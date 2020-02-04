You are here

  • Home
  • International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces its 2020 shortlist

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces its 2020 shortlist

Alia Mamdouh is an Iraqi writer and novelist. (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rd7m3

Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces its 2020 shortlist

Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Prize for Arabic Fiction has announced the 2020 shortlist, which features six works by Algerian, Egyptian, Iraqi, Lebanese and Syrian authors. 

Youssef Ziedan

The Egyptian scholar, who specializes in Arabic and Islamic studies, is a university professor, public lecturer, columnist and prolific author. He has written two critically acclaimed novels — “Azazel” and “Fardeqan – The Detention of the Great Sheikh.”

Jabbour Douaihy 

The Lebanese author has published seven works of fiction, including novels, short stories and children’s books. His novel “June Rain” was shortlisted for the inaugural IPAF in 2008. 

Abdelouahab Aissaoui 

Algerian novelist Abdelouahab Aissaoui’s first novel “Jacob’s Cinema” was published in 2013 and came first in the novel category of the President of the Republic Prize. He recently won the Assia Djebar Prize, widely regarded as the most important prize for the novel in Algeria.

Khalil Alrez

Khalil Alrez is a Syrian novelist and translator, who has published one play and nine novels, including “A White Cloud in the Window of the Grandmother” in 1998, “Where is Safed, Youssef?” in 2008 and “In Equal Measure” in 2014.

Said Khatibi 

The Algerian novelist, who has worked in journalism since 2006, has published works including “The Orbit of Absence” — a translation into French of Algerian stories in 2009 —  “Flaming Gardens of the East” — a book about travels in the Balkans, 2015. 

Alia Mamdouh

Alia Mamdouh is an Iraqi writer and novelist. Her most famous novel is “Naphtalene” in 1986, which was translated into nine languages and taught to students at the Sorbonne University for two years.

Topics: International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir joins Berlin Film Festival panel

The Palestinian filmmaker is set to be a jury member at the 70th Berlin Film Festival. AFP
Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir joins Berlin Film Festival panel

Updated 04 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Berlin International Film Festival, which will kick off on the 20th of this month, has announced its international jury.  Palestinian filmmaker and writer Annemarie Jacir is set to join the panel that will judge the 18 films that make up the competition lineup at this year’s festival.

She will join six other experts, including British actor and Jury President Jeremy Irons, “The Artist” star Berenive Bejo and Italian actor Luca Marinelli. Brazilian film critic and director Kleber Mendonca Filho, German producer Bettina Brokemper and “Manchester by the Sea” and “Gangs of New York” director Kenneth Lonergan round out the seven-member jury.

Films showcasing in the competition lineup during the 70th edition of the festival include Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia,” Sally Potter-directed “The Roads Not Taken” and Pixar’s latest animation, “Onward.”

Jacir, who won international acclaim for her 2017 film about a father-and-son road trip “Wajib,” including Best Film and Best Screenplay at the Dubai International Film Festival, is no stranger to festival panels. The Bethlehem-born filmmaker also served on the Un Certain Regard jury committee at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

She’s not the only Arab talent to sit on the jury during the 10-day-long Berlin-based festival. Egyptian director and producer Hala Lotfy is set to join the panel for Best First Feature Award, alongside Serbian director Ognjen Glavonic and Spanish producer Gonzalo de Pedro Amatria. 

Topics: Annemarie Jacir

Latest updates

Sanofi conference spotlights type 2 inflammations
Houthis shell Marib as army makes field gains
Saudi Arabia rights workshop confronts child abuse
Saudi agriculture officials reassure public over Riyadh farm bird-flu case
Algeria pardons thousands of prisoners

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.