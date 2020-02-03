You are here

Chinese turn to social media to feed stranded pets in Wuhan

A man carries his dog at a pet fair in Shanghai. (AFP/File)
Updated 03 February 2020
AFP

  • The hashtag ‘Save the pets left behind in Wuhan’ became the third-most searched term on the Twitter-like Weibo platform Monday
BEIJING: China’s unprecedented quarantining of virus-hit Wuhan has separated millions from their families — and many from their pets, prompting worried owners and kind strangers to take to social media to ensure left-behind animals are looked after.

The hashtag “Save the pets left behind in Wuhan” became the third-most searched term on the Twitter-like Weibo platform Monday, receiving millions of views from those unable to return to the city, where the virus is believed to have originated, and others willing to help.

“Please help me feed my cat,” one user posted on January 30.

On Monday, he used the hashtag to post the happy news he had found a “young man” who had agreed to go and feed his cat Maomao.

“In the video chat, after the man opened the door Maomao meowed so miserably, no one has been home for more than a dozen days,” he said.

More than 2,000 people also joined a group created by the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association on Chinese chat app QQ to look for “kind-hearted people” willing to feed pets left behind in Wuhan by owners unable to enter the city. One member on Monday asked if anyone would be willing to feed a pet snake. “I’m worried to death” the user, who posted anonymously, said. “I didn’t let him hibernate this winter because he’s a baby snake.” That post had no takers as of late Monday.

“If any cats and dogs are stranded and you can let me in, I can help you feed them on livestream,” wrote Katherine Cui in eastern Zhejiang province — where the city of Wenzhou was placed under a similar lockdown to Wuhan on Sunday.

“I have many pets at home, and plenty of cat food, dog food and kitty litter, I know too well how important fur babies are.”

The drive to save pets comes after multiple Chinese media reports said apartment complexes had banned pets to stop the spread of the virus, as well as unverified reports that people had thrown animals to their deaths for similar reasons.

While the novel coronavirus is believed to have crossed over from animals to humans at a Wuhan market known for selling live wildlife, the World Health Organization has said on its Weibo account there is “no evidence that dogs, cats and other pets can catch the novel coronavirus.”

China is home to a growing population of pet owners, with pet-related spending in China reaching 170.8 billion yuan ($23.7 billion) in 2018, according to a report by Pet Fair Asia and pet website Goumin.com.

Topics: Wuhan social media

CERN physics lab drops Facebook over data concerns

Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

CERN physics lab drops Facebook over data concerns

  • CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data
  • It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week
Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

GENEVA: Europe’s physics lab CERN on Wednesday said it had stopped using a Facebook team-chat application because of concerns about handing over data to the US tech giant.
CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data.
“Losing control of our data was unacceptable,” CERN said in a blog on January 28, confirmed to AFP by spokeswoman Anais Rassat on Wednesday.
CERN said it started using Workplace when it was offered the service for free in 2016.
It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week.
“Reactions were not always positive. Many people preferred not to use a tool from a company that they did not trust in terms of data privacy,” the laboratory said.
CERN said its staff would now instead use two open-source chat services: Mattermost and Discourse.
CERN is home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) — a giant lab in a tunnel straddling the French-Swiss border that is the world’s most powerful proton smasher.
Workplace is an enterprise-oriented version of Facebook that, instead of distracting workers, is intended to let them connect and collaborate.
It claims to have around three million paying users.
Facebook has faced a series of privacy scandals in recent years, including over the hijacking of personal data on millions of users by a British consultancy developing voter profiles for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Topics: CERN Facebook

