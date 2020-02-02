Lebanon spells out ‘painful steps’ required in financial rescue plan

You are here

A graffiti that reads in Arabic, "Molotov cocktails are coming," has been painted on a concrete wall installed by authorities to keep anti-government protesters far from the main entrance of the Central Bank, background, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP)
  • The policy statement may still be amended
  • The govt. said in the policy statement that it must quickly take “painful” steps to avoid “total collapse.”
BEIRUT: A policy statement by Lebanon’s new government calls for interest rate cuts and bank recapitalization in a rescue plan that includes “painful steps” to address a financial crisis, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Sunday.
The policy statement, on which the new government will seek a confidence vote in parliament, may still be amended. It was agreed on Saturday by a cabinet committee that will meet again on Monday to give it final approval.
The government, formed on Jan. 21 after the previous one was toppled by protests in October, warned Lebanese in the policy statement that it must quickly take “painful” steps to avoid “total collapse.”
“It is not possible for any rescue plan to succeed if we do not reduce interest rates on loans and deposits in order to revitalize the economy and lower the cost of debt,” said the statement.
Lebanon is suffering a crippling dollar shortage and has one of the world’s highest levels of public debt. It must decide quickly how to deal with a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March.
The statement called international donors to provide soft loans to help meet the treasury’s financing needs, though it did not name any institutions or say how much was required.
Policy proposals included expediting a second licensing round for oil and gas exploration, appointing a new electricity sector regulator, and raising tax revenues with better collection and a progressive income tax.

MILWAUKEE: Travel restrictions and business closures aimed at stopping the spread of a new virus that has killed more than 300 people in China could end up causing ripple effects that harm the global economy, experts say.

“When you stop planes and ships, trains and and motor vehicles from moving, it starts to shut down the economy — and that can have a cascading effect throughout society,” Dr. Eric Toner, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said, after multiple airlines announced that they would suspend or cut back on flights to and from China, and several countries, including the US, imposed travel restrictions. 

“And it’s not just airline pilots who get out of work, I mean, it’s you know, it’s everybody that they depend on.”

It’s not just airlines that have cut back on business in China. 

Apple Inc. announced that it was temporarily closing all of its offices and its 42 stores in mainland China. 

Google, Amazon and Microsoft previously announced plans to temporarily shutter offices, and Starbucks and McDonald’s have closed some chains.

Apple said it was acting “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.” Its stores will be closed until Feb. 9.

Toner said Apple’s decision could also be harmful to the economy and Apple itself, though he noted that many companies, including airlines, are trying to protect their employees.

Toner led a summit in October with World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to discuss the negative impacts of trade and travel restrictions during a pandemic. 

In a paper that came out of that meeting, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security concluded that “fear and uncertainty experienced during past outbreaks, even those limited to a national or regional level, have sometimes led to unjustified border measures.”

The US, Australia, Singapore and Japan have imposed travel restrictions and Vietnam suspended all flights to China. 

Toner said governments are ultimately “trying to do something that has very little benefit but very real harm.”

“It’s been shown over and over again that putting up barriers to travel does not stop contagious infectious diseases,” he said, pointing to past outbreaks of Ebola, Zika and even influenza.

Instead, he said, governments should educate people about the virus and urge people who may have been exposed to isolate themselves.

