Northwest Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

The majority of the displaced, 80%, are women and children. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

  • The majority of the displaced individuals are women and children
BEIRUT: A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the country’s last rebel enclave has displaced more than half a million people in two months, the United Nations said Tuesday.
“Since 1 December, some 520,000 people have been displaced from their homes, the vast majority — 80 percent — of them women and children,” David Swanson, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said.
The wave of displacement, which coincides with a biting winter, is one of the largest since the start of the Syrian war nearly nine years ago.
“This latest displacement compounds an already dire humanitarian situation on the ground, when over 400,000 people were displaced from the end of April through the end of August, many of them multiple times,” Swanson said.
He said the UN was alarmed by the plight of more than three million people — half of them displaced from their homes — who live in Idlib province and surrounding areas.
Government troops and militia backed by Russian and other allied forces have in recent weeks ramped up the pressure on the last pocket still controlled by rebels and militants.
They have retaken dozens of villages and some major towns — including the erstwhile rebel bastion of Maaret Al-Numan — and are pushing northwards, sending displaced populations ever closer to the Turkish border.

Egyptian actor’s stunt double attacked in Istanbul by man shouting anti-Syrian abuse

  • The actor was treated for a broken arm and nose
  • His female family members were also assaulted
RIYADH: An Egyptian stunt double has been attacked by a man in Istanbul who believed him to be a Syrian refugee.

While disembarking from a bus with his family, Abdelbari Mancy was violently attacked by a man, according to Duvar, an  English-language Turkish gazette, citing a report by Hürriyet daily.

The actor was traveling with his sister and sister-in-law and his 3-month-old niece. Mancy suffered a broken arm and nose and was treated for hours in hospital. Both women were hit during the attack.

The altercation began when the man shouted at Mancy,  “Why are you pressing against me?” as the actor readied a stroller for his niece. After Mancy said he had not, the man yelled “Shut up or I’ll shoot you!” 

Mancy replied: “I respect that you’re older, but we’re in front of my family, know your place,” after the man started punching him.

The attacker continued to verbally assault Mancy as he left the bus. This is when the Egyptian realized the attacker believed him to be a Syrian refugee.

“No person deserves this treatment. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Syrian or Egyptian, what matters is that we respect each other,” said Mancy, who arrived in Turkey two years ago and speaks Turkish fluently.

The Egyptian stunt actor has appeared in shows like “Payitaht Abdülhamid,” “The Protector,” and “Fighter.”

