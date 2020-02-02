You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi huskie owners putting dogs’ lives at risk in searing heat, shelter warns

Saudi huskie owners putting dogs’ lives at risk in searing heat, shelter warns

1 / 3
The Open Paws shelter in Jeddah, which was founded by Australian Carmel Hayden, in 2012, currently has two huskies in its care. (Photo/Supplied)
2 / 3
The Open Paws shelter in Jeddah, which was founded by Australian Carmel Hayden, in 2012, currently has two huskies in its care. (Photo/Supplied)
3 / 3
The Open Paws shelter in Jeddah, which was founded by Australian Carmel Hayden, in 2012, currently has two huskies in its care. (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/593bg

Updated 18 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Saudi huskie owners putting dogs’ lives at risk in searing heat, shelter warns

  • Huskies found roaming the streets were regularly suffering from skin and hair conditions associated with exposure to the sun and heat
Updated 18 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi owners of husky dogs could be putting their pets’ lives at risk by homing them in such a hot country, animal shelter officials have warned.
Although popular in the Kingdom, the dog breed is more suited to colder climates, and difficulties looking after them in high-temperature environments has forced some owners to abandon caring for them.
Volunteers at the Open Paws shelter in Jeddah have found themselves having to pick up the pieces after a number of huskies ended up having to be cared for in the center.
Nour Fitiany, adoption coordinator at Open Paws, told Arab News that it was important Saudi dog lovers were aware of the dangers.
“Huskies cannot survive in cities such as Jeddah because they are not made for this weather. These dogs can pull sleds in freezing conditions and have a lot of energy,” she said.
“But their coats are made to stand the cold, and although they may look majestic in Jeddah and the puppies are very cute, it does not mean they should be brought here.”
Humane Society member Mahmoud Azzam said: “Huskies cannot deal with our environment. They were bred to live in areas where temperatures can be minus 20, yet in Saudi it can reach up to 45 degrees. There are no creatures that can cope with that much of a temperature difference and huskies are not an exception.”
The Open Paws shelter, which was founded by Australian Carmel Hayden, in 2012, currently has two huskies in its care.
“One of them probably got out of her house without being able to find her way back, and the other got sick and her owners were trying to take care of her but couldn’t, so they just abandoned her with intravenous tubes still attached,” said Fitiany.

FASTFACTS

• Huskies are not protection dogs; contrary to popular myth they will not defend people.

• By nature, huskies are very independent.

• Huskies are in high demand among Muslims as some believe they are not dogs but wolves and that it is acceptable to keep them in their homes.

• The breed is not banned in Saudi Arabia.

She noted that there was often a reoccurring pattern among Saudi husky owners, with them realizing after 10-12 months how demanding they were to look after.
Huskies found roaming the streets were regularly suffering from skin and hair conditions associated with exposure to the sun and heat.
“This change in temperature not only makes their day-to-day life harder it makes it more difficult to treat them if they develop any health issues,” Azzam said.
“I had a husky who had a skin infection and was treating him for eight months. Even after the treatment ended, he wasn’t fully healed. We sent him to Canada and in less than a month he was healthy again and his fur had grown thicker than ever before.”
The rescue center had regularly taken in stray dogs that had survived well on their own for months, but huskies had been discovered barely breathing within 24 hours of being separated from their owners.
The majority of huskies are bred in the Kingdom and puppies are often taken from their mothers at a young age.
Fitiany said: “My question is, why? A husky is not a wild animal like a cheetah or a lion that needs to be tamed, this is a dog, and this separation can cause psychological damage in the long run.”
Even when husky owners prepare air-conditioned rooms for their dogs, it still isn’t cold enough, she added. “They can never provide them with a good quality of life, it doesn’t matter how good they are to them.
“Either you move to a colder area, or make sure that the dog is neutered or spayed so that they don’t have puppies. They are simply not meant to live in our climate.”

 

Topics: Huskie owners Open Paws Jeddah

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi dog lovers take lead in rehoming city’s strays
Offbeat
California woman charged with dumping puppies in trash

Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (SPA)
Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage

  • Arabic calligraphy has been — and will continue to be — the focus and passion of experts, stakeholders and those involved in cultural affairs, education and science, who are interested in both human and cultural heritage
Updated 03 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Sunday hosted a workshop and coordination meeting to register Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Riyadh.

Sixteen Arab countires are participating in the five-day meeting in partnership with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
This move will strengthen the presence of Arabic calligraphy in local and international forums and conferences. The ministry assigned the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society (SHPS) the management of this file in cooperation with the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science to present it in full to UNESCO in March.
Hattan bin Mounir bin Samman, the secretary-general of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said that Arabic calligraphy had an exceptional value due to its long history and uniqueness as one of the richest aspects of Arab and Islamic cultural identity.

FASTFACT

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage; falconry, the majlis, coffee, the Najdi ardah, Almezmar, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, and the palm tree.

“Arabic calligraphy has been — and will continue to be — the focus and passion of experts, stakeholders and those involved in cultural affairs, education and science, who are interested in both human and cultural heritage,” he said.
Abdulrahman Al-Eidan, the director general of SHPS, said that the art of Arabic calligraphy was an important knowledge vessel that contained Arab culture and contributed to passing it from one generation to the next.
Al-Eidan said that registering Arabic calligraphy with UNESCO complements the minister of culture’s announcement that 2020 was the year of Arabic calligraphy.

Topics: UNESCO Arabic calligraphy ALECSO

Related

Saudi Arabia
2020 will be Year of Arabic Calligraphy in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Preserving the culture of Arabic calligraphy

Latest updates

Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage
Al-Jubeir meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh
France evacuates nationals from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
Pharmacy jobs to be gradually localized in Saudi Arabia
Push to increase number of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Dayer coffee trees to a million

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.