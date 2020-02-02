The government of São Paulo will take a delegation with representations of 50 companies to the UAE to attend the opening of the state’s international office in Dubai on Feb. 10. The corporate mission will last from Feb. 8 to 13 and aside from the opening, will feature visits to key locations of the Arab country’s economy, such as Masdar City and DP World port terminal operator’s headquarters.
The delegation will include representations of companies, banks and institutions such as Sabesp (São Paulo water and waste management company), Itaú BBA, Machado Mayer Advogados, BRF, Itapemirim, Kidy Calçados, Natural One, Colormaq, JBS, and others.
The group is scheduled to visit the Brazilian animal protein company BRF plant in Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi, where it produces processed poultry and beef food items.
The mission will also visit the works of Expo 2020, which Dubai will host from October to April 2021; Dubai Science Park – an area that gathers startups and scientific research projects; and Dubai Future Foundation – a body where the private and public sectors draw strategies for the future of the Dubai emirate.
50 São Paulo businesspeople to visit UAE
