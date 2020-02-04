You are here

China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 425

This handout illustration image obtained February 3, 2020, courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (AFP)
Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed stands with a medical team at Borg El Arab airport, awaiting passengers that were evacuated from Wuhan, China, in Alexandria, Egypt February 3, 2020. (REUTERS)
Visitors wear face masks at the Comic Exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP)
AFP

  • The virus has so far spread to more than 20 countries, and several other nations have instituted tough travel rules
  • Hong Kong reported its first death, which is also the second death outside of China
BEIJING: China’s top leadership has admitted “shortcomings and difficulties” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak, as state media said a new hospital built at breakneck pace began receiving patients in the epicenter of the crisis.
Sixty-four new deaths were confirmed on Tuesday — surpassing Monday’s record to post the new biggest daily increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.
The death toll in China stood at 425, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03, which killed nearly 800 globally.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, local news broadcaster TVB said on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China.
The 39-year-old male had previously been reported by local authorities as having an underlying illness. Hong Kong has had 15 confirmed cases including one that was transmitted locally.
The government in Beijing nevertheless hit out at the United States for sparking “panic” with its response to the coronavirus, including a ban on foreigners who have recently been to China.
The virus has so far spread to more than 20 countries, and several other nations have instituted tough travel rules.
The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.
As it races to try to contain the spread of the virus, China’s elite Politburo Standing Committee called for improvements to the “national emergency management system” following “shortcoming and difficulties exposed in the response to the epidemic,” according to the official Xinhua news agency.
“It is necessary to strengthen market supervision, resolutely ban and severely crack down on illegal wildlife markets and trade,” the Politburo said in a meeting on Monday, Xinhua reported.
The government also said it “urgently” needed protective medical equipment such as surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles as it battles to control the outbreak.
Authorities in provinces that are home to more than 300 million people — including Guangdong, the country’s most populous in south China with 113 million people — have ordered everyone to wear masks in public.
But factories capable of producing around 20 million masks a day are only operating at 60-70 percent of capacity, industry department spokesman Tian Yulong said, adding that supply and demand remained in “tight equilibrium” as a result of the Lunar New Year break.
Tian said authorities were taking steps to bring in masks from Europe, Japan and the United States, while the foreign ministry said countries including South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan and Hungary had donated medical supplies.

Most of the deaths have been in Wuhan and the rest of surrounding Hubei province, most of which has been under lockdown for almost two weeks.
With more than 20,400 confirmed infections, the mortality rate for the new coronavirus is much lower than the 9.6 percent rate for SARS.
In Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans, authorities have been racing to build two new hospitals to treat the infected.
The first of those — a 1,000-bed facility — “began to receive” patients Monday, the People’s Daily reported, just 10 days after construction began, but no details were offered about how many.
The second hospital is due to open later this week.

The virus is taking an increasing economic toll, shutting down businesses, curbing international travel and impacting production lines of major global brands.
The Shanghai stock market plunged almost eight percent on Monday on the first day of trading since the holiday as investors played catch-up with last week’s global retreat.
In Wuhan, which has been transformed from a bustling industrial hub into a near-ghost town, residents have been living in deep fear of catching the virus.
The city’s medical facilities have been overwhelmed, with Xinhua reporting that 68 medical teams of 8,300 staff had been sent to Hubei.

The emergence of the virus coincided with the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions travel across the country for family reunions.
Originally scheduled to end last Friday, the holiday was extended by three days to give authorities more time to deal with the crisis.
But some major cities — including Shanghai — extended it again, and many schools and universities have delayed the start of new terms.
Road, train and air traffic were all significantly down on Sunday, when hundreds of millions of people would have been expected to return to their cities of work, the transport ministry said.
Many companies offered staff the option to work from home or defer travel, or simply remained closed.

Many nations have evacuated hundreds of their citizens from China — with some forcing them into quarantine on their return — and more airlines are canceling services to the mainland.
China’s foreign ministry on Monday criticized the United States for being among the first to evacuate nationals without providing “substantial assistance” to China.
The US actions had caused “panic,” said spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
Mongolia, Russia and Nepal have closed their land borders, while semi-autonomous Hong Kong announced Monday it was closing all but two land crossings.
The Cruise Lines International Association, which represents some of the world’s largest operators, said vessels will deny boarding to passengers and crew who have recently traveled to China.
 

China China Coronavirus

WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in poorer countries

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), adresses his statement, during the 146th session of the World Health Organization Executive Board, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP)
WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in poorer countries

  • The report, timed to coincide with World Cancer Day, said an investment of $25 billion (23 billion euros) over the next decade could save seven million lives from cancer
GENEVA: The UN health agency on Tuesday warned cancer cases would rise by 81 percent in low- and middle-income countries by 2040 because of a lack of investment in prevention and care.
The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report that these countries had focused their limited resources on combating infectious diseases and improving maternal and child health instead of fighting cancer.
It said they often had the highest cancer mortality too.
"This is a wake-up call to all of us to tackle the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries," Ren Minghui, a WHO Assistant Director General, said in the report.
"If people have access to primary care and referral systems then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone, anywhere," he said.
The report, timed to coincide with World Cancer Day, said an investment of $25 billion (23 billion euros) over the next decade could save seven million lives from cancer.
"Controlling cancer does not have to be expensive," Andre Ilbawi, of the WHO's department for management of non-communicable diseases, told journalists.
The annual report found that overall cancer cases in the world would rise by 60 percent by 2040 and said tobacco use was responsible for 25 percent of cancer deaths.
Elisabete Weiderpass, director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which works with the WHO, said better cancer treatment in high-income countries had resulted in a 20-percent drop in mortality between 2000 and 2015.
But in poorer countries, the reduction was just five percent.
"We need to see everyone benefiting equally," she said.
While cancer had long been considered a disease of wealthy countries, this was no longer the case, the report said. It pointed out that one in five people worldwide would face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.
"It's a global burden," Ren said.
 

Blood cancer cancer

