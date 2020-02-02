50 São Paulo businesspeople to visit UAE

The Big 5 Saudi expands offering to meet demand

Dmg events LLC, the organizers of The Big 5 Saudi, have announced the addition of a new outdoor area to facilitate the increased presence of PMV and heavy machinery exhibitors at The Big 5 Saudi. Taking place at the Jeddah Center for Forum and Events from March 8 to 10, the new plant machinery and vehicles (PMV) solutions sector is expected to further cement The Big 5 Saudi’s position as a central meeting place to source everything in the construction buying cycle.

With much of the Kingdom’s $302 billion budget earmarked for government infrastructure plans in line with Saudi Vision 2030, key projects cited as driving the increasing demand for PMV and heavy machinery include the $500 billion NEOM smart-city project and other key developments like King Hamad Causeway, Qiddiya, Amaala, and the Red Sea Project.

Event Director of The Big 5 Saudi, Roni El-Haddad said: “Now in its 10th edition, The Big 5 Saudi continues to grow and to support the country’s ambitious development goals with the introduction of a dedicated area showcasing machinery for heavy construction and infrastructure industries. The expansion comes on the back of the increasing demand for these products in the country as $825 billion worth of future projects are planned across construction and transport sectors in particular.

“As these future projects move from the design phase to reality, and the life cycle of the project turns toward the construction phase, the application of PMV and heavy machinery becomes a critical consideration in the building process.”

HIGH LIGHTS • $825 billion worth of future projects planned across the Kingdom’s construction and transport sectors. • Addition of a dedicated sector for PMV solutions represents the transition of future projects from design to reality in Saudi Arabia.

The Big 5 Saudi will host more than 250 exhibiting brands from 20 countries and showcase products across sectors including building interiors and finishes, building envelope and special construction, construction tools and building materials, construction technologies and innovations, concrete, and MEP services. Products on display come from market heavyweights including Kanoo machinery, Saudi Diesel Machinery Company with XCMG products, Saudi Diesel Equipment Company with Doosan products, and Kice, to name a few.

The Big 5 Saudi will also offer more than 50 workshops across three theaters. Curated by industry thought leaders, these free-to-attend and CPD (continuing professional development) certified sessions educate and empower construction professionals to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 through stimulating case studies, power keynotes and captivating debates.

The event is supported by Katerra (platinum sponsor), Al-Bawani Contracting (contracting sponsor), Al-Latifa Trading & Contracting Company (gold sponsor), and Oscar Paints (official paint sponsor). The Big 5 Saudi is free-to-attend for registered visitors.