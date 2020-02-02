You are here

  Saudi Arabia evacuates students as first coronavirus death outside of China reported

Saudi Arabia evacuates students as first coronavirus death outside of China reported

Residents queue as supplies of protective masks run out at a store in Manila on January 31, 2020. (AFP)
This handout picture taken and released on February 1, 2020 by the Indonesian embassy shows Indonesian nationals waiting to check-in at Tianhe airport in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, before boarding a flight and being evacuated to Indonesia. (AFP PHOTO / Indonesian embassy)
A man wears a face mask as he walks past a propaganda billboard encouraging patriotism during a snowfall in Beijing on Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Philippines: 44-year old man from Wuhan after hospitalization on January 25
  • Saudi students airlifted from Wuhan to be quarantined
BEIJING: The Philippines on Saturday reported the first death related to a new virus outside of China.
The Department of Health says a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on Jan. 25 after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat.
He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise,” the health department said.
The man’s 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus and remains in hospital isolation in Manila. She’s the second case in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, state television reported on Sunday, citing a Saudi diplomat.
Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the students to the Kingdom, the report said. It did not say when the evacuation took place.
The 10 students remained in their dorms while in Wuhan, and the consulate reached out to them for an evacuation plan.
The students will be taken to what was described as a special quarantine area for 15 to 20 days on board of ambulances, Al-Arabiya also reported on Sunday.
They were flown on a private plane and arrived at the private terminal in the King’s international airport. Medical teams took samples of the students’ saliva for coronavirus testing while they were midflight.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan praised Chinese authorities for their role in the evacuation.

Saudi Airlines has also announced on Sunday it was suspending flight to and from Guangzhou, China due to the outbreak.

Oman’s civil aviation authorities on Sunday also suspended flights from Muscat and China effective immediately.

The viral outbreak has infected more than 14,500 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Sunday morning in Beijing:
— China: 14,380 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 12 cases and Macao has five. Most of the 304 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Thailand: 19
— Japan: 20
— Singapore: 18
— South Korea: 15
— Taiwan: 10
— Malaysia: 8
— Australia: 7
— Germany: 8
— United States: 8
— France: 6
— Vietnam: 6
— Canada: 4
— United Arab Emirates: 5
— Russia: 2
— Italy: 2
— Britain: 2

— Philippines: 2
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— India: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Spain 1

 

Topics: The Philippines China Coronavirus coronavirus

At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service

  • They crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil”
  • A pastor has been drawing huge crowds by promising prosperity and cure for disease
DAR ES SALAAM: At least 20 people have been killed and over a dozen injured in a stampede during a church service at a stadium in northern Tanzania, a government official said on Sunday.
Hundreds of people packed a stadium on Saturday evening in Moshi town near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil.”
“Twenty people died and 16 others were injured in the incident,” Moshi district commissioner Kippi Warioba told Reuters by telephone. Five of those killed were children, he said.
“The stampede occurred when the worshippers were rushing to get anointed with blessed oil,” Warioba said.
Pastor Boniface Mwamposa has been drawing huge crowds by promising prosperity and cure for disease to worshippers who walk on what he describes as “blessed oil” during his church services.
Authorities fear the death toll could rise due to the size of the crowd and dark conditions when the stampede occurred.
“The incident took place at night and there were many people, so there is a possibility that more casualties could emerge. We are still assessing the situation,” Warioba said.
Tanzania has seen a rise in the number of “prosperity gospel” pastors in recent years, who promise to lift people out of poverty and perform what they call miracle cures.
Thousands of people in the nation of 55 million flock to Pentecostal churches, whose main source of income is “tithe,” the 10% or so of income that worshippers are asked to contribute.

