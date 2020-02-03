You are here

Jeddah to host global travel, tourism expo

A series of programs and events have been launched to encourage tourists both inside and outside Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
SPA

  • Saudi tourism sector’s growth and diversity are due to the synergy of efforts by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage
JEDDAH: The 10th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) will take place on Feb. 26-28 at the Hilton Hotel.
Some 200 exhibitors from 30 countries — including ministries, airlines, and service providers in the travel and tourism sectors — will participate.
JTTX promotes domestic, regional and international tourism, and features attractions from around the world.
The 10th edition is expected to be the most distinguished, featuring many new tourist destinations, services and special offers such as airline tickets and accommodation.
Maya Halfawi, president of the organizing committee, said this year’s edition will be the largest in terms of the number of participants and visitors.
“This year’s edition comes to keep pace with the development witnessed by the travel market in the Kingdom, which makes it a unique opportunity for both industry makers and stakeholders to meet, learn about new tourist destinations and services, and sign deals so as to promote this sector and enhance the role of the Kingdom,” she added.
The Saudi tourism sector’s growth and diversity are due to the synergy of efforts by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, and the General Entertainment Authority, Halfawi said.
A series of programs and events have been launched to encourage tourists both inside and outside the Kingdom, she added.  
“These initiatives promote the Kingdom’s tourism, culture and history, and accelerate the pace of growth in this sector, thus increasing its efficiency in supporting the national economy,” she said.
Nasser Hamzah, executive director of the JTTX, said it will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saudi female bikers get ready to hit the road

The institute is the first school in Saudi Arabia to offer motorbike training, not only to men but for women who have a passion for motorcycles. (Photos/Supplied)
  • 43 women have enrolled in training courses organized by Ukrainian instructor in Riyadh
RIYADH: Although women drivers have become a common sight on the Kingdom’s streets, women bikers are rarely seen.

Contrary to common belief, riding a motorcycle is not that different to driving a car — regardless of gender — except that motorcycles give a sense of empowerment, freedom and an adrenaline rush. Some people believe that women motorcyclists are better equipped to ride motorbikes than their male counterparts because they drive more cautiously and strictly follow traffic rules.
Elena Bukaryeva, the experienced Ukrainian instructor based at the Riyadh-based Bikers Skill Institute, is the only trainer for women bikers in the Kingdom.
The institute is the first school in Saudi Arabia to offer motorbike training, not only to men but for women who have a passion for motorcycles.
Their specially designed courses for both beginners and advanced riders focus on safety, such as the Basic Motorcycle Riding, Smart Riding, Top Gun, Motogymkhana, Off-Road Trainings and Kids Motorcycle Schools courses, with fees ranging from SR750 ($200) to SR1,500.
“So far, 43 women bikers belonging to different nationalities — almost 20 of them Saudis, the rest Egyptians, Lebanese etc and even Europeans living in the Kingdom — have enrolled in our training courses after the ban on women driving was lifted,” Bukaryeva said.
The courses comply with international standards and consist of theoretical lessons to learn the basics of safety, teaching bikers to anticipate and manage risks, and include introductory information about motorbikes.
Bukaryeva said that the field training consisted of everything from gear shifts to emergency stops, U-turns and cornering.
The school generally trains on small motorcycles so that learners will be able to ride any type of bike. The duration of the course “depends on the time it takes each trainee to learn and master all the skills needed,” Bukaryeva said.
“The challenges and obstacles faced are only educational, based on the trainee’s commitment and understanding of the trainer’s instructions. However, there are no challenges related to harassment or honking of cars or bullying,” Bukaryeva said. “In fact, Saudi society has proved its ability to adapt and accept what’s new and useful. Ladies actually get full support and assistance, especially from male bikers.”
While Saudi women are building their skills at the Bikers Skills Institute, women bikers on the Kingdom’s roads are still a rare sight. “We don’t expect any increase in number, especially because women form only 3 percent of bikers in the world,” Bukaryeva said.
Bukaryeva said that the traffic department office had not yet issued licences for women bikers. “Our motorcycle training courses do not include obtaining the riding licence. Some eager trainees go to neighboring countries such as Bahrain to get their licence,” she said.

 

