US finalizes rule to slap duties on countries that undervalue currencies

The US Commerce Department says the new rule is a measured response to longstanding, bipartisan calls to use existing laws to address unfair foreign currency practices. (AFP)
  • The move could provide a fresh irritant in US-China trade talks
  • In addition to China, the new rule also could put goods from other countries at risk of higher tariffs
WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department on Monday finalized a new rule to impose anti-subsidy duties on products from countries that it has determined undervalue their currencies against the dollar, including potentially China.
The move could provide a fresh irritant in US-China trade talks just weeks after the world’s two largest economies signed a Phase 1 trade agreement, and comes a day after Beijing accused Washington of spreading fear about the fast-spreading coronavirus that originated in China.
In theory, the new rule would allow the Commerce Department to impose duties on China, even though the US Treasury Department recently removed its designation of China as a currency manipulator as part of the Phase 1 trade deal.
Commerce said it would generally rely on the Treasury’s expertise in determining undervaluation, but the two processes could come to different conclusions since they resulted from different statutes. The draft rule was first published in May.
It said it would only impose countervailing duties on imports of specific products that both benefit from countervailable subsidies and are found by the US International Trade Commission to injure US industries.
The rule would not result in the application of such duties to all imports from a given country, because not all such imports injure US industries, it said.
Commerce said the new rule was a measured response to longstanding, bipartisan calls to use existing laws to address unfair foreign currency practices, and was part of a broad push by the Trump administration to crack down on trade imbalances.
“The Trump Administration is doing the right thing by confronting the problem head-on,” it said in a statement.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the new rule marked another important step intended to “level the playing field for American businesses and workers.”
Mark Sobel, a former senior US Treasury official and adviser to the London-based OMFIF economy policy think tank, said the new rule failed to address many of the concerns raised after the draft rules were published in May, and would likely be inconsistent with World Trade Organization rules.
“There is no precise way to measure currency undervaluation,” he said, adding that Commerce had no responsibility or expertise in international monetary and currency matters. “This is a unilateral policy which will alienate countries around the world.”
The Commerce Department said it would not normally include monetary and related credit policy in determining whether a government had acted to reduce the exchange rate of its currency to bolster its domestic industry.
In addition to China, the new rule also could put goods from other countries at risk of higher tariffs, including Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Switzerland.
Those countries were all on the “monitoring list” included in the Treasury Department’s semi-annual currency report, which tracks currency market interventions, high global current account surpluses and high bilateral trade surpluses.
The department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation, including a finding of government action on the country’s exchange rate.

AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus bribery probe

AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus bribery probe

  • Britain’s Serious Fraud Office released details of a probe that found individuals associated with the planemaker had paid to secure deals with AirAsia
  • AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has been one of Airbus’ most loyal customers
KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia’s colorful chief executive Tony Fernandes has stepped aside from the company while authorities probe unusual payments at the Malaysian carrier, as the fallout from a $4 billion bribery fine at Airbus reverberates across the industry.
The shock decision came after Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) released details of a probe that found individuals associated with the planemaker had paid to secure deals with AirAsia and its long-haul unit AirAsia X.
Fernandes and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement late Monday: “We are relinquishing our executive roles with immediate effect for a period of two months, or such other period that the companies may deem fit.”
They added that they “categorically deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct on our part as directors of AirAsia. We would not harm the very companies that we spent our entire lives building up to their present global status.”
They will remain with the airline as advisers, they said.
Malaysia’s anti-corruption commission said on Saturday it was empowered to investigate any act of corruption committed by citizens or permanent residents anywhere outside the country.
Two other agencies in Malaysia, including the aviation agency and the Security Commission, reportedly have started their own probe.
Fernandes has been one of Airbus’ most loyal customers and his Malaysia-based budget airline, which he bought for one ringgit (25 cents at the current rate) in 2001, is the European manufacturer’s largest customer for single-aisle jets.
The news sent shares in AirAsia plunging more than eight percent Tuesday, having already plummeted more than 10 percent the previous day following the release of the SFO’s investigation.
Tan Kam Meng, analyst with local brokerage TA Securities, warned of further losses if Fernandes and Kamarudin are charged.
“If the probe is unfavorable against them or they are charged in court, the impact will be a disaster to shareholders,” he said. “I am shocked by the news of the bribery.”
The losses have been compounded by the deadly Chinese virus outbreak that has seen several airlines cancel flights to the country, which is one of AirAsia’s most profitable routes.
“It is a double whammy for AirAsia,” analyst Tan said.
A French court last week said Airbus had agreed to pay €3.6 billion ($4 billion) in fines to Britain, France and the United States to settle corruption inquiries sparked by suspicious equipment sales.
A court document on the SFO website says EADS France SAS — which was later renamed as Airbus Group SAS — paid $50 million as sponsorship for a sports team owned by two unnamed AirAsia executives.
“Key decision makers” in AirAsia and AirAsia X allegedly rewarded the firm with an order of 180 aircraft from Airbus.
The flamboyant Fernandes has carved an image for himself as Asia’s answer to Richard Branson, shaking up Southeast Asian air travel with his carrier’s slogan “Now everyone can fly.”
Fernandes and Kamarudin have not been shy in flaunting their wealth and both once owned the now-defunct Caterham Formula One racing team, while they are also majority owners of London football club Queens Park Rangers.

