said Alieedan.
The society also cooperates directly in this project with the Saudi Wildlife Authority, the Jazan region principality, Farasan governorate, and several governmental and semi-governmental entities in the region.
SHPS has recently become the first Gulf organization to act as a global consultant with UNESCO.
The society has expanded its role in preserving Saudi heritage in recent years by monitoring and encouraging public and private initiatives related to identifying undeveloped and overlooked areas of our cultural legacy and to promote public awareness of the importance of our cultural heritage for present and future generations.

Topics: UNESCO Farasan Island Saudi Heritage Preservation Society (SHPS)

It’s all fun and games at Saudi Entertainment and Amusement exhibition

The expo, organized by DMG Events, was first held in April 2019 in Jeddah. It was so successful that interest in the event has almost doubled in size this year. (AN photo)
Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) expo began in Riyadh on Monday afternoon, with vendors from around the world showcasing the latest and greatest advances in the global entertainment sector.
The expo, organized by DMG Events, was first held in April 2019 in Jeddah. It was so successful that interest in the event has almost doubled in size this year. This year, the expo is being held from Feb. 3-5 at the Riyadh International Convention Exhibition Center.
Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $64 billion in the development of the entertainment industry over the next decade as part of Vision 2030 has energized the sector, and the Kingdom’s planned social and economic reform programs have begun in earnest.
Nathan Waugh, a portfolio director at DMG Events, spoke to Arab News about the company’s excitement over the recent changes in Saudi Arabia and the future prospects they could bring.
“The changes that have happened in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks and months have been amazing. I came to Riyadh two weeks ago, after having been away for six months or so. Since then I’ve been to places like Riyadh Front. What a wonderful place that is! It really is just lovely,” he said.

The changes that have happened in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks and months have been amazing.

Nathan Waugh

He also spoke about the importance of the expo and what it would mean for the country’s burgeoning industry.
“This show is relevant now because there’s such a focus on the entertainment industry and the entertainment sector, and it’s fantastic to be able to bring these international companies and exhibitors here at a time when Saudi Arabia is really looking to increase the offering to their citizens in the entertainment and amusement sector,” he said.
Exhibitors from 23 countries are presenting all manner of entertainment and theme park services, from small businesses looking for playground equipment and toddler rides to bigger companies looking for waterparks, beach expansions and theme park rollercoasters. Carnival rides, fairground games and giant inflatable mascots were all on display at the expo, with some attractions available for people to try out.


There is also an area reserved for panels being held throughout the event, where leaders in the industry can share their insights and divulge more about the future of entertainment in Saudi Arabia.
Abdulmohsen Al-Mutlaq, owner of an entertainment center, Fun Time Pizza, is considered by many to be a pioneer of the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia. He told Arab News that he was delighted with the recent changes in the country’s attitude toward entertainment.
“Fun Time Pizza is almost 24 years old now. During all that time, I have never seen such developments in the entertainment sector as we’re seeing right now. The country has opened up since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman started changing things. He took the entire industry and turned it on its head, so that now our entertainment can compete with that of any other country in the world,” he said.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $64 billion in the development of the entertainment industry has energized the sector.

• The expo is open to the public with free onsite registration until Feb. 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

International exhibitors such as Embed, a company that produces colorful and stylish wristbands for cashless payments, also expressed excitement at the possibilities of Saudi’s entertainment future.
Embed CEO Renee Walsh, and Rosa Tahmaseb, the managing director, spoke about what companies such as theirs could provide the industry in Saudi with.
“We’ve been involved with Saudi Arabia since about 2010, however, the recent leisure boom has opened a lot of doors for us. We’re meeting a lot of prospects who are interested in our technology. Although we do sort of have a history in Saudi Arabia, we’re finding that with the cutting-edge technology we’re presenting, companies are very keen to get onboard and be part of that future,” Tahmaseb said.
“What we’re seeing is a trend toward the guest experience and making sure that they’re immersed in the entertainment, and that requires technology to enable that, which is essentially what we do. And our products have been well-received so far. It’s really important that we’re bringing that level of guest experience to consumers, and we’re really seeing Saudi customers embrace that, which is exciting for us,” Walsh said.
The expo also proved that there are opportunities opening up in the country for Saudi youth. Basil Abdullah, a game operator at HB Leisure, spoke about the opportunities that he had experienced since branching out of the traditional workforce.
“I’ve been with HB Leisure for two months now, and it’s been amazing so far. We’ve been able to gain so much experience with projects like Winter Wonderland, which has been very successful so far. It’s a really fun and easygoing job to have, and easy to pick up too,” he said.
The expo is open to the public with free onsite registration until Feb. 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Topics: Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Vision2030 Vision 2030

