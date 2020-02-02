Invest Saudi continues support of top Saudi golfer

The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to Othman Almulla, Saudi Arabia’s first professional golfer, by continuing its partnership with him through Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s inward investment and promotion brand.
Almulla is once again representing Saudi Arabia at the European Tour event the Saudi International, presented by Softbank Investment Advisers. The event, which runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, is being held at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). The tournament was staged for the first time last year where it was the inaugural European Tour event to be played in Saudi Arabia.
SAGIA’s agreement with Almulla aims to showcase the talent that exists within Saudi Arabia’s young population and demonstrate the ongoing economic and social transformation of the Kingdom in creating new opportunities for international business, in both sports and entertainment.
Khaled Tash, deputy governor of marketing and communications at SAGIA, said: “Othman has gone from strength to strength over the last year, competing in some high-profile tournaments and ending the year well with some strong performances on the MENA Tour. He continues to be an inspiration to young people in Saudi Arabia and our partnership with him is based on our commitment to nurturing up-and-coming Saudi talent.”
Almulla said: “I am very grateful to SAGIA for their ongoing support. I look forward to working with them to promote the Invest Saudi brand and further highlight the international opportunities that exist in Saudi Arabia.”
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “Our partnership with SAGIA means that we can continue to support golf development in the Kingdom, while helping to support their work for showcasing Saudi Arabia as a destination for international business development.”
Current world No. 1 Brooks Koepka will return to The Saudi International alongside world No. 5 and reigning champion Dustin Johnson.
