G20 engagement group meets in Riyadh to discuss key women's issues

The group met in Riyadh on Monday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

G20 engagement group meets in Riyadh to discuss key women's issues

  • The meeting took place at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University
Updated 18 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH: The G20’s Women 20 (W20) engagement group met in Riyadh on Monday for the first of this year's national dialogues on women’s issues.

The meeting, which was led by Saudi nonprofit Al-Nahda Philanthropic Society for Women, took place at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University, the largest women's university in the world. It focused on women’s priorities and economic empowerment, along with ways to promote policies relating to inclusion in the labor market and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Inas bint Suleiman Al-Issa, the director of the university, opened the session with a presentation titled “Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University: Enabling Empowerment,” in which she discussed some of the establishment’s most notable initiatives designed to aid the advancement of Saudi women. She highlighted the university’s role in supporting Saudi women through study and research, its work with the National Observatory for Women, and the launch of its Master of Women’s Studies, among other things.

Al-Issa said that the university places great importance on the future of women in the Kingdom, reflecting its belief that they have an important role to play in achieving the goals of Vision 2030, especially in key sectors such as information technology, entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer.

The rest of the meeting featured three sessions. The first focused on the current experience of Saudi women in the labor market and technical training, the second on financial inclusion and entrepreneurship, and the third on monitoring mechanisms and strategies for follow-ups.

Saudi Arabia will host this year’s G20 summit, the first to be held in the Middle East, in November. The W20 is one of eight engagement groups established by the G20 to discuss financial and socioeconomic challenges. The others focus on the private sector, youth, labor, thinkers and researchers, civil society, science, and urban issues. They develop policy recommendations that can be presented to G20 leaders for consideration. Led by representatives of nongovernmental organizations from the host country, who work with peers from other G20 nations, these groups meet each year ahead of the main summit.

The next W20 meeting will be held in Jeddah on Feb. 27.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 Riyadh

Updated 05 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

Steps to protect children, empower women in cyberworld announced in Riyadh

  • Forum provides opportunities to exchange experiences and mix ideas, says Riyadh governor
Updated 05 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, on behalf of King Salman, inaugurated the two-day Global Cybersecurity Forum on Tuesday, which brings together the world’s top cyber experts to strengthen the links between the region’s cybersecurity infrastructure and the global cybersecurity ecosystem.
Organized by the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), the forum is hosting global policymakers, businesses, investment firms and international organization representatives to discuss how the world’s collective cybersecurity should be maintained.
Thanking the king for patronizing the forum, the governor, in his opening address, affirmed that Saudi Arabia was witnessing major modernization in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.
He announced two initiatives to serve global cyber security, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: The first on the protection children in cyberspace, and the second for the empowerment of women in cybersecurity.
“The forum provides opportunities to exchange experiences and mix ideas, and discuss best international practices, and the most important developments,” Prince Faisal said.
He also expressed his confidence that the forum would enhance confidence and joint responsibility among countries participating through sharing of experience and cybersecurity strategies.
Speaking at the opening session, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha praised the announcement of the two global initiatives saying: “The first initiative is … related to securing a safe cyberworld for our children, where we can reach a minimum level of bullying and aggression to protect this space. We should also focus on women, and we are launching a women’s initiative in the world of cybersecurity.
“On the basis of these two initiatives, we are fully confident that we can succeed and realize the opportunities of the 21st century by empowering people, protecting the physical and digital world, and achieving new success.
“It is expected during the next five years that the digital economy will represent a quarter of the global economy,” he added, stressing the need to seize this opportunity by facing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.


He pointed out that the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Risks Report indicated that cybersecurity faced the greatest challenges, threatening an industry with an economic value of more than $6 trillion, equivalent to the economy of more than a third of the G20 countries.
NCA Gov. Khalid Al-Sabti made a presentation on the Kingdom’s cyber journey and the way forward. The NCA’s Chairman Musaad Al-Aiban said: “We are excited to host this forum and act as a catalyst for cybersecurity cooperation and innovation. The constantly evolving threat landscape requires intensified global cooperation on cybersecurity and the Global Cybersecurity Forum is encouraging global leaders to take meaningful actions to better protect the world’s economies and make cyberspace safer for all.”
The forum, which is convening more than 1,200 participants from 58 countries, is being attended by some of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, including Microsoft, IBM and FireEye, and is anticipated to generate significant investments in the cybersecurity industry, accelerating the development of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing cyber sector and supporting the growth of the global cyber industry.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 1,200 participants from 58 countries are attending the forum.

• The National Cybersecurity Authority signed memorandums of understanding with leading IT firms.

• The two-day event will cover several issues related to cyberspace.

The forum will help bolster global cooperation between regional and global cybersecurity players. Five major memorandums of understanding (MoU) will be signed by the NCA on the sidelines of the forum to provide better cybersecurity training to young people, and collaborate with international organizations on cybersecurity strategies.
The MoU between the NCA and the Global Resilience Federation will seek to enhance cybersecurity protections for critical national infrastructure through improved information sharing and threat mitigation strategies.
The MoU with Underwriters Lab is a strategic partnership that will enable the Kingdom to further enhance its national capabilities in cyberthreat mitigation, whereas the MoUs signed with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund and Neom will enable Saudi students to acquire a deep knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity matters, increasing the pipeline of qualified cybersecurity professionals.
Over the two days, participants will discuss how the issues under the forum’s five themes (cybersecurity industry, international cyber collaboration, cyberculture, cyber disruption, and cyberthreats and resilience) should be understood and what responses need to be developed to strengthen the integrity of the world’s cyber defenses.

Topics: Saudi Cyber Security cyber hacking Vision 2030 Vision2030

