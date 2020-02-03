You are here

Startup of the Week: Offering traditional delicacies with a modern twist

Alkushk Alhejazi
Updated 15 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

  • Kurdi carefully chose the items that would make up the menu before its launch
Interested in trying out western region favorites with a modern twist? Look no further than Alkushk Alhejazi (the western kiosk) in Jeddah’s Al-Shatie market, where Eyad Kurdi and his team are serving up classic favorites and modern delicacies.
Kurdi has always had a passion for cooking and was inspired by his mother’s recipes to develop his skills. He credits the idea of the kiosk with three important traditional recipes.
“My mother makes the best kabab miro in the family,” he told Arab News, referring to a traditional meatball-like delicacy in the western region, “I took her recipe, tweaked it a little, and perfected it, and that was when the suggestions that I open my restaurant began,” he said.
As his skill grew, so did his repertoire. On family camping trips, he would serve baleelah (boiled chickpeas with cumin and pickles) with pickles he had made himself.
“My relatives were crazy for the pickles. Everyone asked me for the recipe. That was recipe number two,” he said.
The third recipe was a concoction known as “Hejazi fries,” a staple in most food trucks around Jeddah. However, when Jeddah’s municipality shut most of the trucks down, Kurdi’s mother encouraged him to finally open up shop and serve his own.
“She told me she wouldn’t eat Hejazi fries anywhere else. She promised to be my first customer. It felt like it was time to take the leap,” he said.
Kurdi carefully chose the items that would make up the menu before its launch. His mother’s kabab miro, his famous baleelah, and the revamped Hejazi fries all made the cut, along with more modern street food favorites like Nutella-drenched mini pancakes, grilled beef burgers and cheesy chicken fries.
He also designed the kiosk, taking inspiration from traditional Hejazi buildings, like those in the historic Al-Balad district. “My uncle owns a house in Al-Balad, which is almost 600 years old and is opening as a museum, so I designed the kiosk with that building in mind,” he said.
Kurdi chose Al-Shatie market because he liked the idea of an open-air environment, and he knew that he would find plenty of customers who wanted a quick and easy meal there. “No one is going to go into an actual restaurant to get fries and baleelah, so a place like Al-Shatie is the obvious choice,” he said.
The kiosk has enjoyed great success, with Kurdi telling Arab News that a second location is already in the works. “It just goes to show you that if you have the resolve, you can do anything you put your mind to,” he said.
He advised anyone interested in opening their own business to study. “Do your market research! It’s the most important advice I can give you. You can have a great idea, but your business can still fail if you don’t prepare,” he said.

It's all fun and games at Saudi Entertainment and Amusement exhibition

The expo, organized by DMG Events, was first held in April 2019 in Jeddah. It was so successful that interest in the event has almost doubled in size this year. (AN photo)
Hala Tashkandi

  • Exhibitors from 23 countries are showcasing their latest products, services
RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) expo began in Riyadh on Monday afternoon, with vendors from around the world showcasing the latest and greatest advances in the global entertainment sector.
The expo, organized by DMG Events, was first held in April 2019 in Jeddah. It was so successful that interest in the event has almost doubled in size this year. This year, the expo is being held from Feb. 3-5 at the Riyadh International Convention Exhibition Center.
Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $64 billion in the development of the entertainment industry over the next decade as part of Vision 2030 has energized the sector, and the Kingdom’s planned social and economic reform programs have begun in earnest.
Nathan Waugh, a portfolio director at DMG Events, spoke to Arab News about the company’s excitement over the recent changes in Saudi Arabia and the future prospects they could bring.
“The changes that have happened in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks and months have been amazing. I came to Riyadh two weeks ago, after having been away for six months or so. Since then I’ve been to places like Riyadh Front. What a wonderful place that is! It really is just lovely,” he said.

He also spoke about the importance of the expo and what it would mean for the country’s burgeoning industry.
“This show is relevant now because there’s such a focus on the entertainment industry and the entertainment sector, and it’s fantastic to be able to bring these international companies and exhibitors here at a time when Saudi Arabia is really looking to increase the offering to their citizens in the entertainment and amusement sector,” he said.
Exhibitors from 23 countries are presenting all manner of entertainment and theme park services, from small businesses looking for playground equipment and toddler rides to bigger companies looking for waterparks, beach expansions and theme park rollercoasters. Carnival rides, fairground games and giant inflatable mascots were all on display at the expo, with some attractions available for people to try out.


There is also an area reserved for panels being held throughout the event, where leaders in the industry can share their insights and divulge more about the future of entertainment in Saudi Arabia.
Abdulmohsen Al-Mutlaq, owner of an entertainment center, Fun Time Pizza, is considered by many to be a pioneer of the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia. He told Arab News that he was delighted with the recent changes in the country’s attitude toward entertainment.
“Fun Time Pizza is almost 24 years old now. During all that time, I have never seen such developments in the entertainment sector as we’re seeing right now. The country has opened up since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman started changing things. He took the entire industry and turned it on its head, so that now our entertainment can compete with that of any other country in the world,” he said.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $64 billion in the development of the entertainment industry has energized the sector.

• The expo is open to the public with free onsite registration until Feb. 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

International exhibitors such as Embed, a company that produces colorful and stylish wristbands for cashless payments, also expressed excitement at the possibilities of Saudi’s entertainment future.
Embed CEO Renee Walsh, and Rosa Tahmaseb, the managing director, spoke about what companies such as theirs could provide the industry in Saudi with.
“We’ve been involved with Saudi Arabia since about 2010, however, the recent leisure boom has opened a lot of doors for us. We’re meeting a lot of prospects who are interested in our technology. Although we do sort of have a history in Saudi Arabia, we’re finding that with the cutting-edge technology we’re presenting, companies are very keen to get onboard and be part of that future,” Tahmaseb said.
“What we’re seeing is a trend toward the guest experience and making sure that they’re immersed in the entertainment, and that requires technology to enable that, which is essentially what we do. And our products have been well-received so far. It’s really important that we’re bringing that level of guest experience to consumers, and we’re really seeing Saudi customers embrace that, which is exciting for us,” Walsh said.
The expo also proved that there are opportunities opening up in the country for Saudi youth. Basil Abdullah, a game operator at HB Leisure, spoke about the opportunities that he had experienced since branching out of the traditional workforce.
“I’ve been with HB Leisure for two months now, and it’s been amazing so far. We’ve been able to gain so much experience with projects like Winter Wonderland, which has been very successful so far. It’s a really fun and easygoing job to have, and easy to pick up too,” he said.
The expo is open to the public with free onsite registration until Feb. 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Topics: Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Vision2030 Vision 2030

