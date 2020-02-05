You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia and Pakistan leaders reaffirm close ties

Malaysia and Pakistan leaders reaffirm close ties

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after a joint news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j9t9j

Updated 05 February 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia and Pakistan leaders reaffirm close ties

  • Kuala Lumpur seeks to export its palm oil to Islamabad to offset pressure from Delhi
Updated 05 February 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s support on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to fostering bilateral ties with the Southeast Asian country during an official visit on Tuesday.

Khan thanked  Mahathir Mohamad, for “standing with (Pakistan) and speaking about the injustice in Kashmir.”

“I want to specifically thank the prime minister — the way the prime minister spoke about what the people of Kashmir are going through right now. Unfortunately, a very radical and extreme government has taken over in India and has put the people of Kashmir in an open prison for six months,” he said during a joint press conference.

Mahathir was very critical of India’s military lockdown in Kashmir during a speech at the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 27, and has defended his stance since then despite a backlash by New Delhi which threatened to cut palm oil imports from Malaysia. 

Malaysia is one of the largest producers of palm oil in the world, while India is one of the largest consumers of global palm oil.

As a result, Malaysia is looking at exporting its palm oil to Pakistan. “We did talk about the sale of palm oil and Pakistan is quite ready to import more palm oil from Malaysia,” the 94-year-old Malaysian leader said on Tuesday. 

The two-day visit is Khan’s second trip to Malaysia since assuming office in 2018.

FASTFACT

The two-day visit is Imran Khan’s second trip to Malaysia since assuming office in 2018.

Khan’s two-day visit included a talk at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) in Malaysia, where he shared his view on Islamophobia.

His visit also saw both countries reaffirming their bilateral partnership in the economy, defense, law enforcement, tourism and education.

These included reaffirming the 2007 Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) and witnessing the signing of the Treaty of Extradition to enhance security and transnational crime cooperation.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who accompanied Khan during the visit, and Malaysian Law Minister Liew Vui Keong signed the treaty

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Palestine, and the Rakhine state in Myanmar involving Rohingya Muslims. They  vowed to “collaborate more closely on the issues affecting Muslims.”

“As two peace-loving Islamic nations, both of us agreed to increase the collaborative efforts between our two countries, to uphold the true values of Islam while strengthening the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah,” Mahathir said.

Topics: Malaysia Pakistan

Related

On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

Updated 52 min 1 sec ago
AP

On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

  • Trump was to say that his policies of deregulation and tax cuts were responsible for “unparalleled success” in the economy
  • Trump’s Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and they are all but sure to declare him not guilty of both impeachment charges
Updated 52 min 1 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, emerging from the shadow of impeachment, faced Democratic lawmakers who seek to toss him from office on Tuesday at a State of the Union speech he used to belittle his opponents and tout the US economy.
Trump avoided the subject of his impeachment in the early portion of his speech, but the scars from the battle were evident with fellow Republicans giving him standing ovations while rival Democrats for the most part remained seated.
The Republican-led Senate was expected to acquit him on Wednesday of charges he abused his powers and obstructed Congress.
Seeing US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago, he declined to shake her outstretched hand as he gave her a copy of the speech.
Pelosi appeared to be taken aback. She and Trump have not spoken since their October meeting, both sides said.
In the audience, Republicans from both houses of Congress chanted “four more years” as he stood at the lectern in the chamber of the House with a presidential election almost exactly nine months away.
Democrats sat silently and some could be seen shaking their heads as Trump declared, “The state of our union is stronger than ever before.”
Pelosi, who dropped her opposition to impeachment and allowed Democratic lawmakers to seek impeachment charges against him, sat stoically and grim-faced behind Trump and paged through a written copy of his speech.
Trump presented himself as a big improvement over Democratic President Barack Obama, whom he succeed three years ago.
“In just three short years we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” he said. The House impeachment managers, who are acting as prosecutors in the Senate impeachment trial, were seated together at the front of the Democrats’ section.
Many House Democratic women wore white for a second year in a row, a sign of the suffragist movement that won women the right to vote 100 years ago. Several Democratic lawmakers refused to attend the annual speech to protest Trump.
Trump, using the speech to lay out his vision for a second four-year term, attacked some of the health care proposals being debated among his Democratic rivals on the campaign trail.
Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed health care plans that would be entirely run by the government, a sharp departure from the current, private system in which millions of Americans get medical insurance from their employers.
While Trump has likened their plans to socialism, his lack of a health care plan has left him open to criticism that he has not put enough work into finding a way to reduce rising insurance costs that burden middle-class Americans.
“We will never let socialism destroy American health care!” Trump said.
Trump offered an upbeat portrayal of his presidency in hopes of persuading Americans to give him another four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.
“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!” Trump said.
Aides said Trump wanted to keep the speech upbeat despite his anger at being impeached by the House. He was expected to address the controversy after his almost certain acquittal in the Senate.
Trump also revived his arguments that migrants should be stopped from crossing the southern US border and that so-called “sanctuary cities” where migrants are protected are wrong.
After coming close to a broad conflict with Iran after he ordered the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Trump said “we are working to END America’s wars in the Middle East.”

Topics: state of union Donald Trump

Related

Middle-East
Don’t reject new Trump peace plan, Palestine’s Abbas urged
World
Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate blocks witnesses

Latest updates

Lebanon daily suspends print edition over economic crisis
Watchdog slams Iran ‘false news’ court ruling
On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy
Iran knew missiles downed Ukraine jet
Rising xenophobia: Attack highlights Turkish anger at foreigners

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.