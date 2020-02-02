Saudi huskie owners putting dogs’ lives at risk in searing heat, shelter warns

JEDDAH: Saudi owners of husky dogs could be putting their pets’ lives at risk by homing them in such a hot country, animal shelter officials have warned.

Although popular in the Kingdom, the dog breed is more suited to colder climates, and difficulties looking after them in high-temperature environments has forced some owners to abandon caring for them.

Volunteers at the Open Paws shelter in Jeddah have found themselves having to pick up the pieces after a number of huskies ended up having to be cared for in the center.

Nour Fitiany, adoption coordinator at Open Paws, told Arab News that it was important Saudi dog lovers were aware of the dangers.

“Huskies cannot survive in cities such as Jeddah because they are not made for this weather. These dogs can pull sleds in freezing conditions and have a lot of energy,” she said.

“But their coats are made to stand the cold, and although they may look majestic in Jeddah and the puppies are very cute, it does not mean they should be brought here.”

Humane Society member Mahmoud Azzam said: “Huskies cannot deal with our environment. They were bred to live in areas where temperatures can be minus 20, yet in Saudi it can reach up to 45 degrees. There are no creatures that can cope with that much of a temperature difference and huskies are not an exception.”

The Open Paws shelter, which was founded by Australian Carmel Hayden, in 2012, currently has two huskies in its care.

“One of them probably got out of her house without being able to find her way back, and the other got sick and her owners were trying to take care of her but couldn’t, so they just abandoned her with intravenous tubes still attached,” said Fitiany.

FAST FACTS • Huskies are not protection dogs; contrary to popular myth they will not defend people. • By nature, huskies are very independent. • Huskies are in high demand among Muslims as some believe they are not dogs but wolves and that it is acceptable to keep them in their homes. • The breed is not banned in Saudi Arabia.

She noted that there was often a reoccurring pattern among Saudi husky owners, with them realizing after 10-12 months how demanding they were to look after.

Huskies found roaming the streets were regularly suffering from skin and hair conditions associated with exposure to the sun and heat.

“This change in temperature not only makes their day-to-day life harder it makes it more difficult to treat them if they develop any health issues,” Azzam said.

“I had a husky who had a skin infection and was treating him for eight months. Even after the treatment ended, he wasn’t fully healed. We sent him to Canada and in less than a month he was healthy again and his fur had grown thicker than ever before.”

The rescue center had regularly taken in stray dogs that had survived well on their own for months, but huskies had been discovered barely breathing within 24 hours of being separated from their owners.

The majority of huskies are bred in the Kingdom and puppies are often taken from their mothers at a young age.

Fitiany said: “My question is, why? A husky is not a wild animal like a cheetah or a lion that needs to be tamed, this is a dog, and this separation can cause psychological damage in the long run.”

Even when husky owners prepare air-conditioned rooms for their dogs, it still isn’t cold enough, she added. “They can never provide them with a good quality of life, it doesn’t matter how good they are to them.

“Either you move to a colder area, or make sure that the dog is neutered or spayed so that they don’t have puppies. They are simply not meant to live in our climate.”