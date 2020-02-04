Saudi police arrest workers replacing known-brand rice with low-quality substitute 

RIYADH: Saudi police say they have raided a warehouse in Riyadh where known-brands of rice are being replaced with a low-quality substitute to deceive consumers.

A team from the Ministry of Trade and Investment combined with a field control force and raided the warehouse, located in a neighborhood in central Riyadh, on Monday.

The illegal operation appeared to be run by four foreign workers of different nationalities.

The warehouse contained 19,500 bags of well-known rice brands that were being re-filled with poor-quality rice to deceive consumers and without the approval of the original companies.

Head of the inspection team, Saleh al-Anzi, said: “These shoddy goods were marketed to small shops in popular markets,” in a statement quoted by Al Arabiya Television Channel.