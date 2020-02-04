What We Are Reading Today: The Music of Time

What We Are Reading Today: Burnout

Authors: Emily Nagoski & Amelia Nagoski

This groundbreaking book explains why women experience burnout differently than men — and provides a simple, science-based plan to help women minimize stress, manage emotions, and live a more joyful life, according to a review published on goodreads.com.Many women in America have experienced it. What is expected of women and what it is really like to be a woman in today’s world are two very different things — and women exhaust themselves trying to close the gap between them.

With the help of eye-opening science, prescriptive advice, and helpful worksheets and exercises, all women will find something transformative in these pages — and will be empowered to create positive change.Emily and Amelia are not here to preach the broad platitudes of expensive self-care or insist that we strive for the impossible goal of “having it all.” Instead, they tell us that we are enough, just as we are — and that wellness, true wellness, is within our reach.