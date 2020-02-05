You are here

  • Dubai airport remains world’s No. 1 for international travel

Passengers stand at a security gate of Dubai Airport's terminal 3 in the United Arab Emirates on October 10, 2018. (File/AFP)
  • The airport, home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019
  • It’s the sixth year for Dubai International Airport to hold the crown as the world’s busiest for international travel
DUBAI: The number of travelers passing through Dubai International airport dipped last year for the first time in 20 years but the airport remained the world’s busiest for international passengers, authorities said on Wednesday.
Traffic at the major transit hub dropped 3.1 percent to 86.4 million passengers, down from 89.15 million passengers in 2018, Dubai Airports said.
It is the first fall in the number of passengers at Dubai International since at least 2000, according to figures from Dubai Statistics Center, a government agency.
The airport retained its position as the top global airport serving international passengers, beating second-placed Heathrow Airport by six million passengers, the statement said.
It attributed the decline in passenger numbers to a “series of challenges” including the 45-day closure of the airport’s south runway to enable its refurbishment, global market conditions, as well as the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.
“While customer numbers in 2019 were lower than the preceding year, the impact of the 45-day closure of the runway, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways, as well as the grounding of the Boeing’s 737 MAX accounted for an estimated 3.2 million passengers over the course of the year,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said.
Low cost carrier Flydubai has been one of the biggest customers of the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March last year following two crashes that killed 346 people and opened the doors to intense scrutiny of the US manufacturer’s safety practices.
India accounted for the largest number of passengers using Dubai airport, with 11.9 million.
Saudi Arabia provided the second largest, with 6.3 million, narrowly ahead of Britain’s 6.2 million.
The number of flights handled by the airport also dropped last year, falling by 8.6 percent to 373,261, Dubai Airports said.
The volume of cargo handled fell by 4.8 percent to 2.5 million tons.
Passenger arrivals in Dubai reached a record 16.73 million passengers last year, up 5.1 percent on 2018 but far short of the 20 million the authorities hope to welcome this year.
For the past few years, the glitzy city state has been battling an economic slowdown led by its key real estate and tourism sectors.
Growth slowed to 1.94 percent in 2018, before rebounding slightly to 2.1 percent last year, according to government figures.
Dubai is pinning great hopes on the global trade fair Expo 2020 — which opens later this year for six months — to lift the slowing economy.

Fintech company Beehive causing a buzz in the SME world

Updated 05 February 2020
NOOR NUGALI

Fintech company Beehive causing a buzz in the SME world

  • The platform directly connects businesses looking for finance with investors that can provide funding support for their growth
Updated 05 February 2020
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Launched in November 2014, Beehive is a financial technology (fintech) company that created the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform to be regulated in the Middle East by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

It has rapidly grown into a leading disruptor in the fintech industry, providing an alternative finance solution for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). 

Nizar Al-Maree heads Beehive in Saudi Arabia and is leading the expansion of the company in the Kingdom with the 2020 launch of the first regional partnership of its kind between a pioneer Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) fintech and a major Saudi bank to offer digital SME financing.

The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Craig Moore, supported by Rick Pudner, former group CEO of Emirates NBD bank, Beehive is a cloud-based, scalable online lending platform that directly connects businesses looking for finance with investors that can provide funding support for their growth.

The platform applies the innovative technology of crowdfunding, connecting a business with a host of investors, to eliminate the cost and complexity of conventional finance.

“The result is a more efficient, streamlined process that gives SMEs access to finance at a high speed and lower cost, while opening a new asset class for investors with great returns on their money,” Al-Maree told Arab News.  

“It created the first peer-to-peer SME lending platform in the region, the only one regulated in more than one country in the GCC (regulated in the UAE and Bahrain).

“The team behind it are experts who came from unique and diverse backgrounds and who managed to grow rapidly regardless of the difficulty of introducing a concept such as P2P lending to the GCC and tapping into a very complicated topic (SME).

“The SME credit assessment tool, that is fully created and developed in-house to allow financial institutions to assess and understand the credit worthiness of small businesses, is becoming a game changer and is now in its fifth generation with very low default rates (less than 2 percent),” he said. 

This model allowed Beehive to digitize and streamline the lending process for SMEs to provide a fast and more cost-efficient system that created a win-win solution, offering firms quicker access to lower-cost loans, and investors safer and better returns on their money with the opportunity to diversify the risk. 

The impact of this concept is that it has encouraged SMEs to be more innovative and allowed them to expand, creating more jobs and providing extra services. As a result, the business and investor communities and the wider economy will benefit from new opportunities for growth.

FASTFACT

Nizar Al-Maree heads Beehive in Saudi Arabia and is leading the expansion of the company in the Kingdom with the 2020 launch of the first regional partnership of its kind between a pioneer Gulf Cooperation Council fintech and a major Saudi bank to offer digital SME financing.

“It’s also worth mentioning that Beehive is the first independently certified P2P finance platform in the world and the first peer-to-peer platform that is Shariah compliant, which provides both investors and businesses with financial products that are compliant with Shariah principles and is recognized by the Shariah Review Bureau and audited by Shariah financial experts,” Al-Maree added.

“Given the technology disruption impact of the financial institutions and the opportunities it opens with the amount of innovation in fintech, banks and financial institutions started doing one of three things to keep up: Partnerships with fintech, establishing incubators for fintech startups, or acquiring fintech companies with solutions and products of interest.”

Beehive has been chosen among hundreds of screened fintech ventures around the globe by a local bank for a partnership to provide SMEs in the Kingdom with fast and lower-cost financial products utilizing its technology and expertise in the local and regional SME markets.

“This is significant for two reasons: It is the first relation of this type between fintech and a bank in the region. Secondly, this will be the start of a new area of financial services, where more banks will be motivated to go ahead and partner with other fintechs that serve their purposes, which currently is not an easy decision to make,” said Al-Maree. 

“The concept we are preparing with the bank will encourage other financial institutions to provide other financial products that serve different segments with the same logic. This will cause a revolution in the banking services and take our economy and quality of life to the next level.

“Advancing financial technology and services is the basis for a strong and fast-growing economy that enables innovation and creativity across all sectors to provide high standards of services and higher financial inclusion.

“SME lending is known for its complexity, high risk and high cost. Additionally, from a P2P perspective, the key challenge for P2P platforms is how to gain the trust of the public to invest in the platform and allow the business to prove its concept, whether SME lending or any other idea,” he added.

“Last month, we managed to lend more than half-a-billion AED (Emirati dirham) to SMEs through our platform. We have registered more than 12,000 investors who have facilitated funding of more than AED500 million ($136 million), supporting the funding requests of more than 500 businesses. This is a very difficult job that Beehive has successfully done and is the main driver for the expansion.”  

Beehive plans to utilize its talents and technology to introduce new and more technically complicated products that will simplify financial services to cover larger segments of the market on both corporate/SMEs and individual levels by working with local and regional financial institutions and banks as a digital enabler. 

“We now have offices in the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi, and we want to become the Gulf’s regional enabler for SME lending,” Al-Maree said.

