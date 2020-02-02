You are here

  • Home
  • Johnson optimistic as Britain exits EU

Johnson optimistic as Britain exits EU

An arrangement of UK daily newspapers shows front page headlines reporting on the story that Britain became the first country to formally leave the EU. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v4s4

Updated 02 February 2020
AFP

Johnson optimistic as Britain exits EU

  • Brexit revives calls for independence in Scotland
Updated 02 February 2020
AFP

LONDON: Britain began an uncertain future outside the EU on Saturday after the country greeted the historic end to almost half a century of EU membership with a mixture of joy and sadness.
There were celebrations and tears on Friday as the EU’s often reluctant member became the first to leave an organization set up to forge unity among nations after the horrors of World War II.
Little has changed as of Saturday as the UK is now in an 11-month transition period negotiated as part of the divorce. Britons will be able to work in the EU and trade freely — and vice versa — until Dec. 31, although the UK will no longer be represented in the bloc’s institutions. But legally, Britain is out.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson — a figurehead in the seismic 2016 referendum vote to leave — held a private party in his Downing Street office with a clock projected on the walls outside counting down the minutes to departure.
In an address to the nation, he hailed a “new era of friendly cooperation” acknowledging there could be “bumps in the road ahead” but predicting the country could make it a “stunning success.”
“The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning,” he said.
However, Brexit has exposed deep divisions in British society and many fear the consequences of ending 47 years of ties with their nearest neighbors.
Some pro-Europeans, including many of the 3.6 million EU citizens who have made their lives in Britain, marked the occasion with candlelit gatherings.

The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning.

Boris Johnson British PM

There was a somber atmosphere among passengers on one of the last ferries to leave the European mainland pre-Brexit and make the 42-km journey across the English Channel.
“It’s very depressing what’s happening today,” said Alessio Bortone, an Italian who has lived in Britain for 10 years.
Some Britons in southern Spain celebrated but for many pro-Europeans, Friday marked a day they hoped would never come.
Meanwhile, Joao Vale de Almeida, the newly named EU ambassador to Britain, said on Twitter he looked forward to “laying the foundations for a solid EU/UK relationship.”
Yet Britons appear as divided as they were nearly four years ago, when 52 percent voted to leave and 48 percent voted to remain in the EU.
In Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in 2016, Brexit has revived calls for independence.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Scotland will return to the heart of Europe as an independent country — #LeaveALightOnForScotland.”
In Northern Ireland — soon to be a new EU frontier — there are fears Brexit could destabilize a hard-won peace after decades of conflict over British rule.

Topics: Brexit Britain European Union (EU)

Related

Business & Economy
Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official
World
Pompeo trumpets Brexit ‘benefits’ on eve of Britain’s EU departure

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Updated 02 February 2020
AP

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

  • Fires across southern Australia have claimed at least 33 lives since September
  • Wildfires have destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 10.6 million hectares
Updated 02 February 2020
AP

CANBERRA: Dozens of homes were destroyed overnight in Australia’s southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said.
Bega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said damage in her region 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of Canberra had yet to be assessed by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
“There have been additional homes lost in the Bega Valley,” McBain said.
“We’re talking probably dozens more. We want to make sure we continue to support our community. This fire isn’t over yet,” she added.
She said the overnight fire brought losses of homes in the valley to more than 400 in the current fire season.
Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan said damage assessment teams had yet to confirm media reports of homes lost near the village of Bumbalong, 92 kilometers south of Canberra.
A dangerous fire threatened southern Canberra and the nearby village of Tharwa. The fire had burnt 55,000 hectares (136,000 acres) of forest and farmland by Sunday, with a perimeter 148 kilometers (92 miles) long, the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency said.
Residents close to the fire front were warned on Sunday to remain vigilant.
“This morning the fire is still active. There are still days and possibly weeks of firefighting ahead of us,” Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters.
He said a state of emergency for Canberra and its surrounds would remain in place until at least Monday. It is the first such emergency declaration in the Australian Capital Territory since 2003, when wildfires killed four people and destroyed almost 500 homes in a single day.
There were no fires burning at emergency level — the most dangerous on a three-tier scale — across the Australian Capital Territory or surrounding New South Wales on Sunday.
Fires across southern Australia have claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 10.6 million hectares.

Topics: wildfires Australia

Related

World
Australia bushfires flare as heatwave brings renewed misery
World
Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

Latest updates

Iraqi protesters dig in heels despite new PM-designate
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires
Chinese central bank to pump $173bn to economy in virus boost
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service
EU top diplomat Josep Borrell due in Tehran for nuclear talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.