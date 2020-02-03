You are here

Dubai and Abu Dhabi sign gas reservoir agreement

ADNOC and Dusup signing an agreement to develop the new gas field. (WAM)
ADNOC and Dusup signing an agreement to develop the new gas field. (WAM)
ADNOC and Dusup signing an agreement to develop the new gas field. (WAM)
ADNOC and Dusup signing an agreement to develop the new gas field. (WAM)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • The Jebel Ali Project will help the UAE to reach their goal of gas self-sufficiency
  • The well contains high quality organic gas under a relatively shallow area
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority (Dusup) on Monday signed an agreement to develop a gas field with a reservoir of 80 trillion standard cubic feet (tscf), UAE state news agency WAM has reported.

It was signed “to continue to explore and develop the shallow gas resources in this area in a joint project named ‘Jebel Ali’,” ADNOC said in a statement.

The Jebel Ali Project will help the UAE to reach their goal of gas self-sufficiency. The new gas find was made after over 10 exploration and appraisal wells by the two emirates.

It was a unique find as the well contains high quality organic gas under a relatively shallow area.

The Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan witnessed the signing of the agreement.

(with agencies)

Dubai delivery-only kitchen platform Kitopi raises $60 million to expand

Updated 03 February 2020
Reuters

Dubai delivery-only kitchen platform Kitopi raises $60 million to expand

  • So-called ‘cloud kitchens’, facilities built to produce food specifically for delivery, are becoming popular with investors
  • Kitopi plans to add 50 locations in the US and 100 globally by the end of 2020
Updated 03 February 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Kitopi, a shared kitchen platform for online food delivery, has raised $60 million in a new round of financing led by Knollwood Investment Advisory and Lumia Capital to expand its services, the company said on Monday.
The “Series B” financing, which is a round to fund growth, comes after it last raised $27.2 million in late 2018.
So-called ‘cloud kitchens’, facilities built to produce food specifically for delivery, are becoming popular with investors.
A similar startup launched by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick reportedly attracted investment from the Saudi Arabia’s sovereign investment fund.
Kitopi, which is headquartered in Dubai and New York, operates 30 kitchens across the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and Kuwait.
The company plans to add 50 locations in the US and 100 globally by the end of 2020, it said in a statement.

