  Maya Jama, Pixie Lott steal the show in Lebanese labels

British singer Pixie Lott wore a design from Beirut label Sandra Mansour for the 2020 BAFTAs red carpet. Getty
  • On Sunday, the Royal Albert Hall brought together some of the world’s biggest names on the big screen as it celebrated a year of film
DUBAI: Playing host to the 73rd edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Saturday evening, London’s Royal Albert Hall brought together some of the world’s biggest names on the big screen as it celebrated a year of film. While viewers had their eye on who would take home the biggest prize of the night, we couldn’t help but keep our attention firmly on the red carpet as stars arrived dressed in their glittering best.

Among the sea of international labels donned by stars on the red carpet were a couple of standout designs from the region. British hitmaker Pixie Lott, who arrived at the ceremony with her fiancé Oliver Cheshire, wore an elegant white dress from Beirut-based label Sandra Mansour’s Spring 2019 collection. The sleeveless satin gown featured a high neck and tiered ruffles that fell just above her ankles. She elevated the midi-dress with a pair of gem-encrusted, barely-there sandals and a dazzling clutch.




Lott elevated the midi-dress with a pair of gem-encrusted sandals and a matching bag. Getty

Also eschewing Western labels in favor of designs from the region was Swedish-Somali presenter Maya Jama, who quickly slipped into a canary-colored, bejeweled gown from Lebanese design duo Azzi and Osta to attend the Vogue x Tiffany Fashion & Film after party for the BAFTAs. The sheer, off-the-shoulder number boasted long, billowing sleeves and a smattering of hand-embroidered purple, blue and white sequins up top.

The traffic-stopping look came after the 25-year-old shut down the red carpet wearing the world’s first augmented reality dress. The Richard Malone creation, which took 250 hours to complete, was crafted from ethically sourced fabric, including recycled, regenerative ocean waste, recycled wool and wadding from ex-factory waste.




Somali-Swedish presenter Maya Jama slipped into an Azzi and Osta creation for the afterparty. Getty

This year’s ceremony aimed to be the most sustainable event during this awards season.  Recognizing the frivolous nature of red carpets, the BAFTAs provided guests with instructions on how to minimize their carbon footprint before they even entered the Royal Albert Hall. Organizers also offered a plant-based menu and style notes detailing various sustainable fashion houses and tips and tricks to help the environment.

The London College of Fashion-based Centre for Sustainable Fashion created a sustainable overview, complete with a list of pre-approved brands, resellers and rental options, which was given to each attendee. Guests were encouraged to re-wear existing pieces and environmentally-friendly brands.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez project power of women at Super Bowl showcase

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought Latina star power to Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

MIAMI: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought Latina star power to Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world’s glitziest stages.

Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, in addition to Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, appeared as surprise guests in an extravaganza that signaled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with “Hola, Miami.”

Dressed in a sequined, ruby-red outfit with matching boots, Shakira led her team of dancers through snippets of hits such as “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don't Lie.”

Shakira, 43, who is from Barranquilla, Colombia, had let it be known in the build up to the show that she sympathized with Latinos in the United States, where anti-immigration rhetoric has become more open in recent years.

“Latinos are going through a difficult time in the U.S. right now, and I think it's very important for us to convey a message of unity,” Shakira told reporters on Thursday.

The singer was joined on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before giving way to J. Lo. AFP

The singer, who is of Lebanese descent also paid homage to her Middle Eastern roots by way of a dance performance set to the soundtrack of Arabic music. She was joined on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before giving way to J. Lo.

Lopez made her entrance in black leather and studs on a stage set resembling the top of the Empire State Building, as “Jenny from the Block” proudly announced she was from the Bronx, New York.

Sharing stage with Colombia’s J Balvin, J. Lo strutted to hits such as “On the Floor,” and showed off the dancing skills she honed for the 2019 movie “Hustlers.”

The 12-minute halftime show, along with commercials, has become a popular feature of the Super Bowl spectacle on par with the game, which draws some 100 million television viewers in the United States.

 

