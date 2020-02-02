You are here

Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges

Environmental activists from ‘Extinction Rebellion’ stage a demonstration outside the venue hosting the Southern African Coal Conference in Cape Town. (Reuters)
Updated 02 February 2020
Reuters

  • Global investors shift away from heavy industry in favor of cleaner sectors
CAPE TOWN: As global investors shift away from heavy industry in favor of cleaner sectors, mining companies are losing billions in financing, raising the cost of capital and jeopardizing projects. 

Making the mining industry more sustainable by running mines on renewable energy, for example, will be a key focus at the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town this week, as companies hunt for new sources of capital including private equity, debt, offtake finance and royalty finance. 

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns have driven money into specialized ESG funds which often exclude mining stocks among other “dirty” assets. 

“You talk to anyone at the moment, they say there’s no money,” said Boris Kamstra, executive director of Alphamin Resources, which manages the Bisie tin project in Democratic Republic of Congo.  The capital squeeze that started about two years ago has worsened recently, said Julian Treger, CEO of Anglo Pacific Group, a mining royalty and streaming company. 

The average cost of capital for early-stage mining projects rose by two percentage points over the past two years, he estimates. 

“Even for companies that have good projects it’s very difficult for them to raise any money in these markets,” said Caroline Donally, managing director at private equity firm Denham Capital, in Houston. 

“Previous investors who would provide equity appear to have withdrawn. A number of specialist funds have shut up shop, and generalists aren’t investing in commodities anymore,” said Donally, who will be attending Mining Indaba, the world’s biggest mining investment conference, which takes place from Monday to Thursday. 

Cryptocurrencies are among alternative assets that are luring retail investors away from miners. 

Mining-specific private equity funds raised $0.3 billion in 2019, a fifth of the amount raised in 2009, and just barely more than the $0.2 billion raised in 2014 during a global commodity crash, data from Preqin shows. 

Coal miners — especially those extracting thermal coal, burnt to produce electricity — are bearing the brunt of the sustainable investing trend. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund divested from all fossil fuel last year, and the world’s biggest asset manager Blackrock said on Jan. 14 it would sell active holdings in companies generating more than 25 percent of revenues from thermal coal. 

“If you’re a small coal explorer, I don’t think you stand much of a chance of raising any money at all,” said Fred White, associate director at Medea Capital Partners in London.  “There’s still a huge market and huge demand (for coal), but it’s not getting financed by Western banks,” he added. 

Local trading houses and lenders are stepping in instead. Thermal coal accounts for nearly 40 percent of the world’s electricity generation and more than 40 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. 

In Africa, coal-to-power projects could previously rely on support from development finance institutions. 

But even they are withdrawing under pressure. In November, the African Development Bank (AfDB) decided against funding a Kenya coal project that was halted by a local environmental tribunal in June. 

The continent’s biggest coal producer, South Africa, is also seeing funding dry up. 

South Africa’s Nedbank has stopped funding coal-related projects, while FirstRand cut greenfield thermal coal projects to less than 0.5 percent of its lending.

Former Lebanon finance chief in plea for $25bn bailout plan

  • Rescue package needed ‘to restore confidence’ and kick-start major banking reforms
PARIS: A former Lebanese finance minister has called for a second Paris summit to bail out the debt-ridden nation with financial support of up to $25 billion.

Nasser Saidi, who is also a former deputy governor of Lebanon’s central bank, told Arab News that restructuring of the country’s banking system is needed urgently and that “depositors should not have to pay for banks’ mismanagement.”

Financial support of between $20 billion and $25 billion is needed “to restore confidence,” he said.

The former minister’s comments come almost two years after a Paris conference rallied international support for an $11 billion investment program in Lebanon. More than 50 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia, took part in the summit alongside the World Bank, the IMF and major finance institutions.

Saidi told Arab News: “We need to address Lebanon’s debt burden as part of a comprehensive macro-economic fiscal, financial, banking and currency reform program. The debt problem cannot be viewed in isolation.”

The country’s sovereign debt is now running at $90 billion, or 160 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), he said. The cost of servicing the debt is around $10 billion, which is 22 percent of GDP and more than 65 percent of government revenue — “a debt burden that is totally unsustainable.”

Lebanon’s central bank also owes $120 billion to the country’s banks that it is unable to repay. “So when we talk about the problem, it means addressing the sovereign debt problem and the central bank debt problem,” Saidi said.

He said the $11 billion in infrastructure spending promised at the 2018 Paris meeting “is no longer relevant because Lebanon’s financial circumstances have changed radically.”

“Lebanon is in a recession that will become a depression, meaning that GDP might decline by 8 to 10 percent this year,” the former minister warned. “An economic stabilization fund of around $20 to $25 billion is required for balance of payments problems, dealing with liquidity at the banks and, at the same time, it would need to be accompanied by a restructuring of the banking system.

Saidi urged major shareholders to help Lebanon’s struggling banks recapitalize with cash injections drawn from past profits.

“Recently Bank Audi sold its subsidiary in Egypt. Other banks should sell their subsidiaries outside and bring their money home. They may have other investments they can liquidate, such as real estate, in order to increase capital.”

The former minister claimed that “with the $25 billion Lebanon requires, confidence will be restored, and you can start attracting capital back into the country.”

Commenting on recent government reforms in the energy sector, including electricity, Saidi said: “It is totally unrealistic; power plants can be built in six months. We need to stop corruption and waste. GE, Siemens and the Chinese can build plants in six months. The fuel bought now is priced above international prices, so the government should approach Gulf countries and ask them to supply us with fuel at international prices or even lower, in line with what they did for Egypt in the past.

“That would reduce our fuel and electricity bill by $3 billion. This package needs to be completed with a social safety net since, according to World Bank figures, one-third of the Lebanese population is living below the poverty line,” he said.
 

