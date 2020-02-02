EU top diplomat Josep Borrell due in Tehran for nuclear talks

You are here

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell earlier called for a meeting of remaining states party to the 2015 nuclear deal in February in an effort to preserve the agreement. (AFP)
AFP

  • His visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear program
  • Josep Borrell earlier called for a meeting of remaining states party to the 2015 nuclear deal
DECEMBER: Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry announced a day ahead of the visit, amid new tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue.
Borrell “will visit Iran tomorrow for the first time since taking office (in early December). He is set to meet the foreign minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) and other Iranian senior officials for consultations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Moussavi said in a statement.
Moussavi gave no details on when Borrell would arrive or how long he would remain in the country.
His visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.
On January 24, Borrell called for a meeting of remaining states party to the 2015 nuclear deal in February in an effort to preserve the agreement, which has been crumbling since the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018.
All parties “have reaffirmed their determination to preserve the accord, which is in everyone’s interest,” he said at the time.
In 2015, Iran agreed to drastically reduce its nuclear program in exchange for a partial lifting of international sanctions.
But the withdrawal of the US from the deal and its reimposition of biting sanctions deprived Iran of expected economic benefits and prompted Tehran to announce a series of steps away from its commitments under the deal.
The European parties to the agreement triggered a complaint mechanism in January in an attempt to urge Tehran to return to the full implementation of its commitments.

Topics: EU Iran Josep Borrell

Japanese warship Takanami departs for Gulf to patrol oil lifeline

Updated 02 February 2020
Reuters

  • Shinzo Abe’s government has said it is prepared to authorize force to protect ships in danger
  • The Japanese destroyer will share water in the region with a growing number of warships from other countries
YOKOSUKA, Japan: A Japanese destroyer left for the Gulf of Oman on Sunday amid simmering Middle East tension to guard sea lanes that supply nearly all the oil that powers the world’s third-biggest economy.
“Thousands of Japanese ships ply those waters every year including vessels carrying nine tenths of our oil. It is Japan’s lifeline,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the crew at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo, before they cast off in a ceremony attended by 500 family members and representatives from the United States, European nations and Middle East.
Abe’s government has said it is prepared to authorize force to protect ships in danger, a controversial decision because Japan’s war-renouncing constitution forbids the use of military force in international disputes.
The Takanami, which will be joined by two maritime patrol planes, will not, however join a naval force led by Japan’s US ally or other naval coalitions in the region.
Tokyo has chosen to operate independently as it navigates disputes in the volatile region. Japan maintains cordial relations with Iran and other countries there and Abe traveled to the region in January to brief Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman on the mission after earlier speaking with Iranian leaders.
Tension in the Middle East has heightened as friction between Iran and the United States escalated following President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and re-impose sanctions on it.
The United States has blamed Iran for several attacks on international merchant vessels, including a Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous. Tehran denies the accusation.
In addition to the Gulf of Oman, the Takanami, with 200 sailors and two helicopters, will patrol the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but will not enter the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important choke point between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula.
The Japanese destroyer will share water in the region with a growing number of warships from other countries, including vessels from the United States, France and Britain.
“Japanese merchant ships were attacked in June, and other nations have increased patrols so Japan too is acting to gather intelligence there,” the mission commander, Captain Yosuke Inaba told reporters before he departed.

Topics: energy shipping Japan Arabian Gulf

