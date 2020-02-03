Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie has been the Saudi ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire and nonresident ambassador to Liberia since 2018.

Born in Riyadh in 1966, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in political sciences from King Saud University in 1990, and a diploma in diplomatic studies from the Institute of Diplomatic Studies in 1996. He is fluent in French, English and Spanish.

Before his appointment as ambassador, he was a minister delegate, and was appointed as deputy director of the General Directorate of Visas at the Foreign Ministry, and head of the Government Visits and Business Sector division between 2014 and 2017.

Al-Subaie was an adviser and the head of the ministry’s Commercial and Family Visits division between 2012 and 2014.

As a first secretary, he was appointed head of the Commercial Visits division between 2008 and 2012, head of the Visits and Saudis’ Affairs division in Paris between 2000 and 2007, and head of the consular division at the Saudi Embassy in Paris.

Between 1996 and 2000, he served as head of the Commercial and Family Visits division at the office of the ministry’s undersecretary for consular affairs. He was an attaché of the General Directorate of Visas between 1993 and 1995.

Al-Subaie has represented the Kingdom at several key national, regional and international forums.

He recently attended a Liberian parliamentary session. Liberia’s president addressed the session, during which he praised international organizations, including the Saudi Fund for Development, for their financial support to his country in its efforts to develop its infrastructure.