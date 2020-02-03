Maad Al-Saati is the secretary of the board of directors of the Saudi Orthopedic Association (SOA). He is also a consultant orthopedic surgeon in sports medicine at the Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic and Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Hospital.

The SOA, affiliated with King Saud University, organized on Saturday its ninth scientific conference, which aims to discuss the latest research findings and technologies in orthopedics, with the participation of specialists from the Kingdom and abroad.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Jarian, chairman of SOA and of the conference organizing committee, said that SOA is one of the most active scientific associations in the Kingdom, contributing to facilitating communication between specialists in orthopedics to exchange scientific expertise and develop practical skills.

Al-Saati, who is also the chairman of the scientific committee of the conference, said that the conference enhances interaction and communication between Saudi and foreign doctors, and contributes to exchanging expertise, benefiting from experiences through lectures, presenting research and holding workshops.

Al-Saati attained his bachelor’s degree in medicine from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at King Khalid University in 2003.

His previous experience includes being a resident at King Faisal Specialist Hospital from 2004 to 2006, working at Hopital La Croix-Rousse as a resident and fellow from 2009 to 2011 and an orthopedic surgeon from 2010 to 2012.

