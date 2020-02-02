You are here

  • Home
  • Travel bans, business closures ‘could hurt global economy’

Travel bans, business closures ‘could hurt global economy’

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk outside a hotel in Macau. Several countries have imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gj8fb

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Travel bans, business closures ‘could hurt global economy’

  • Expert: Authorities ‘should urge people who may have been exposed to isolate themselves’
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

MILWAUKEE: Travel restrictions and business closures aimed at stopping the spread of a new virus that has killed more than 300 people in China could end up causing ripple effects that harm the global economy, experts say.

“When you stop planes and ships, trains and and motor vehicles from moving, it starts to shut down the economy — and that can have a cascading effect throughout society,” Dr. Eric Toner, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said, after multiple airlines announced that they would suspend or cut back on flights to and from China, and several countries, including the US, imposed travel restrictions. 

“And it’s not just airline pilots who get out of work, I mean, it’s you know, it’s everybody that they depend on.”

It’s not just airlines that have cut back on business in China. 

Apple Inc. announced that it was temporarily closing all of its offices and its 42 stores in mainland China. 

Google, Amazon and Microsoft previously announced plans to temporarily shutter offices, and Starbucks and McDonald’s have closed some chains.

Apple said it was acting “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.” Its stores will be closed until Feb. 9.

Toner said Apple’s decision could also be harmful to the economy and Apple itself, though he noted that many companies, including airlines, are trying to protect their employees.

Toner led a summit in October with World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to discuss the negative impacts of trade and travel restrictions during a pandemic. 

In a paper that came out of that meeting, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security concluded that “fear and uncertainty experienced during past outbreaks, even those limited to a national or regional level, have sometimes led to unjustified border measures.”

The US, Australia, Singapore and Japan have imposed travel restrictions and Vietnam suspended all flights to China. 

Toner said governments are ultimately “trying to do something that has very little benefit but very real harm.”

“It’s been shown over and over again that putting up barriers to travel does not stop contagious infectious diseases,” he said, pointing to past outbreaks of Ebola, Zika and even influenza.

Instead, he said, governments should educate people about the virus and urge people who may have been exposed to isolate themselves.

Topics: global economy China Coronavirus

Related

Special photos
Business & Economy
Global economy braced for a challenging 2020
Business & Economy
Oil prices on ebb tide as gloom gathers over global economy

Trial production from Al-Khafji oil field to start soon

Updated 5 min ago
Reuters

Trial production from Al-Khafji oil field to start soon

  • The field should be pumping about 60,000 bpd by August, the official said
Updated 5 min ago
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have started preparation work to resume crude oil production from the Al-Khafji oil field jointly operated by the two countries, with initial output expected around the end of February, two industry sources said.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed last year to end a five-year dispute over the area known as the Neutral Zone, allowing production to resume at two jointly run fields that can pump up to 0.5 percent of the world’s oil supply.

Trial production of about 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Al-Khafji will start around Feb. 25, a Kuwaiti oil official said, adding that this would be “sufficient to test all installations and their operational efficiency.”

The field should be pumping about 60,000 bpd by August, the official said.

Another 10,000 bpd of trial output from the Wafra field will start by late March, the official said, adding that production is expected to increase to 80,000 bpd from the field within six months of starting trial production.

Output is expected to reach 175,000 bpd from Al-Khafji and 145,000 bpd from Wafra after a year of restarting the fields, the official said.

Kuwait newspaper Al-Rai reported on Sunday that production at Al-Khafji will start by the end of February and that testing of oil and gas pipelines and facilities has already begun.

Al-Khafji is operated by Al-Khafji Joint Operations Co., a joint venture between Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and AGOC, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. 

It had been producing between 280,000 bpd and 300,000 bpd of Arabian Heavy crude before its closure in 2014 for environmental reasons.

Topics: Al-Khafji Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia
Al-Khafji industrial city to draw SR 2 bn investments
Saudi Arabia
Saudi terror suspect is Al-Khafji businessman

Latest updates

Travel bans, business closures ‘could hurt global economy’
Saudi golf boss Al-Rumayyan honored with award
Graeme McDowell wins Saudi International by two shots
Trial production from Al-Khafji oil field to start soon
Saudi female bikers get ready to hit the road

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.