Prejudice leads to US university in Qatar canceling Lebanese rock band talk

Lebanese alternative rock band Mashrou’ Leila performs during the Ehdeniyat International Festival in Ehden, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

  • Critics questioned level of openness in the country that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup
  • Northwestern said it had agreed with the band to move the event to its US campus
DOHA: An American university canceled an event at its Qatar campus featuring a prominent Middle East band whose singer is openly gay, after an online backlash sparked safety concerns.
Members of Lebanese indie rock band Mashrou’ Leila were scheduled to take part in a discussion about “media revolutions in the Middle East” at Northwestern University’s Qatar campus on Tuesday.
But after hostile online comments against Mashrou’ Leila’s appearance, Northwestern said it had mutually agreed with the band to move the event to its US campus.
On social media, some criticized the decision to cancel the event as self-censorship and denying free speech. Others questioned the level of openness in the country that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
“The decision to relocate was made out of abundance of caution due to several factors, including safety concerns for the band and our community,” Northwestern’s Director of Media Relations Jon Yates told Reuters by email.
Yates said the university is committed to academic freedom both in Qatar and the United States, and that moving the event would ensure Mashrou’ Leila’s “ideas and art could be heard.”
The band’s management did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Mashrou’ Leila, which has garnered international acclaim for lyrics tackling sectarianism, gender equality and homophobia, has seen its events canceled elsewhere in the region following pressure from conservative groups. The band is a vocal supporter of equal rights for marginalized groups.
Critics used an Arabic hashtag on Twitter to demand the event be canceled, with some accusing Mashrou’ Leila and Northwestern of spreading views that are against Qatari and Islamic values. Others said they opposed same-sex relationships.
“This is against our cultural standards and societal norms,” one Twitter account posted.

Egyptian attacked in Istanbul by man shouting anti-Syrian abuse

Updated 35 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

  • The actor was treated for a broken arm and nose
  • His female family members were also assaulted
RIYADH: An Egyptian stunt double has been attacked by a man in Istanbul who believed him to be a Syrian refugee.

While disembarking from a bus with his family, Abdelbari Mancy was violently attacked by a man, according to Duvar, an  English-language Turkish gazette, citing a report by Hürriyet daily.

The actor was traveling with his sister and sister-in-law and his 3-month-old niece. Mancy suffered a broken arm and nose and was treated for hours in hospital. Both women were hit during the attack.

The altercation began when the man shouted at Mancy,  “Why are you pressing against me?” as the actor readied a stroller for his niece. After Mancy said he had not, the man yelled “Shut up or I’ll shoot you!” 

Mancy replied: “I respect that you’re older, but we’re in front of my family, know your place,” after the man started punching him.

The attacker continued to verbally assault Mancy as he left the bus. This is when the Egyptian realized the attacker believed him to be a Syrian refugee.

“No person deserves this treatment. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Syrian or Egyptian, what matters is that we respect each other,” said Mancy, who arrived in Turkey two years ago and speaks Turkish fluently.

The Egyptian stunt actor has appeared in shows like “Payitaht Abdülhamid,” “The Protector,” and “Fighter.”

