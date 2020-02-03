You are here

Pakistan resumes flights to and from China

Pakistani airlines have resumed flights to and from China. (AFP)
Muhammad Ishtiaq

  • Two flights landed at Islamabad International Airport from China on Monday morning, carrying a total of 155 passengers
  • State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the airport to review screening arrangements for the arriving passengers
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday resumed all flights to and from China, after putting them on hold for nearly a week due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.
Two flights landed at Islamabad International Airport from China on Monday morning, carrying a total of 155 passengers, the CAA said.
State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the airport to review screening arrangements for the arriving passengers, who comprised Pakistani and Chinese nationals.
On Jan. 29, Pakistan suspended all flights to and from China in the wake of the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 250 people worldwide.
According to the CAA, there are at least 22 non-stop flights between China and Pakistan on a weekly basis — two of them via Pakistan International Airlines, and 10 each via Air China and China Southern Airlines.
About 28,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in Chinese universities, with more than 500 of them in Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak — according to data shared by the Foreign Office.
In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, Mirza said Pakistan was acting responsibly by not evacuating its citizens from virus-hit areas in China, to stem the global spread of the disease.
“To the families of the Pakistani students in China: We fully understand your anxiety. Rest assured that we are working very hard to ensure their safety & wellbeing. And we are very closely monitoring the situation,” Mirza tweeted.
“We want to act responsibly in order not to become a reason for the global spread of #Coronarivus. WHO (World Health Organization) currently does not recommend evacuation. Our own risk assessment, WHO’s stance & China’s effective outbreak response are the reasons for our current decision at the present time.”
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan yet, Mirza said, before listing several preventative measures.
He added that Pakistan has received 1,000 testing kits from China and is now equipped to diagnose the virus, with samples taken from across the country for testing at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad.

Greek island police fire tear gas at protesting migrants

Greek island police fire tear gas at protesting migrants

  • Brandishing makeshift signs with the word freedom, some 2,000 men and women walked out of the overpopulated camp of Moria to demonstrate
  • More than 40,000 asylum-seekers are currently crammed into camps on five islands, where the official capacity is for 6,200 people
LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Police on the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday fired tear gas at hundreds of migrants protesting against tougher new asylum rules, officials said.
Brandishing makeshift signs with the word “freedom,” some 2,000 men and women walked out of the overpopulated camp of Moria to demonstrate.
The protesters walked some seven kilometers (4.3 miles) toward the port capital of Mytilene, but were blocked by police outside the town.
“A significant backlog of pending applications and serious delays in asylum procedures have been a major contributing factor to the dangerously overcrowded conditions we see on the islands,” Boris Cheshirkov, Greece spokesperson for the UN refugee agency, said in a statement to AFP.
“Long waiting times are also contributing to the mental toll that people are facing,” he said.
After years of procedural delays, Greece faces a backlog of almost 90,000 asylum applications, Cheshirkov said.
In 2019, Greece became the first port of entry for migrants and refugees entering Europe.
The government has struggled to manage the influx, keeping many in overcrowded camps on the Aegean Greek islands near the Turkish coast.
More than 40,000 asylum-seekers are currently crammed into camps on five islands, where the official capacity is for 6,200 people and in conditions repeatedly condemned by aid agencies.
The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has toughened its approach to asylum-seekers and is trying to speed up the repatriation of people whose applications have been rejected.
At Moria, where over 19,000 people live in and outside a camp built for fewer than 3,000, many are housed in tents and makeshift shelters without access to power, heating, or hot water, Cheshirkov said.
“There aren’t enough latrines and showers and access to health is severely limited,” he said. There are also frequent outbreaks of violence.
The new Greek minister for migration Notis Mitarachi, appointed just two weeks ago, has vowed to expel “on a weekly basis” migrants whose asylum applications are rejected.
“Those not entitled to international protection will be rapidly returned to Turkey,” Mitarachi told Kathimerini daily on Sunday.
“We believe... this will send a loud and dissuasive message to human smugglers,” he said.
In another apparent attempt at deterrence, Greece’s defense ministry last week put out a call for a floating barrier in the Aegean to stop migrant boats.
The system — criticized as unethical and impractical by opposition parties — could involve either barriers or nets, 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) long, and would be used as an emergency measure by the Greek armed forces.

