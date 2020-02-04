You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Music of Time

Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Music of Time

  • The Music of Time reveals how poets engaged with the most important issues and events of the 20th century
Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

Author: John Burnside

Poetry helps us to make sense of our world, transforming what the Russian poet Osip Mandelstam called the “noise of time” into a kind of music. The Music of Time is a unique history of 20th-century poetry by one of today’s most acclaimed poets, blending incandescent personal meditations with rare insights about a broad range of poets who distilled the essence of the moment, gave voice to our griefs and joys, and shaped our collective memory.
Bringing together poets from times and places as diverse as Tsarist Russia, 1960s Harlem, and Ireland at the height of the Troubles, Burnside reveals how poetry responded to the dramatic events of the century while shaping our impressions of them. He takes readers from the trenches of World War I to a prison cell in Nazi Germany, and from Rilke’s grave in the Swiss Alps to Dylan Thomas’ Welsh seaside. His luminous narrative is woven through with insights into the poet’s creative process as well as lyrical and thought-provoking digressions on topics ranging from marriage to the Kennedy assassination.
The Music of Time reveals how poets engaged with the most important issues and events of the 20th century.

What We Are Reading Today: Burnout

Updated 03 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Burnout

Updated 03 February 2020
Arab News

Authors: Emily Nagoski & Amelia Nagoski

This groundbreaking book explains why women experience burnout differently than men — and provides a simple, science-based plan to help women minimize stress, manage emotions, and live a more joyful life, according to a review published on goodreads.com.Many women in America have experienced it. What is expected of women and what it is really like to be a woman in today’s world are two very different things — and women exhaust themselves trying to close the gap between them. 

With the help of eye-opening science, prescriptive advice, and helpful worksheets and exercises, all women will find something transformative in these pages — and will be empowered to create positive change.Emily and Amelia are not here to preach the broad platitudes of expensive self-care or insist that we strive for the impossible goal of “having it all.” Instead, they tell us that we are enough, just as we are — and that wellness, true wellness, is within our reach.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

