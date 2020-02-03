You are here

Baby Talk: When should you introduce bottle-feeding into your child's diet?

Choose a time to start bottle-feeding when your child is not very hungry. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: You do not want to wean your baby, but at six months old, you would like to complement their meals of breast milk with additional food that’s appropriate for their growth and age.

You’re wondering: when should you introduce a bottle to their diet?

Of course, switching to bottle-feeding will not be done in the blink of the eye, but gradually, to keep it from turning into something unpleasant that will alienate your child.

Choose a time to start when your child is not very hungry because they will not be patient enough to try drinking it but may burst into tears angrily.

Avoid giving them the bottle for the evening meal; most children are very attached to breastfeeding at night because they need this dose of tenderness from their mothers before bed.




Do not insist on feeding them with the bottle if they show a severe and repeated refusal leading them to stop nursing completely. (Shutterstock)

There is no perfect bottle that compensates for the removal of their mother’s breast, even for one meal a day. Most bottles are similar. It’s up to you to experiment with your child and check the size of the nipple before feeding your child to avoid pushing too much food into their mouth and causing them to cough or vomit.

It’s preferable that at first someone else, like the father or grandmother, handle bottle-feeding the baby so that the baby can learn to separate the matter from the smell of their mother and the need to breastfeed.

You can always fill the bottle with breast milk to be reassured that the taste has not changed, and then add new food at a later stage.

Do not insist on feeding them with the bottle if they show a severe and repeated refusal leading them to stop nursing completely. Wait a few days and try again.

Breastfeeding—there’s a magical link between the child and their mother, so do not deprive them of it once they get used to the other method. Still, maintain the warm and special moments that bring you together and hold them in your lap while they enjoy this new milk.

JAZAN: Efforts are underway to increase the number of coffee trees in the southern governorate of Al-Dayer to a million by 2030, from the current amount of 158,000.
The push comes as the annual Coffee Beans Festival takes place in Jazan for the seventh time.
The event, which ends on Feb. 4, brings together nearly 200 farmers. It has expanded this year to include a coffee street, a cinema showing films on coffee production and tourism activities that underline the historical importance of coffee bean cultivation in the region.
The governor of Al-Dayer, Nayef bin Lebdah, said that the finest types of coffee came from the south of the Kingdom, and that production had increased by 50 percent to reach 336 tons, an increase of 109 tons from the previous year.
The rise has been helped by an integrated government program covering the development, production, manufacture and marketing of Arabic coffee in order to boost the production efficiency of the coffee crop to 7,000 tons annually by the end of 2025.
Bin Lebdah said that Al-Dayer’s coffee farms were being supported by a sustainable rural development program from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Mountain Areas Development Authority.
Saudi Aramco is also supporting Al-Dayer’s coffee industry through a project to raise knowledge and improve production standards among hundreds of farmers in Jazan, by providing tools and training in the latest coffee cultivation methods and planting new trees.
Bin Lebdah said the company had carried out four phases of the project and that by mid-2020 it will have planted more than 67,000 trees.
The next step was to double the current quantities of coffee production. “We are in the process of benefiting from 82,000 coffee trees that have not started production yet,” the governor told Arab News.

