Lebanon struggles over Eurobond decision as clock runs down

A man walks past a damaged bank in Beirut, Lebanon January 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cash-strapped authorities are struggling to decide what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March but are leaning toward repayment for foreign holders and a swap for local investors, political and banking sources said on Tuesday.
Lebanon, which has never defaulted on its hefty debt, is in the throes of a financial and economic crisis that has shattered confidence in banks and ignited protests against a political elite blamed for steering the country toward collapse.
A government source and two senior political sources said big differences remained over options: pay in full, ask local holders of the issue to swap for longer-dated notes delaying payment by at least 10 years, or simply not pay.
Two of those sources and three senior bankers said a swap would ease pressure on dwindling foreign currency reserves and buy time. Three sources said the government has not initiated any steps for a default scenario.
Lebanon’s dollar bonds have gained in recent days, with the rally particularly pronounced among shorter-term bonds, signalling growing expectations that the government might pay its most immediate debt obligations.
The country has $2.5 billion in principal and $1.9 billion in coupon payments on Eurobonds due in 2020.
The March 2020 issue has added 12% in the past four trading sessions and was trading at 84.6 cents to the dollar on Tuesday, according to RRPSBONDS data.
In contrast, Lebanon’s longer-dated bonds are trading at 50 cents to the dollar or lower, indicating a higher probability of a debt default or restructuring at some point.
The government source said that Lebanon, grappling with one of the world’s heaviest debt burdens, would not be able to avoid a debt restructuring further down the road and would need assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which would require consensus in Lebanon’s fractured political landscape.
“Kicking the can down the road by paying means a lot of money out of scarce resources and there are more maturities coming in April and June, so it’s only a few months of extra breathing space,” said Paul McNamara, investment director at asset manager GAM.
The two political sources said Prime Minister Hassan Diab preferred making the March payment on time to avoid any blemish on the country’s reputation as his government, formed last month, tries to win back the confidence of international donors.
“He does not want to start his term with a default on debt obligations and give any negative sign to the international community,” one of the political sources told Reuters.
Ratings agencies have warned a swap would constitute a selective default.
One of the senior bankers said he expected the government to ask domestic holders to agree on a swap. “This is bad for the banks ... but it’s not like we have much of a choice,” he said.

Fintech company Beehive causing a buzz in the SME world

Updated 05 February 2020
NOOR NUGALI

  • The platform directly connects businesses looking for finance with investors that can provide funding support for their growth
RIYADH: Launched in November 2014, Beehive is a financial technology (fintech) company that created the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform to be regulated in the Middle East by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

It has rapidly grown into a leading disruptor in the fintech industry, providing an alternative finance solution for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). 

Nizar Al-Maree heads Beehive in Saudi Arabia and is leading the expansion of the company in the Kingdom with the 2020 launch of the first regional partnership of its kind between a pioneer Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) fintech and a major Saudi bank to offer digital SME financing.

The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Craig Moore, supported by Rick Pudner, former group CEO of Emirates NBD bank, Beehive is a cloud-based, scalable online lending platform that directly connects businesses looking for finance with investors that can provide funding support for their growth.

The platform applies the innovative technology of crowdfunding, connecting a business with a host of investors, to eliminate the cost and complexity of conventional finance.

“The result is a more efficient, streamlined process that gives SMEs access to finance at a high speed and lower cost, while opening a new asset class for investors with great returns on their money,” Al-Maree told Arab News.  

“It created the first peer-to-peer SME lending platform in the region, the only one regulated in more than one country in the GCC (regulated in the UAE and Bahrain).

“The team behind it are experts who came from unique and diverse backgrounds and who managed to grow rapidly regardless of the difficulty of introducing a concept such as P2P lending to the GCC and tapping into a very complicated topic (SME).

“The SME credit assessment tool, that is fully created and developed in-house to allow financial institutions to assess and understand the credit worthiness of small businesses, is becoming a game changer and is now in its fifth generation with very low default rates (less than 2 percent),” he said. 

This model allowed Beehive to digitize and streamline the lending process for SMEs to provide a fast and more cost-efficient system that created a win-win solution, offering firms quicker access to lower-cost loans, and investors safer and better returns on their money with the opportunity to diversify the risk. 

The impact of this concept is that it has encouraged SMEs to be more innovative and allowed them to expand, creating more jobs and providing extra services. As a result, the business and investor communities and the wider economy will benefit from new opportunities for growth.

“It’s also worth mentioning that Beehive is the first independently certified P2P finance platform in the world and the first peer-to-peer platform that is Shariah compliant, which provides both investors and businesses with financial products that are compliant with Shariah principles and is recognized by the Shariah Review Bureau and audited by Shariah financial experts,” Al-Maree added.

“Given the technology disruption impact of the financial institutions and the opportunities it opens with the amount of innovation in fintech, banks and financial institutions started doing one of three things to keep up: Partnerships with fintech, establishing incubators for fintech startups, or acquiring fintech companies with solutions and products of interest.”

Beehive has been chosen among hundreds of screened fintech ventures around the globe by a local bank for a partnership to provide SMEs in the Kingdom with fast and lower-cost financial products utilizing its technology and expertise in the local and regional SME markets.

“This is significant for two reasons: It is the first relation of this type between fintech and a bank in the region. Secondly, this will be the start of a new area of financial services, where more banks will be motivated to go ahead and partner with other fintechs that serve their purposes, which currently is not an easy decision to make,” said Al-Maree. 

“The concept we are preparing with the bank will encourage other financial institutions to provide other financial products that serve different segments with the same logic. This will cause a revolution in the banking services and take our economy and quality of life to the next level.

“Advancing financial technology and services is the basis for a strong and fast-growing economy that enables innovation and creativity across all sectors to provide high standards of services and higher financial inclusion.

“SME lending is known for its complexity, high risk and high cost. Additionally, from a P2P perspective, the key challenge for P2P platforms is how to gain the trust of the public to invest in the platform and allow the business to prove its concept, whether SME lending or any other idea,” he added.

“Last month, we managed to lend more than half-a-billion AED (Emirati dirham) to SMEs through our platform. We have registered more than 12,000 investors who have facilitated funding of more than AED500 million ($136 million), supporting the funding requests of more than 500 businesses. This is a very difficult job that Beehive has successfully done and is the main driver for the expansion.”  

Beehive plans to utilize its talents and technology to introduce new and more technically complicated products that will simplify financial services to cover larger segments of the market on both corporate/SMEs and individual levels by working with local and regional financial institutions and banks as a digital enabler. 

“We now have offices in the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi, and we want to become the Gulf’s regional enabler for SME lending,” Al-Maree said.

