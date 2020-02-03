You are here

Maad Al-Saati is the secretary of the board of directors of the Saudi Orthopedic Association (SOA). He is also a consultant orthopedic surgeon in sports medicine at the Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic and Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Hospital.

The SOA, affiliated with King Saud University, organized on Saturday its ninth scientific conference, which aims to discuss the latest research findings and technologies in orthopedics, with the participation of specialists from the Kingdom and abroad.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Jarian, chairman of SOA and of the conference organizing committee, said that SOA is one of the most active scientific associations in the Kingdom, contributing to facilitating communication between specialists in orthopedics to exchange scientific expertise and develop practical skills.

Al-Saati, who is also the chairman of the scientific committee of the conference, said that the conference enhances interaction and communication between Saudi and foreign doctors, and contributes to exchanging expertise, benefiting from experiences through lectures, presenting research and holding workshops.

Al-Saati attained his bachelor’s degree in medicine from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at King Khalid University in 2003.

His previous experience includes being a resident at King Faisal Specialist Hospital from 2004 to 2006, working at Hopital La Croix-Rousse as a resident and fellow from 2009 to 2011 and an orthopedic surgeon from 2010 to 2012. 

His Twitter handle is @alsaatim.

Topics: Who's Who

Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (SPA)
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
SPA

Arabic calligraphy to be registered as UNESCO intangible heritage

  • Arabic calligraphy has been — and will continue to be — the focus and passion of experts, stakeholders and those involved in cultural affairs, education and science, who are interested in both human and cultural heritage
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Sunday hosted a workshop and coordination meeting to register Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Riyadh.

Sixteen Arab countires are participating in the five-day meeting in partnership with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
This move will strengthen the presence of Arabic calligraphy in local and international forums and conferences. The ministry assigned the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society (SHPS) the management of this file in cooperation with the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science to present it in full to UNESCO in March.
Hattan bin Mounir bin Samman, the secretary-general of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said that Arabic calligraphy had an exceptional value due to its long history and uniqueness as one of the richest aspects of Arab and Islamic cultural identity.

FASTFACT

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in registering seven items on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage; falconry, the majlis, coffee, the Najdi ardah, Almezmar, Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, and the palm tree.

“Arabic calligraphy has been — and will continue to be — the focus and passion of experts, stakeholders and those involved in cultural affairs, education and science, who are interested in both human and cultural heritage,” he said.
Abdulrahman Al-Eidan, the director general of SHPS, said that the art of Arabic calligraphy was an important knowledge vessel that contained Arab culture and contributed to passing it from one generation to the next.
Al-Eidan said that registering Arabic calligraphy with UNESCO complements the minister of culture’s announcement that 2020 was the year of Arabic calligraphy.

Topics: UNESCO Arabic calligraphy ALECSO

