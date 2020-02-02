You are here

India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans

A farmer carries rice saplings in a bamboo basket at a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. (AP)
Updated 03 February 2020
Reuters

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a multibillion dollar package for farm and infrastructure spending in the budget for 2020/21
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian bonds look set to rally when markets open on Monday after the new budget projected fiscal deficits in line with expectations, without any further market borrowing during the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a multibillion dollar package for farm and infrastructure spending in the budget for 2020/21, but the stimulus fell short of market expectations and stocks slumped during a special trading session on Saturday.

Bond market players, however, said the revised fiscal deficit target of 3.8 percent for the current fiscal year and 3.5% for the next were largely in line with expectations.

“The market expected extra borrowing for this year, that hasn’t come. Also foreign portfolio limits have been opened up in some bonds and that could lead to those bonds being included in international bond indexes,” said A. Prasanna, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

With the government expected to miss its fiscal deficit target, investors had assumed it would borrow additional funds from the market over the next two months to fund the deficit, but the government has made adjustments to avoid this.

Traders predicted a 5-10 basis point rally in bond yields, but said there would be strong resistance for the benchmark 10-year bond around 6.5 percent levels. 

Traders said although yields will fall in the near term, gross borrowing of 7.8 trillion rupees for the next fiscal year will be challenging for investors, as this could push yields higher over the medium term. 

“There is huge surplus liquidity in the market, so RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is unlikely to announce any open market operations and in the absence of any RBI support, the pressure on the market will be huge,” a senior debt trader at a private bank said.

The government has said it will borrow a net 5.36 trillion rupees from the market in 2020/21, buy back 300 billion rupees worth of bonds and switch 2.7 trillion rupees worth of debt.

India’s nominal growth projection and fiscal deficit target for 2020/21 will be challenging to achieve, a Moody’s analyst warned on Saturday.

Traders also said India’s divestment target was fairly high and they would monitor it closely to see if the government can raise that money. If the government falls short, there was a risk of market borrowing rising further.

The government aims to raise 2.1 trillion rupees by stake sales next year.

Government officials said they were taking steps to allow better access to Indian bonds, allowing unlimited investments in some bond categories.

One official said the government hopes to be included in two global bond indices in 2020/21.

Angry workers spurn Ethiopia’s ‘industrial revolution’

AFP

  • The country faces challenges in creating a robust manufacturing sector
AFP

HAWASSA: Zemen Zerihun thought he’d left farming behind and found the ticket to a better life when he began a job cutting fabric for a clothing company at a massive industrial park in southern Ethiopia.

But the 22-year-old ended up quitting within months, weary of working eight hours a day, six days a week and still not making ends meet earning $35 a month.

Managers were so strict they would go into bathrooms and yank out workers deemed to be taking too long, he said.

His supervisor would loudly berate him as “slow” and “lazy” when he failed to keep pace on the production line, he told AFP.

“After I joined the company, I suffered,” he said. “The supervisors treat you like animals.”

Experiences like his highlight a major challenge facing Ethiopia’s push to embrace industrialization and become less dependant on agriculture.

By attracting foreign investors through cheap labor, it wants to follow the model of China and other Asian nations in creating a robust manufacturing sector that can offer badly needed jobs for its young workforce.

But despite high unemployment, young Ethiopians are not going along with it, preferring to quit rather than stay in jobs where they feel underpaid and disrespected.

Thousands of employees have already walked out of the country’s new and burgeoning network of industrial parks.

At the Hawassa Industrial Park, where Zemen worked, staff turnover in 2017-18 “hovered around 100 percent,” according to a May 2019 report from the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University.

The added recruitment and training costs are a main reason why, in the eyes of manufacturers, Ethiopian labor has “turned out to be considerably more costly than the government had initially advertised,” the report said.

Government officials say they are taking steps to address workers’ concerns while balancing them with industry representatives’ interests.

But labor organizers argue the measures are too little, too late, leaving them no choice but to begin unionizing the parks — a development Zemen says is long overdue. “The government needs to pay attention to what is happening in the industrial parks,” he said.

“They think they are giving everyone good jobs, but some of the workers, they are really struggling.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sees industrial parks as an important engine of growth that can help stave off unrest ahead of elections tentatively planned for August.

Yet the strategy was adopted several years before Abiy came to power, after the government realized in 2014 that agriculture couldn’t provide enough jobs for a booming population, said Arkebe Oqubay, an architect of the strategy and now special adviser to the premier.

Ethiopia is one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies but youth unemployment remains a major problem.

The World Bank estimates that 2 million people enter the workforce every year.

Despite long-running efforts to restructure the economy, officials estimate that manufacturing still only makes up 10 percent of economic activity.

