Al-Jubeir meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh

Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo

JEDDAH: The 10th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) will take place on Feb. 26-28 at the Hilton Hotel.

Some 200 exhibitors from 30 countries — including ministries, airlines, and service providers in the travel and tourism sectors — will participate.

JTTX promotes domestic, regional and international tourism, and features attractions from around the world.

The 10th edition is expected to be the most distinguished, featuring many new tourist destinations, services and special offers such as airline tickets and accommodation.

Maya Halfawi, president of the organizing committee, said this year’s edition will be the largest in terms of the number of participants and visitors.

“This year’s edition comes to keep pace with the development witnessed by the travel market in the Kingdom, which makes it a unique opportunity for both industry makers and stakeholders to meet, learn about new tourist destinations and services, and sign deals so as to promote this sector and enhance the role of the Kingdom,” she added.

The Saudi tourism sector’s growth and diversity are due to the synergy of efforts by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, and the General Entertainment Authority, Halfawi said.

A series of programs and events have been launched to encourage tourists both inside and outside the Kingdom, she added.

“These initiatives promote the Kingdom’s tourism, culture and history, and accelerate the pace of growth in this sector, thus increasing its efficiency in supporting the national economy,” she said.

Nasser Hamzah, executive director of the JTTX, said it will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.