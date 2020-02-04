Search form

Saudi police arrest workers replacing known-brand rice with low-quality substitute 

RIYADH: Saudi police say they have raided a warehouse in Riyadh where known-brands of rice are being replaced with a low-quality substitute to deceive consumers. 

A team from the Ministry of Trade and Investment combined with a field control force and raided the warehouse, located in a neighborhood in central Riyadh, on Monday.

The illegal operation appeared to be run by four foreign workers of different nationalities.

The warehouse contained 19,500 bags of well-known rice brands that were being re-filled with poor-quality rice to deceive consumers and without the approval of the original companies.  

Head of the inspection team, Saleh al-Anzi, said: “These shoddy goods were marketed to small shops in popular markets,” in a statement quoted by Al Arabiya Television Channel.

Topics: Saudi Arabia rice police

Putin, Erdogan agree to improve coordination of actions in Syria — Kremlin

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Putin, Erdogan agree to improve coordination of actions in Syria — Kremlin

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW, Feb 4 : Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed to take immediate measures to improve coordination of their countries’ actions in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Putin and Erdogan, in a phone call initiated by Turkey, highlighted the need to follow Russia-Turkey agreements on Syria’s Idlib that envisage increasing cooperation to “neutralize extremists,” the Kremlin said.
Turkey’s report on the same phone call earlier on Tuesday said that Erdogan told Putin that Turkey will use its self-defense rights in the even of another attack on Turkish military personnel in Syria.

Topics: Turkey Syria Russia

