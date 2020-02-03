Maya Jama, Pixie Lott steal the show in Lebanese labels

DUBAI: Playing host to the 73rd edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Saturday evening, London’s Royal Albert Hall brought together some of the world’s biggest names on the big screen as it celebrated a year of film. While viewers had their eye on who would take home the biggest prize of the night, we couldn’t help but keep our attention firmly on the red carpet as stars arrived dressed in their glittering best.

Among the sea of international labels donned by stars on the red carpet were a couple of standout designs from the region. British hitmaker Pixie Lott, who arrived at the ceremony with her fiancé Oliver Cheshire, wore an elegant white dress from Beirut-based label Sandra Mansour’s Spring 2019 collection. The sleeveless satin gown featured a high neck and tiered ruffles that fell just above her ankles. She elevated the midi-dress with a pair of gem-encrusted, barely-there sandals and a dazzling clutch.







Also eschewing Western labels in favor of designs from the region was Swedish-Somali presenter Maya Jama, who quickly slipped into a canary-colored, bejeweled gown from Lebanese design duo Azzi and Osta to attend the Vogue x Tiffany Fashion & Film after party for the BAFTAs. The sheer, off-the-shoulder number boasted long, billowing sleeves and a smattering of hand-embroidered purple, blue and white sequins up top.

The traffic-stopping look came after the 25-year-old shut down the red carpet wearing the world’s first augmented reality dress. The Richard Malone creation, which took 250 hours to complete, was crafted from ethically sourced fabric, including recycled, regenerative ocean waste, recycled wool and wadding from ex-factory waste.







This year’s ceremony aimed to be the most sustainable event during this awards season. Recognizing the frivolous nature of red carpets, the BAFTAs provided guests with instructions on how to minimize their carbon footprint before they even entered the Royal Albert Hall. Organizers also offered a plant-based menu and style notes detailing various sustainable fashion houses and tips and tricks to help the environment.

The London College of Fashion-based Centre for Sustainable Fashion created a sustainable overview, complete with a list of pre-approved brands, resellers and rental options, which was given to each attendee. Guests were encouraged to re-wear existing pieces and environmentally-friendly brands.