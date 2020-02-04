UK to ban new petrol car sales from 2035

You are here

Britain’s pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 gives carmakers such like BMW in their electric cars such as the MINI, above, which is being produced in Cowley, near Oxford. (AFP)
  • The changes bring forward the ban by five years — and now include hybrid vehicles
  • Britain has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050
LONDON: Britain will bring forward a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035, including hybrids, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to announce on Tuesday.
Johnson was to make the announcement at an event launching the 2019 United Nations Climate Change conference, COP26, which will be held in Glasgow in November.
The changes bring forward the ban by five years — and now include hybrid vehicles.
Britain has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, with a mixture of cuts and off-setting pollution measures such as planting trees.
“Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change,” Johnson said.
“As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions.
“2020 must be the year we turn the tide on global warming — it will be the year when we choose a cleaner, greener future for all.”
At the COP26 launch event in London, Johnson was to be joined by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and naturalist David Attenborough.
Johnson will urge other countries to join Britain in striving toward the 2050 net zero emissions goal through investment in cleaner technology and efforts to protect natural habitats.
Edmund King, president of Britain’s AA motoring association, said the new target on car sales was incredibly challenging.
“We must question whether we will have a sufficient supply of a full cross-section of zero emissions vehicles in less than 15 years,” he said.
He also urged the government to cut the sales tax on electric vehicles to make them more affordable.

Pakistan’s deficit under microscope as IMF review begins

Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

Pakistan’s deficit under microscope as IMF review begins

  • The International Monetary Fund agreed the three-year rescue package for Pakistan last year
  • The IMF has estimated that Pakistan’s economy would slow down to 2.4 percent growth in 2020
Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will come under pressure to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it can bring down a ballooning fiscal deficit, as a review on the future course of its $6 billion financial aid program gets under way.
An IMF team sent to review benchmarks set as part of the deal began formal meetings in Islamabad on Tuesday that will continue until February 13, a top finance ministry official said.
The Fund agreed the three-year rescue package last year — its 13th bailout program for Pakistan since the late 1980s — as the South Asian country of 208 million people wrestles with a balance-of-payments crisis.
Even after cutting its revenue collection target, Pakistan is facing a shortfall of 387 billion rupees ($2.51 billion).
By the end of the fiscal year in June, that could have virtually doubled, former finance secretary Waqar Masood — who was instrumental in past negotiations with the IMF, told Reuters on Tuesday.
That would be “alarmingly high,” making the review potentially very critical given the already hard-pressed state of the economy. So the mission would ask for details of measures to narrow the shortfall, he said.
With energy and gas prices already high and citizens facing double-digit food-led inflation and interest rates, the government might be forced into introducing news taxes via a mini-budget.
“You might be hearing already that the government has no (other) option,” he said, though that would be politically risky.
The IMF board met in December to approve second aid tranche of $450 million after the mission’s team completed its first review in November, saying the fiscal deficit was narrowing.
The IMF has estimated that Pakistan’s economy would slow down to 2.4 percent growth in 2020 and since the team’s arrival the local stock market has fallen.
The outcome of the talks was a major uncertainty that was weighing on investors’ minds, Mohammad Sohail, head of Topline Securities, said. “I think this will continue in the market for the time in which the IMF team are deliberating in Pakistan,” he said.
He and Masood both said Pakistan might ask the mission to grant some form of waiver of the aid program’s conditions.

