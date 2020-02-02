You are here

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-Assad regime forces in Aleppo

A Syrian army soldier gestures in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, on Jan. 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar/File Photo)
Updated 02 February 2020
Reuters

AZAZ, Syria/BEIRUT: Syrian rebel fighters carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-regime forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, an attempted fightback after territorial gains for President Bashar Assad.
Backed by Russian air power, Syrian government forces had made a significant advance into the rebel-held northwest this week, seizing the town of Maarat Al-Numan, part of an offensive to secure the main highway between Damascus and Aleppo.
The suicide attacks were carried out by jihadist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and targeted the Jamiyat al Zahraa area on the western edge of Aleppo. A third car bomb was set off by remote control, a source with the group said.
A news outlet linked to the group, Ebaa, published a video which it said showed elite Tahrir Al-Sham fighters pledging “allegiance to death and jihad” before the attack on Jamiyat Al-Zahraa, watched by the group’s leader, Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani.
The northwestern corner of Syria including Idlib province and adjoining areas of Aleppo is the last major rebel foothold in Syria, where Assad has taken back most of the ground once held by his enemies with Russian and Iranian support.
Syrian state news agency SANA said army troops had destroyed four car bombs before they reached their targets. Syrian army forces were firing rockets and artillery at militant groups on the Jamiyat Al-Zahraa front, it said. Militants had also fired rockets at residential districts of Aleppo.
The two sides gave conflicting accounts of the outcome of the attack.
A news outlet run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which fights in support of Assad, said the Syrian army had thwarted a “fierce attack” by the Nusra Front, as Jolani’s group was known until it broke ties with Al-Qaeda in 2016.
But the jihadist-linked Ebaa news outlet said the attacking forces had captured a group of houses on a hill overlooking Aleppo.

GOVERNMENT CONTROL
The Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham source said the attacks had targeted the “Iranian occupation militias,” a reference to Iran-backed groups fighting in support of Assad.
Aleppo city has been under full government control since 2016, when pro-Damascus forces defeated rebels in the east of the city.
Some 50 km (35 miles) northeast of Aleppo, Turkish-backed rebels attacked government-held positions near the city of Al-Bab, a rebel source and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Turkish forces were not taking part, rebels said.
The government’s latest offensive has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacement, with hundreds of thousands moving toward the Turkish border.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey may launch a military operation in Idlib unless the fighting there is halted.
The US special envoy for Syria said on Thursday the Idlib fighting raised the specter of an international crisis.
Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, fears a fresh wave of migrants. It has 12 military observation posts around Idlib, set up under an agreement with Russia and Iran, and several of them have since been surrounded by advancing government forces.

Iraqi protesters dig in heels despite new PM-designate

Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi protesters dig in heels despite new PM-designate

  • Mohammad Allawi announced his own nomination as premier on Saturday
  • Demonstrators had demanded a politically independent successor who had not served in government
Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
AFP

NAJAF, Iraq: Furious anti-government youth held their ground in protest squares across Iraq’s south on Sunday, despite the previous evening’s appointment of a prime minister who insists he is an independent.
Mohammad Allawi announced his own nomination as premier on Saturday, which marked exactly four months since the anti-government movement erupted and two months since outgoing prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned under growing pressure.
Demonstrators had demanded a politically independent successor who had not served in government and for them, ex-communications minister Allawi did not make the cut.
“Mohammad Allawi is rejected, by order of the people!” read a new sign hung in the holy city of Najaf on Sunday.
Young men with their faces wrapped in checkered scarves had spent the night torching car tires in anger at Allawi’s nomination, an AFP reporter in the city said.
Main highways leading out of Najaf and streets within the city were still blocked off with smoldering tires on Sunday morning.
Kut, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Baghdad, saw hundreds hit the streets chanting, “If it’s been tried before, it shouldn’t be tried again!”
In Diwaniyah, further south, protesters marched into government buildings to demand they close for the day, while students began sit-ins at schools and universities.
Protesters in Hillah blocked off all roads leading into the city and chanted, “Allawi is not the people’s choice!”
Allawi, named as a consensus candidate after months of political paralysis, now has a month to pull together his cabinet, which will be subject to a vote by parliament.
In his first formal address, he pledged to form a representative government, hold early parliamentary elections and ensure justice for protest-related violence — all key demands of demonstrators.
More than 480 people have died and nearly 30,000 have been wounded since the rallies began on October 1, but few have been held accountable for the bloodshed.
The protests first demanded an end to corruption, better services and jobs for unemployed youth, but they quickly spiraled to calls for a total government overhaul.

Topics: Iraq

