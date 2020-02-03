Dubai and Abu Dhabi sign gas reservoir agreement

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority (Dusup) on Monday signed an agreement to develop a gas field with a reservoir of 80 trillion standard cubic feet (tscf), UAE state news agency WAM has reported.

It was signed “to continue to explore and develop the shallow gas resources in this area in a joint project named ‘Jebel Ali’,” ADNOC said in a statement.

The Jebel Ali Project will help the UAE to reach their goal of gas self-sufficiency. The new gas find was made after over 10 exploration and appraisal wells by the two emirates.

It was a unique find as the well contains high quality organic gas under a relatively shallow area.

The Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan witnessed the signing of the agreement.

(with agencies)