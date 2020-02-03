MSD wins international and local recognition in diversity and inclusion

RIYADH: MSD, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has won the coveted ‘Inclusive Workplace’ Award at the 6th Annual Global Equality & Diversity (GED) Awards conference, which was held recently in London, UK.

The GED Awards conference is a prestigious yearly celebration that showcases and recognizes exceptional organizations adopting new approaches to equality and diversity in business. This year, a strong emphasis was placed on the importance of transparency in measuring impact.

Diversity and Inclusion are an integral part of MSD’s business practices. The company was awarded for its approach towards valuing and fostering diversity and inclusion into its workforce. Key achievements include signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, supporting Employee Business Resource Groups, enhancing the training of managers, and making progress towards aspirational talent goals for women and underrepresented ethnic groups.

Nada Alsheaiby, HR Director, MSD GCC said, “Our commitment to diversity and inclusion doesn't stop at hiring, it is incorporated in our ways of working. Our diverse and inclusive culture is built by our creative, talented employees at all levels across the company. To ensure that we foster this culture, we design educational programs and encourage leadership behaviors around perceptions of fairness and respect, value, and feeling a sense of belonging.”

Abdullah Nabeel, Managing Director, MSD GCC added, “We have moved beyond appreciating diversity towards leveraging and integrating it into everyday work life. Accordingly, across our operations in the GCC, we actively leverage the wealth of knowledge, insights, and perspectives of all employees in an open, trusting workplace. We are constantly working to encourage diversity, inclusion and tolerance in everything we do to benefit patients, the wider society and our company.”

In addition, MSD also won the ‘Best Diversity & Inclusion Strategy’ award at the Future Workplace Awards, which was held in the United Arab Emirates recently.

The Future Workplace Awards recognize HR excellence in the Middle East, and honors individuals and organizations that innovatively contribute to the growth and development of the regional HR industry. MSD was recognized for its dedication in creating a diverse, inclusive and tolerant workplace through the successful implementation of its innovative people strategy.

The company has put forth case study findings demonstrating the benefits of their HR strategy on employees and the workplace.