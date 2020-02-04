You are here

Iraq says OPEC weighing output cut over coronavirus outbreak

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Crude prices have tumbled since the deadly outbreak in China
  • OPEC is holding a meeting of a “joint technical committee” in Vienna to discuss the virus’s impact
BAGHDAD: OPEC members and their ally Russia are discussing a further cut to crude oil output at a meeting in Vienna because of China’s coronavirus epidemic, Iraq’s oil ministry said Tuesday.
Crude prices have tumbled since the deadly outbreak in the world’s second-biggest economy, which is a huge consumer of crude.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is holding a meeting of a “joint technical committee” in Vienna on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the virus’s impact and whether an output reduction is needed.
“Depending on the needs of the market and how it’s been affected by the coronavirus, will a cut be necessary? This is being discussed as the technical reports are presented,” said Iraq’s oil ministry spokesman Assem Jihad.
“The technical committees are discussing the recommendations, which they will elevate to their ministers. Any further cut to outputs would only be announced in a ministerial meeting,” Jihad told AFP.
Iraq is OPEC’s second-biggest oil producer.
Jihad said those gathered would also consider bringing forward a March ministerial meeting to February “depending on the market’s needs and what happens with the virus..”
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak also said the schedule could be changed.
“We have a meeting in March but we can hold it earlier if necessary,” he told reporters.
The new coronavirus has killed more than 400 people and infected a further 20,000 in China since emerging in December, and has also spread to more than 20 other countries.
The US benchmark oil contract, WTI, has fallen by around 18 percent over the past month.
“For now, the market seems content that China will contain and manage the virus situation, and that the worst will soon be over with no accelerated spreading outside of China, and that OPEC+ will step in with cuts and prevent a surplus and a stock building,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic bank SEB.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said this week that the impact of the virus on oil demand was “extremely limited” and “driven by psychological factors.”
But if the virus continues to spread, there could be a more severe hit to the market, said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com in London.
“This kind of oil demand shock has not been seen for over a decade. The longer the lockdown in China and travel restrictions globally, the greater the impact,” he said.
The 13-member OPEC cartel regularly convenes with non-members led by Russia over how to influence oil prices.
OPEC and its allies in December extended an existing agreement to curb crude oil production to prop up prices.

Lebanon struggles over Eurobond decision as clock runs down

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cash-strapped authorities are struggling to decide what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March but are leaning toward repayment for foreign holders and a swap for local investors, political and banking sources said on Tuesday.
Lebanon, which has never defaulted on its hefty debt, is in the throes of a financial and economic crisis that has shattered confidence in banks and ignited protests against a political elite blamed for steering the country toward collapse.
A government source and two senior political sources said big differences remained over options: pay in full, ask local holders of the issue to swap for longer-dated notes delaying payment by at least 10 years, or simply not pay.
Two of those sources and three senior bankers said a swap would ease pressure on dwindling foreign currency reserves and buy time. Three sources said the government has not initiated any steps for a default scenario.
Lebanon’s dollar bonds have gained in recent days, with the rally particularly pronounced among shorter-term bonds, signalling growing expectations that the government might pay its most immediate debt obligations.
The country has $2.5 billion in principal and $1.9 billion in coupon payments on Eurobonds due in 2020.
The March 2020 issue has added 12% in the past four trading sessions and was trading at 84.6 cents to the dollar on Tuesday, according to RRPSBONDS data.
In contrast, Lebanon’s longer-dated bonds are trading at 50 cents to the dollar or lower, indicating a higher probability of a debt default or restructuring at some point.
The government source said that Lebanon, grappling with one of the world’s heaviest debt burdens, would not be able to avoid a debt restructuring further down the road and would need assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which would require consensus in Lebanon’s fractured political landscape.
“Kicking the can down the road by paying means a lot of money out of scarce resources and there are more maturities coming in April and June, so it’s only a few months of extra breathing space,” said Paul McNamara, investment director at asset manager GAM.
The two political sources said Prime Minister Hassan Diab preferred making the March payment on time to avoid any blemish on the country’s reputation as his government, formed last month, tries to win back the confidence of international donors.
“He does not want to start his term with a default on debt obligations and give any negative sign to the international community,” one of the political sources told Reuters.
Ratings agencies have warned a swap would constitute a selective default.
One of the senior bankers said he expected the government to ask domestic holders to agree on a swap. “This is bad for the banks ... but it’s not like we have much of a choice,” he said.

