You are here

  • Home
  • Watchdog slams Iran ‘false news’ court ruling

Watchdog slams Iran ‘false news’ court ruling

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, Tehran resident Hossein Ranjbar rides a bicycle rented from GPS-enabled bicycles station with his smartphone in Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwqga

Updated 05 February 2020
Arab News

Watchdog slams Iran ‘false news’ court ruling

  • The CPJ has documented a significant number of other cases of Iranian journalists being imprisoned for exposing corruption
Updated 05 February 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has criticized a Tehran court ruling that found three newspaper editors guilty of “spreading false news and defamation.”
The court refused to disclose details of the cases or sentencing. The three charged worked at the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), the Bultannews news website, and the energy news website NeftEMA.
The CPJ has called for the charges against the journalists to be dropped. “If the Iranian government has a credible case against the editors, they should try them open and publicly,” said Sherif Mansour, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.
“Closed door trials of journalists cannot be considered fair or impartial and the Iranian judiciary has a history of holding opaque judicial proceedings that lack credibility.”
ISNA reported that the case is related to a complaint filed against NeftEMA by a subsidiary of Iran’s Oil Ministry, which accused the website’s editor in chief of “spreading misinformation, defamation, and insult.”
The CPJ has documented a significant number of other cases of Iranian journalists being imprisoned for exposing corruption.

Topics: Iran fake news

Related

Special
Middle-East
Iran knew missiles downed Ukraine jet
Middle-East
Iran to execute alleged spy who gave nuclear secrets to CIA

CERN physics lab drops Facebook over data concerns

Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

CERN physics lab drops Facebook over data concerns

  • CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data
  • It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week
Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

GENEVA: Europe’s physics lab CERN on Wednesday said it had stopped using a Facebook team-chat application because of concerns about handing over data to the US tech giant.
CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data.
“Losing control of our data was unacceptable,” CERN said in a blog on January 28, confirmed to AFP by spokeswoman Anais Rassat on Wednesday.
CERN said it started using Workplace when it was offered the service for free in 2016.
It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week.
“Reactions were not always positive. Many people preferred not to use a tool from a company that they did not trust in terms of data privacy,” the laboratory said.
CERN said its staff would now instead use two open-source chat services: Mattermost and Discourse.
CERN is home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) — a giant lab in a tunnel straddling the French-Swiss border that is the world’s most powerful proton smasher.
Workplace is an enterprise-oriented version of Facebook that, instead of distracting workers, is intended to let them connect and collaborate.
It claims to have around three million paying users.
Facebook has faced a series of privacy scandals in recent years, including over the hijacking of personal data on millions of users by a British consultancy developing voter profiles for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Topics: CERN Facebook

Related

Media
Facebook fights spread of misinformation about virus online
Business & Economy
Facebook targets UK growth with 1,000 hires this year

Latest updates

Virus alarm doctor dies as total deaths increase to 636
What We Are Doing Today: Abjad
Coalition naval forces rescue three crewmen after fishing boat is sunk by Houthi mine
TheFace: Dalal Al-Afaliq, Saudi designer and entrepreneur
Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.