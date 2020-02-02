You are here

Invest Saudi continues support of top Saudi golfer

Othman Almulla, Saudi Arabia’s first professional golfer, and Khaled Tash, deputy governor of marketing and communications at SAGIA.
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

  • SAGIA’s agreement with Almulla aims to showcase the talent that exists within Saudi Arabia’s young population and demonstrate the ongoing economic and social transformation of Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to Othman Almulla, Saudi Arabia’s first professional golfer, by continuing its partnership with him through Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s inward investment and promotion brand.
Almulla is once again representing Saudi Arabia at the European Tour event the Saudi International, presented by Softbank Investment Advisers. The event, which runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, is being held at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). The tournament was staged for the first time last year where it was the inaugural European Tour event to be played in Saudi Arabia.
SAGIA’s agreement with Almulla aims to showcase the talent that exists within Saudi Arabia’s young population and demonstrate the ongoing economic and social transformation of the Kingdom in creating new opportunities for international business, in both sports and entertainment.
Khaled Tash, deputy governor of marketing and communications at SAGIA, said: “Othman has gone from strength to strength over the last year, competing in some high-profile tournaments and ending the year well with some strong performances on the MENA Tour. He continues to be an inspiration to young people in Saudi Arabia and our partnership with him is based on our commitment to nurturing up-and-coming Saudi talent.”
Almulla said: “I am very grateful to SAGIA for their ongoing support. I look forward to working with them to promote the Invest Saudi brand and further highlight the international opportunities that exist in Saudi Arabia.”
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “Our partnership with SAGIA means that we can continue to support golf development in the Kingdom, while helping to support their work for showcasing Saudi Arabia as a destination for international business development.”
Current world No. 1 Brooks Koepka will return to The Saudi International alongside world No. 5 and reigning champion Dustin Johnson.

The Big 5 Saudi will host more than 250 exhibiting brands from 20 countries and showcase products across sectors including building interiors and finishes, building envelope and special construction, construction tools and building materials, construction technologies and innovations, concrete, and MEP services.
  • The Big 5 Saudi will offer more than 50 workshops across three theaters
Dmg events LLC, the organizers of The Big 5 Saudi, have announced the addition of a new outdoor area to facilitate the increased presence of PMV and heavy machinery exhibitors at The Big 5 Saudi. Taking place at the Jeddah Center for Forum and Events from March 8 to 10, the new plant machinery and vehicles (PMV) solutions sector is expected to further cement The Big 5 Saudi’s position as a central meeting place to source everything in the construction buying cycle.
With much of the Kingdom’s $302 billion budget earmarked for government infrastructure plans in line with Saudi Vision 2030, key projects cited as driving the increasing demand for PMV and heavy machinery include the $500 billion NEOM smart-city project and other key developments like King Hamad Causeway, Qiddiya, Amaala, and the Red Sea Project.
Event Director of The Big 5 Saudi, Roni El-Haddad said: “Now in its 10th edition, The Big 5 Saudi continues to grow and to support the country’s ambitious development goals with the introduction of a dedicated area showcasing machinery for heavy construction and infrastructure industries. The expansion comes on the back of the increasing demand for these products in the country as $825 billion worth of future projects are planned across construction and transport sectors in particular.
“As these future projects move from the design phase to reality, and the life cycle of the project turns toward the construction phase, the application of PMV and heavy machinery becomes a critical consideration in the building process.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• $825 billion worth of future projects planned across the Kingdom’s construction and transport sectors.

• Addition of a dedicated sector for PMV solutions represents the transition of future projects from design to reality in Saudi Arabia.

The Big 5 Saudi will host more than 250 exhibiting brands from 20 countries and showcase products across sectors including building interiors and finishes, building envelope and special construction, construction tools and building materials, construction technologies and innovations, concrete, and MEP services. Products on display come from market heavyweights including Kanoo machinery, Saudi Diesel Machinery Company with XCMG products, Saudi Diesel Equipment Company with Doosan products, and Kice, to name a few.
The Big 5 Saudi will also offer more than 50 workshops across three theaters. Curated by industry thought leaders, these free-to-attend and CPD (continuing professional development) certified sessions educate and empower construction professionals to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 through stimulating case studies, power keynotes and captivating debates.
The event is supported by Katerra (platinum sponsor), Al-Bawani Contracting (contracting sponsor), Al-Latifa Trading & Contracting Company (gold sponsor), and Oscar Paints (official paint sponsor). The Big 5 Saudi is free-to-attend for registered visitors.

