G20 members discuss ways to boost digital economy

RIYADH: At a recent meeting in Riyadh, G20 members discussed cybersecurity and ways to take full advantage of emerging technologies to benefit their economies.
The latest technology trends were discussed at the first G20 Digital Economy Task Force meeting.
Also discussed were cybersecurity issues aimed at improving the resilience of global economic systems, and growing global concerns, including economic losses from cyberattacks.
The two-day meeting addressed a range of topics in line with the G20’s objectives to empower people and shape new horizons.
Delegates explored opportunities to shape the positive impact and potential of digital transformation, as well as pressing challenges and risks that require global cooperation. The Saudi G20 presidency discussed artificial intelligence as part of its 2020 agenda.
Participants also discussed smart cities and the future of technology applications in urban planning, among other topics. The second DETF meeting will take place in early April.
