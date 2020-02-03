You are here

  • Home
  • YouTube: No ‘birther’ conspiracy videos for 2020 US presidential election

YouTube: No ‘birther’ conspiracy videos for 2020 US presidential election

A file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. YouTube is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s US presidential election. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v35y5

Updated 03 February 2020
AP

YouTube: No ‘birther’ conspiracy videos for 2020 US presidential election

  • YouTube clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday
Updated 03 February 2020
AP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: YouTube is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s US presidential election.

Also banned: Election-related “deepfake” videos and anything that aims to mislead viewers about voting procedures and how to participate in the 2020 census.

The Google-owned video service clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday. The company is mostly reiterating content guidelines that it has been putting in place since the last presidential election in 2016.

Google said that it will remove any videos that advance false claims about whether political candidates and elected officials are eligible to serve in office.

YouTube said it will also crack down on any attempts to artificially increase the number of views, likes and comments on videos. It changed its systems for recommending what videos users watch last year in a push to curb harmful misinformation.

Topics: Youtube

Related

Media
YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: nonprofit
Media
Egyptian Youtube star held for videos criticizing president

CERN physics lab drops Facebook over data concerns

Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

CERN physics lab drops Facebook over data concerns

  • CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data
  • It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week
Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

GENEVA: Europe’s physics lab CERN on Wednesday said it had stopped using a Facebook team-chat application because of concerns about handing over data to the US tech giant.
CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data.
“Losing control of our data was unacceptable,” CERN said in a blog on January 28, confirmed to AFP by spokeswoman Anais Rassat on Wednesday.
CERN said it started using Workplace when it was offered the service for free in 2016.
It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week.
“Reactions were not always positive. Many people preferred not to use a tool from a company that they did not trust in terms of data privacy,” the laboratory said.
CERN said its staff would now instead use two open-source chat services: Mattermost and Discourse.
CERN is home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) — a giant lab in a tunnel straddling the French-Swiss border that is the world’s most powerful proton smasher.
Workplace is an enterprise-oriented version of Facebook that, instead of distracting workers, is intended to let them connect and collaborate.
It claims to have around three million paying users.
Facebook has faced a series of privacy scandals in recent years, including over the hijacking of personal data on millions of users by a British consultancy developing voter profiles for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Topics: CERN Facebook

Related

Media
Facebook fights spread of misinformation about virus online
Business & Economy
Facebook targets UK growth with 1,000 hires this year

Latest updates

Embassy District in Riyadh names park after German engineer
Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs
HSBC said to axe senior managers in strategy shift
No evidence found that Arab coalition forces in Yemen attacked fishing boat
AlUla to host natural, human components conference

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.