Saudi Aramco CEO calls for more cybersecurity cooperation

RIYADH: The CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco urged for greater efforts in enhancing cybersecurity collaboration in the region during a Riyadh-based forum on Tuesday.

Amin H. Nasser , Saudi Aramco’s President and Chief Executive Officer, made the remarks during the Global Cybersecurity Forum being held in the kingdom under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdel Aziz.

The forum aims to shed light on cybersecurity threats, challenges and risks to governments, businesses as well as individuals.

Nasser urged greater efforts to enhance regional cybersecurity collaboration and international cyber-deterrence.

He encouraged businesses to work with governments in developing technology and exchanging information and experiences.

Nasser said no institution can solely face cyber risks.

“With the increase in technological development and digital transformations that the humankind is witnessing making life more prosperous, the risks of security and cyber terrorism also increase. It is a growing terror that transcends the borders of institutions and states.”

The forum, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, kicked off on Tuesday.